WEST SEATTLE WEDNESDAY: Here’s what’s up
(Squirrel photographed at Camp Long by James Hiersche) Here’s what’s up in the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. WADING POOLS OPEN: The city says wading pools will open, since a sunny, warm afternoon is forecast. In West Seattle today, the pools scheduled to be open are Delridge (noon-5:30 pm) and Lincoln Park (noon-7 pm). (Also, Highland Park Spraypark at 1100 SW Cloverdale is open 11 am-8 pm.)
FOLLOWUP: West Marginal Place encampment swept
For a second consecutive day, the city has swept a longrunning West Seattle encampment. As mentioned here last night, the city said a sweep was planned for the West Marginal Place cul-de-sac encampment, adjacent to industrial businesses and the bike/foot path west of the low bridge. “No parking” signs were in place, effective today. And this morning, the sweep happened. We took the photo above a short time ago, after a neighbor’s tip. A city crew that was packing up when we arrived said they’d been there since 8 this morning and would be back at a future date for additional cleanup such as vegetation work. While this encampment wasn’t one of the biggest in the area, it had grown in recent weeks, and been the scene of multiple fires (we covered one in November). A fluctuating number of RVs have been parking there for at least six years.
BIZNOTE: Dué Cucina expanding into former West Seattle Ma’ono space
Four weeks after confirmation that the original Ma’ono in West Seattle had been permanently closed and sold, we know what’s moving into the space: Italian food. We’ve confirmed that Dué Cucina will open its fourth location at 4437 California SW. Dué Cucina specializes in “authentic Italian cuisine,” centered on pasta – its founders are both from Tuscany; you can see the menu here. Its three restaurants are on Capitol Hill, in Roosevelt, and in Kirkland. In our brief conversation with co-founder Davide Macchi this afternoon, he told us they just got the keys to the space and don’t know yet how long it will take to get ready to open. They’re hoping it’ll be this fall.
SEAFAIR: Blue Angels arrive in Seattle
1:10 PM: Thanks to Kevin for the photo (and Gill for the tip by phone) – the Blue Angels are back in Seattle. A few reminders: They’re based at Boeing Field but near the terminal, NOT in the publicly viewable areas of years past, because of the bigger new jets and the equipment required for them … They’ll be practicing Thursday and flying their performance routine Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (3:05 pm is the scheduled time those three days) … no freeway closures but you’ll likely notice different air-traffic patterns over West Seattle when they’re flying … the Museum of Flight has a special (admission required) Jet Blast Bash event (with pilot-autograph sessions promised) all weekend.
Last day to vote, return of Night Out, more for your West Seattle Tuesday
(Photographed at Alki by David Hutchinson) Here’s your daily reminder of what’s up for the rest of today, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. LAST DAY TO VOTE! Just six races on the primary ballot, so voting won’t take long. Get your ballot in the mail ASAP so that it’ll be postmarked today, or drop it in a King County Elections dropbox by 8 pm. Our reminder from Sunday has all the info.
Seattle Department. of Neighborhoods needs a new director, again
Six months to the day after Mayor Bruce Harrell announced Greg Wong as his choice to lead the Department of Neighborhoods, he’s made another announcement about Wong … bumping him up to Deputy Mayor. The announcement says Wong’s appointment follows the resignation of Kendee Yamaguchi, who had been a deputy mayor for seven months.. Department of Neighborhoods deputy director Sarah Morningstar will lead DoN while a new permanent director is sought; she’s been with the department for four years, after 16 years as an educator. Wong had spoken to the District 1 Community Network about his DoN plans just last month.
UPDATE Seattle Fire rescue response for car in ravine
Jay freeborne August 3, 2022 (11:34 am) I can hear the helicopters up here on the hill above Ravine. WSB August 3, 2022 (11:45 am) If there was a helicopter, may have been TV – none involved in the response. Aerial would have been the only way to get pics of this due to the inaccessibility of the scene.
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Welcome to Wednesday
Today’s forecast says we’ll have sun by afternoon again, high in the 70s. Ferries: WSF is on the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates – always subject to change. Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations. The...
Seafair Parade of Ships, Block Drop cleanup, Night Out supplies pickup, more for your West Seattle Monday
BLOCK DROP NEIGHBORHOOD CLEANUP: The Block Drops (providing equipment for a DIY cleanup) continue at a different location daily, with equipment available until 6 pm. Today’s location is the Charlestown water standpipe (40th/Charlestown). PICK UP NIGHT OUT MATERIALS: Having a block party tomorrow night for Night Out? Pick up...
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: August’s first Tuesday
Today’s forecast says clouds will make way for sun, high in the 70s. Ferries: WSF is on the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates. (6:55 AM NOTE: WSF says both boats are running behind because one needed “unscheduled maintenance.” … 7:08 AM: WSF says one boat is still out with ‘technical difficulties’…
PHOTOS: Night Out 2022, with parties around West Seattle!
7:23 PM: Thanks to JoDean for the annual invitation to stop by her Arbor Heights neighborhood block party for a photo! It’s Night Out all around the U.S., a time for community-building block parties, with an emphasis on how neighbors can help each other stay safe. Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Danner tells WSB that more than 230 block parties are registered for West Seattle and South Park tonight. We’ll add more photos later.
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: New week, new month
Sunny and warm today, high in the 80s expected. Ferries: WSF is on the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates. Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations. The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule. BRIDGES AND DETOUR...
ENCAMPMENTS: City crews at 26th/Juneau; gunfire at 26th/28th/Brandon; West Marginal Place plan
Updates on three encampments in eastern West Seattle:. 26TH/JUNEAU: As reported here, the 26th/Juneau encampment – site of a deadly shooting in June – was posted Friday with notices it would be swept as soon as today. The photo shows various city vehicles we saw there around midmorning;...
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 3 stolen cars, armed prowler, catalytic-converter theft
Five reader reports received for West Seattle Crime Watch this morning:. THREE STOLEN CARS: Please be on the lookout for all of these. First report:. Stolen 2016 Subaru Crosstrek from 14th Ave SW and SW Cambridge street area last night. License plate BKZ1717. Currently does not have storage topper on roof. Please contact Heather at 513-709-9205 if found.
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Heat alert really did expire after double-record day
Just in case you had any doubt – that map from the National Weather Service website is proof, the heat alert really did expire at 9 pm and closer-to-normal temperatures are on the way. This after a two-record day – the sixth consecutive day with a 90+-degree high, and the hottest recorded high for this date (95, 16 degrees over the normal high for this date). The NWS says, “A weak trough and stronger onshore flow will bring cooler weather on Monday although still slightly above normal – high in the 80s.”
ELECTION 2022: Here’s who’s leading after first round of primary results
King County Elections is out with tonight’s first and only round of results in the primary election. As we mentioned in previews, local ballots had only six races – three for the state Legislature, two for federal office, one for statewide office. Top two advance to the November 8th general election. Here’s the full King County result list; here’s who’s leading:
