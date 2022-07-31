ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasco, CA

1-year-old dies in suspected DUI

By Jamie Stewart
wascotrib.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wascotrib.com

Comments / 1

Related
L.A. Weekly

Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Crash on Highway 99 [Bakersfield, CA]

Pedestrian Dead after Traffic Accident near Cecil Avenue. The incident happened at around 9:30 p.m., on the northbound lanes of the highway at Cecil Avenue. According to California Highway Patrol, an Audi was traveling in the fast lane when, for reasons unknown, a male pedestrian tried to cross the Highway. The driver of the Audi swerved to avoid the man but struck him with the car’s driver-side mirror. Shortly after, the pedestrian was struck by a Chevrolet as well.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wasco, CA
Local
California Accidents
Wasco, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Accidents
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Wasco, CA
Accidents
KGET

1 dead after motel shooting on Union Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was shot at a motel on the 900 block of Union Avenue early Wednesday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The victim suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to BPD. She later died at the hospital. Homicide detectives arrested Vernon McCollum, 63, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
KGET

Arrest made in Highway 58 shooting: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An Arvin man has been arrested in a car-to-car shooting that happened on Highway 58 last month, according to the California Highway Patrol. Mauricio Ibarra, 24, is charged with attempted murder and other offenses in the July 14 shooting, according to CHP and court records. He’s held without bail. According to […]
ARVIN, CA
KGET

BPD searches for attempted theft suspect in ATM incident

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for an attempted theft suspect they said caused $6,000 worth of damage to an ATM machine last month. The incident happened on June 18 on the 5000 block of California Avenue. Officials said the suspect was not able to retrieve any money from the ATM. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Traffic Accident#Jeep#Burbank Street#California Highway Patrol
Bakersfield Now

2 suspects arrested in connection with 13 armed robberies: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two Wasco men were arrested for their suspected involvement in 13 armed robberies in multiple counties including Kern and Fresno. Aaron Corcuera, 20 and Christian Rios, 20 are suspected of robbing 13 gas stations and restaurants in Kern, Tulare, Madera and Fresno counties between July 17, 2022 and July 24, 2022.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

KCSO arrests 2 in serial robbery investigation

Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two Wasco men identified as suspects in a string of armed robberies. Aron Corcuera, 20, and Christian Rios, 20, of Wasco, are suspected of being involved in 17 robberies that took place in Fresno, Kern, Madera and Tulare counties between July 17 and July 25, according to a KCSO news release.
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
thesungazette.com

Tulare PD arrest potential drunk driver for hitting officer

According to the Tulare Police Department, at 7:12 a.m. on Friday, July 29, a Tulare police officer was involved in an on duty traffic collision. The officer had just started his patrol shift and was traveling southbound on J Street when he was stuck by a westbound vehicle that ran a stop sign on San Joaquin at J Street. Witnesses reported that the suspect vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed. The officer was able to broadcast that he was just involved in a traffic accident.
TULARE, CA
KGET 17

At-risk missing teen returned home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Update: Isabeau Todd has returned home safely, according to BPD. The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl considered at risk because she has no prior history or running away, according to BPD. Isabeau Todd was last seen Monday on the 6000...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KMPH.com

Man arrested after causing intentional, fatal collision in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now behind bars after deputies say he intentionally caused a fatal collision early Sunday morning in Tulare County. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, Samuel Hunter, 33, a resident of Santa Clara, was arrested following multiple reports of someone driving recklessly in a white Ford pickup truck in Porterville.
TULARE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy