5 children, 2 adults killed in fiery wrong-way crash on interstate, Illinois police say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl.Ashlynn Southerland was last seen by her family on July 30. Police said her last known potential location was at a movie theater in Bridgeville on Aug. 2.Police said she is known to spend time in Brookline, Beechview and Dormont. She also may be in Mt. Lebanon. "Her phone is turned off and she may be in the company of adult males," officials said. She is 5-foot-1 with black hair and blue eyes. She has a scar under her right eye.Anyone with information can call 412-323-7141 or 412-323-7800.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO