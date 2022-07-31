ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

A 'humbling' afternoon for McClanahan

MLB
 3 days ago
www.mlb.com

ClutchPoints

Mariners light up Gerrit Cole with slugging feat not seen in 20 years

The Seattle Mariners are welcoming new addition Luis Castillo to the team with a monster performance. On the road against Gerrit Cole, they are outclassing the New York Yankees. They posted six runs in the first inning thanks to three home runs. Cole allowed a single to Adam Frazier and a walk to Jesse Winker […] The post Mariners light up Gerrit Cole with slugging feat not seen in 20 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
MLB

Gamel wins 1st Play of Week Award for stupendous diving catch

Pirates outfielder ﻿Ben Gamel﻿ earned his first career Electric Play of the Week Award presented by Chevrolet on Monday, and he's Pittsburgh’s first winner since Gregory Polanco in September 2021. In the bottom of the third inning against the Cubs at Wrigley Field, Gamel sprinted to deep...
PITTSBURGH, PA
MLB

Jonathan Lucroy to retire as a Brewer

The Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday announced that Jonathan Lucroy will officially retire as a Milwaukee Brewer as he is inducted into the Wall of Honor on Saturday, Aug. 6. The retirement ceremony will take place at an afternoon press conference featuring the 2022 Walk of Fame and Wall of Honor inductees prior to the Brewers vs. Reds game that night.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Local
Florida Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
MLB

Senzatela shakes off early trouble: 'He's a bulldog'

SAN DIEGO -- Four months of injury and inconsistency led to a first inning of frustration for Rockies pitcher Antonio Senzatela on Monday night. But his turnaround, which came too late to prevent a 4-1 loss to the Padres at Petco Park, could be the momentum he needs. • Bryant...
DENVER, CO
MLB

Twins bolster bullpen with López, Fulmer

MINNEAPOLIS -- The back end of the Minnesota bullpen looks much more secure than it did 24 hours ago, thanks to a pair of impact acquisitions in the hours leading up to Tuesday’s Trade Deadline. In their bigger splash, the Twins acquired Orioles closer Jorge López in their first...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLB

Twins add Mahle to rotation in deal with Reds

The Twins struck a deal to acquire right-hander Tyler Mahle from the Reds ahead of Tuesday's Trade Deadline. The deal sends a trio of highly regarded prospects to Cincinnati: 2B/3B Spencer Steer (Twins' No. 7 prospect, per MLB Pipeline), left-hander Steve Hajjar (Twins' No. 18) and corner infielder Christian Encarnacion-Strand (Twins' No. 23).
CINCINNATI, OH
MLB

Blue Jays fortify bullpen with Bass, Pop from Marlins

TORONTO -- The Blue Jays remodeled their bullpen ahead of Tuesday’s Trade Deadline, acquiring relievers Zach Pop and Anthony Bass from the Marlins, then swingman Mitch White in a later deal with the Dodgers. The biggest piece moved by the Blue Jays on Tuesday is Jordan Groshans, the No....
MLB
MLB

Hosmer is Boston-bound after rejecting DC trade

HOUSTON -- The reconfiguration of the Red Sox continued ahead of Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET Trade Deadline as chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom struck a deal with the Padres to acquire a veteran first baseman with a championship pedigree in Eric Hosmer, the team announced. Hosmer, a four-time Gold Glove...
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Marlins deal two relievers for Toronto's No. 4 prospect

MIAMI -- The Marlins made their first move before Tuesday’s 6 p.m. ET Trade Deadline by sending right-handed relievers Anthony Bass and Zach Pop, along with a player to be named later, to the Blue Jays for shortstop/third-base prospect Jordan Groshans. Ranked as Toronto’s No. 4 prospect and No....
MIAMI, FL
MLB

Yanks acquire LA's No. 15 prospect for struggling Gallo

NEW YORK -- The Yankees found a new home for Joey Gallo in advance of Tuesday’s 6 p.m. ET Trade Deadline, shipping the struggling outfielder to the Dodgers in exchange for right-hander Clayton Beeter. Beeter, 23, was rated as the Dodgers’ No. 15 prospect by MLB Pipeline, and now...
MLB
MLB

As Hader trade sets in, Crew adds more 'pen help

PITTSBURGH -- ﻿Christian Yelich﻿ called the ﻿Josh Hader﻿ trade “surprising, definitely.” ﻿Brandon Woodruff﻿ saw the news on the golf course and thought it was a joke. ﻿Devin Williams﻿ didn’t know what to say. And while the clubhouse was still...
MILWAUKEE, WI
#Pirates#Petersburg
MLB

Giants trade Ruf to Mets for J.D. Davis, 3 prospects

With a surplus of bat-first platoon players on their roster, the Giants moved to clear the logjam by sending Darin Ruf to the Mets in exchange for utility man J.D. Davis, left-hander Thomas Szapucki and pitching prospects Carson Seymour and Nick Zwack, the club announced Tuesday. The Ruf trade jump-started...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB

After dodging trouble, Gausman spins a masterpiece

ST. PETERSBURG -- In his first 14 pitches Tuesday night, Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman issued a leadoff walk and hit a batter. “I got in a little trouble at first,’’ Gausman said. After that, he authored a masterpiece. Gausman allowed just one hit over eight innings --...
MLB
MLB

Phillies trade for Thor, send Moniak to Angels

The Phillies acquired Angels right-hander Noah Syndergaard on Tuesday in a deal that sends former No. 1 overall pick Mickey Moniak and prospect Jadiel Sanchez back to the Angels. Syndergaard would join former Mets rotation-mate Zack Wheeler, who has provided a one-two punch along with Aaron Nola atop the Phillies'...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

'Breathless' over Soto deal, execs react to Trade Deadline

When the dust had settled in the hours following Tuesday evening’s Trade Deadline, an American League general manager offered up a thought about the flurry of moves that had taken place throughout the day. “It felt like there were fewer ‘impact’ moves this Deadline,” the GM said. “Then again,...
MLB
MLB

'Hurt' by Monty trade, Taillon struggles vs. Mariners

NEW YORK -- There was some confusion and shock in the Yankees’ clubhouse about an hour before the first pitch of Tuesday’s game, as Jordan Montgomery was hastily informed that a deal had been completed with the Cardinals. The news was so fresh, manager Aaron Boone wasn’t yet sure who else the trade involved.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB

deGrom K's six, hits 102 mph in '22 debut

WASHINGTON -- Jacob deGrom delivered the baseball the same. His velocity was the same. His demeanor was the same. His gait, his grin, his pace -- they were all identical to the pitcher the Mets had known in the past. It had been 391 days since deGrom last climbed atop...
MLB
MLB

Yadi, Waino reunite for historic 317th start

ST. LOUIS -- Ever since Yadier Molina started his Minor League rehab assignment last week, all signs pointed to the veteran catcher being back at Busch Stadium on Tuesday night to catch longtime batterymate and close friend Adam Wainwright. However, the battery with the second-most starts in NL/AL history wasn’t...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

With Deadline past, D-backs focused on growth

CLEVELAND -- A few hours prior to Tuesday night's game against the Guardians at Progressive Field, a number of D-backs players were watching MLB Network in the visitors' clubhouse. Some had seen their name bandied about in trade rumors, and others were curious as to what moves might be made...
MLB

