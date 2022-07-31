ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde school launches fundraiser for 'zen garden'

KENS 5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kens5.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KENS 5

Uvalde planning committee paves way toward establishing permanent memorial

UVALDE, Texas — While families of the Robb Elementary tragedy continue to grieve, Uvalde’s Strategic Planning Committee has begun discussions on creating a permanent memorial in remembrance of the 21 victims. Rosemberg Risa, born and raised in Uvalde, has served on the city’s Strategic Planning Committee for the...
UVALDE, TX
KENS 5

Uvalde Coyotes return to football practice field with healing hearts

UVALDE, Texas — While the healing continues, there was a day like Monday. The Uvalde Coyotes football team his the practice field to start their fall workouts. It was emotional, but they were connected. The day was largely bigger than football. "We have plenty of guys who that had...
UVALDE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy