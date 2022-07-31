Officer shoots knife-wielding man in west Houston, police say

www.kens5.com
Click2Houston.com
19-year-old accused of fatally shooting 2 men with AK-47 in north Houston arrested, authorities say
HOUSTON – A man accused of fatally shooting two men with an AK-47 in north Houston last Wednesday has been arrested, authorities said. Kurt Whitten, 19, has been charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of Tomas Alvarado, 26, and Jeremiah Ponce, 20. Whitten’s bond was denied and he is expected to appear in court Thursday.
2 shot and killed blocks apart within minutes in Third Ward
There were at least four shootings overnight, and two of them were in the Third Ward. Those two deadly shootings happened within minutes of each other, about a half-mile apart.
KENS 5
Man accused of killing beloved NE Houston store clerk is in custody in Georgia, HPD says
HOUSTON — An arrest has been made months after a beloved store clerk was shot and killed in northeast Houston. Jaquel Raheem Carruth, 24, is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of 25-year-old store clerk Jhon Dias. What happened. Just before 8 a.m. on March 20,...
Click2Houston.com
Officer experiencing ‘medical emergency’ involved in rollover crash in Tomball, HPD says
TOMBALL, Texas – An officer involved in a rollover crash in Tomball Thursday has been transported to the hospital via Life Flight, the Houston Police Department said. The crash happened on FM 2920 and Buescher Road around 7:27 a.m. According to investigators, the officer was driving to an academy...
Childhood best friends shot to death in retaliation of attack on suspect, court documents say
A week after two men who grew up together were shot to death in north Houston, a man accused of pulling the trigger is in custody.
Child dead, 2 detained at west Houston motel, police say
HOUSTON — A child was pronounced dead Tuesday after being found at a west Houston motel, according to police. Two people, a man and a woman, were detained at the scene, police said. It happened at about 1:20 p.m. in the 15100 block of the Katy Freeway, just outside...
Click2Houston.com
In less than 11 hours, 3 people were found dead in different locations; Two teens are now charged with the murders
Not long after Houston police announced two teenagers had been charged with capital murder in connection with the deadly shooting of two men outside a southeast Houston convenience store Monday, Pearland police identified the same teens as suspects in a third murder that occurred on Sunday. Houston police said Evan...
15- and 17-year-old injured in attempted murder-suicide at home in Spring, HCSO says
Officials said the 15-year-old was undergoing surgery, while the 17-year-old, who investigators believe fired the shots, is not expected to survive.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect shot during attempted robbery at northeast Houston gas station, HPD says
HOUSTON – A suspect has been transported to the hospital after police say he was shot during an attempted robbery in northeast Houston. Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 9100 block of Homestead Road around 6:30 p.m. Officers said the suspect...
KFDM-TV
Fatality accident on I-10 near FM 365; Constable Ortego and Chief Deputy tried to help
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Update from the Texas Department of Public Safety:. The driver of the SUV is identified as 74-year-old Herman Toney of Houston. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 6:45 a.m., a 2005 Chevrolet SUV was traveling west in the inside lane while a 2014 Mack truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling west in the outside lane. It is reported that the SUV changed lanes when unsafe and struck the truck tractor, at which point it then traveled into the ditch, struck a guardrail and overturned.
Click2Houston.com
HPD: 2 dead after shooting at SE Houston gas station leads to 2 separate car chases
HOUSTON – One man was shot and killed and another was thrown out of a moving vehicle after a shooting at a southeast Houston gas station led to two separate police chases early Monday, according to police. According to Sgt. Michael Arrington with HPD Homicide, surveillance video showed a...
2 dead, 2 in custody after shooting and carjacking at gas station in southeast Houston
Police said there was a transaction between two cars before the shooting. At one point, a bunch of cash was scattered, and the shooter grabbed it before taking off.
SUV driver identified in fatal collision with 18-wheeler along IH-10 west of Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — The identity of the driver killed in a Wednesday morning wreck along Interstate 10 in Jefferson County west of Beaumont, has been reveled. The driver of a 2005 Chevrolet SUV headed west in the inside lanes of Interstate 10 died at the scene of the wreck just east of the FM365 exit according to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Kait 8
Man killed in fiery crash
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Texas man died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 8:42 p.m. on Aug. 2 on Highway 67 at the 105-mile marker in Craighead County. Rene Villarreal III, 33, of Houston was northbound when his 2012 Nissan...
Houston man arrested in Victoria accused of improper photography
VCSO: Jim Kirby Elliott VICTORIA, Texas – 25 News Now has confirmed a man from Houston was arrested Saturday around 3 p.m. He bonded out of the Victoria County Jail the same day. 25 News Now has confirmed the suspect Jim Elliott, 65, is charged with invasive visual recording. The incident happened on the evening of Friday, July 29, 2022....
Click2Houston.com
Trial for man accused of killing HPD sergeant on North Freeway postponed for 2 weeks due to COVID-19
HOUSTON – The trial for the man accused of killing Houston Police Sgt. Sean Rios during a road rage incident on the North Freeway is on hold for two weeks. According to defense attorneys and prosecutors in the case, the trial is postponed until Aug. 22 due to a positive COVID-19 test among one of the jurors.
Houston Cat Lady Missing Inside the Walls of Her Home For Years
61-year-old Mary lived in a small home in the middle of an up-and-coming area in Houston. Many new buildings were being built all around the area, and eventually, a developer approached Mary and offered to buy her house, however, she declined their offers. Unable to sway Mary, developers continued to...
Man in stolen ambulance crashes head-on into driver in W. Houston Whataburger drive-thru, police say
"He came flying around the corner and both of us said, 'You know, he's moving a little fast,'" the driver said. "And then the next thing I know, he's in my hood."
Click2Houston.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 19 Kingwood businesses burglarized in one night, owners say
KINGWOOD, Texas – Several business owners in the Kingwood community say they’re frustrated after 19 businesses were reportedly broken into in the early hours of Saturday morning. “They spent an hour and a half to two hours up our Main boulevard in Kingwood just vandalizing and burglarizing many...
German Shepherd stolen from Baytown home found 4.5 years later and more than 600 miles away
Eyewitness News reported back in 2018 about a German Shepherd named Sheba, who was one of several dogs being taken throughout Baytown.
