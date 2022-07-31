ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

5 children, 2 adults killed in fiery wrong-way crash on interstate, Illinois police say

By Mitchell Willetts
mahoningmatters.com
 3 days ago
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police searching for missing 13-year-old Ashlynn Southerland

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl.Ashlynn Southerland was last seen by her family on July 30. Police said her last known potential location was at a movie theater in Bridgeville on Aug. 2.Police said she is known to spend time in Brookline, Beechview and Dormont. She also may be in Mt. Lebanon. "Her phone is turned off and she may be in the company of adult males," officials said. She is 5-foot-1 with black hair and blue eyes. She has a scar under her right eye.Anyone with information can call 412-323-7141 or 412-323-7800.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Baltimore

Man shot, injured in Halethorpe on Tuesday night, police say

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County detectives are investigating a shooting that injured a man in Halethorpe on Tuesday night, according to authorities.Baltimore County officers detailed to the Wilkens Precinct were sent to investigate a shooting in the 400 block of Bigley Avenue around 10:20 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a 41-year-old man with gunshot injuries, according to authorities. The man was taken to a local hospital where he is listed as in stable condition, police said.Anyone who has information about the shooting should contact police at 410-307-2020.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
HALETHORPE, MD

Comments / 0

