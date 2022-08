Antonio Arellano Santoyo was born in Tlahualilo, Durango, México, on Aug. 6, 1939, to Ceferino Arellano and Estefana Santoyo. He is survived by his wife, Bertha Gelacia Alvarado; seven children, Maricruz Santos, Marina Ceja, Lida Castillo, Marissa Medina, Saul Arellano, Vanessa Rodriguez and Oney Arellano; 20 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

