Spin and win: Max Verstappen rallies from spin for his eighth victory of F1 season

NBC Sports
Letsile Tebogo breaks U20 100m world record with Usain Bolt-like early celebration
Botswana 19-year-old Letsile Tebogo drew comparisons to a young Usain Bolt for not only breaking a world junior sprint record, but also how he did it — by beginning his celebration some 20 meters before the finish line. Tebogo lowered his U20 world record in the 100m from 9.94...
BBC
Napoli president rules out signing Africans committed to Nations Cup
Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis says the Italian club will avoid signing any more African players unless they agree not to play in the Africa Cup of Nations. Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly - now at Premier League side Chelsea - and Cameroon midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa missed six Napoli games while on international duty at this year's tournament, which took place in January and February.
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Leicester's Wesley Fofana pushing for Chelsea move
The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Fofana wants Chelsea move. Leicester City centre-back Wesley Fofana is pushing for a move...
BBC
Transfer rumours: Maddison, Schmeichel, Jota, Werner, Gvardiol, Sarr, Diop
Leicester City have told Newcastle United they will need to pay £60m if they want to sign England midfielder James Maddison, 25. (Football Insider) Leicester goalkeeper and captain Kasper Schmeichel, 35, is close to joining French side Nice and will have a medical this week, ending an 11-year stay with the Foxes. (Mail)
Man City 2022/23 Season Preview: Haaland Arrival May Help De Bruyne Break EPL Record But Tactical Changes Could Disrupt Title Bid
We are tipping City to finish second in the Premier League.
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Arsenal join Man Utd in chase for Leicester's Youri Tielemans
The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Arsenal eye Leicester's Tielemans. Leicester City are still expecting a £30 million offer from...
BBC
Manchester United defender Alex Telles close to joining Sevilla
Manchester United's Brazil defender Alex Telles is closing in on a loan move to La Liga side Sevilla. Telles has been squeezed at United after the arrival of new boss Erik ten Hag's first signing, Tyrell Malacia. With the former Feyenoord man vying with Luke Shaw for the left-back slot,...
Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Pushing To Sign Benjamin Sesko
Manchester United are now in a key phase of their pursuit to sign Benjamin Sesko and are now reportedly said to be pushing for the player, reports the ever reliable Fabrizio Romano.
NBC Sports
World records in focus at post-track and field worlds Diamond League; TV, stream info
A bevy of gold medalists from the recent world track and field championships return to the sport’s premier circuit, the Diamond League, for a meet in Silesia, Poland, on Saturday, live at 10 a.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock. The sprints are the showcase. In the women’s 200m, world...
