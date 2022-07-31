Louisville surpasses 100 homicides for third straight year

www.wdrb.com
wvih.com
Louisville Woman Found Dead In Indiana
Scott County officials confirmed a death investigation is ongoing after a Louisville woman was found dead in Scottsburg, Indiana on Sunday. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to a location on South Underwood Road after reports of a dead woman was found. Deputies located the...
Wave 3
LMPD: 4 people injured in separate shootings near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating two shootings happening near downtown Louisville on Tuesday night. The first shooting happened around 9:30 p.m., where LMPD said three victims walked into University Hospital with gunshot wounds. According to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff, the injuries for the three victims all...
wvih.com
Louisville Man Arrested For Double Shooting
A Louisville man has been charged in connection to a double shooting in Old Louisville on Friday where one woman was killed and another man was critically injured. Jaaron McAtee, 42, was arrested on Monday and charged with murder and attempted murder for the shooting that happened Friday morning at the intersection of East Kentucky Street and Brook Street.
wdrb.com
Louisville residents, SOS International partner for eastern Kentucky flood relief
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville residents and organizations are gathering supplies this week to provide relief to victims of flooding in eastern Kentucky. SOS International, a Louisville-based relief organization, partnered with the Mayor Greg Fischer's office to collect supplies to send to those affected by the historic natural disaster. Donations...
WLKY.com
Bloody Monday: A dark day in Louisville history
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Irish Society of Kentuckiana observed the 167th anniversary of "Bloody Monday" Aug. 1. It's remembered as a dark day in the history of the Irish in Louisville. On the first Monday in August of 1855, Protestant mobs attacked German and Irish Catholic neighborhoods in Louisville on an election day.
LMPD searching for man suspected in series of NuLu burglaries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Following a rash of burglaries around NuLu, Metro Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect. Data from the department shows eight burglaries on Main and Market Streets that started on July 17, including one at Goodwood Brewing near Louisville Slugger Field.
wdrb.com
How to help eastern Kentucky residents recovering from deadly flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Flood recovery efforts will continue in eastern Kentucky for many months to come. The state has appealed to the public to donate money along with bottled water, cleaning supplies, diapers and personal hygiene items. At this point. clothes, household items and furniture are not requested. The...
wdrb.com
The probable cause affidavit for Shelby Hayes.
wvih.com
Man Indicted For Neighbor’s Murder
A Jefferson County Grand Jury has returned an indictment against a man who is on Kentucky’s Sex Offender Registry in the death of his neighbor. James Allen Peters, 66, of Louisville, was indicted on one count each of murder, rape and burglary, along with two counts of voyeurism. Louisville...
Wave 3
Death investigation underway as Louisville woman found dead in southern Indiana
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Scott County officials confirmed a death investigation is ongoing after a Louisville woman was found dead in Scottsburg on Sunday. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to a location on South Underwood Road after reports of a dead woman was found.
Should Shelby County’s eviction judges be more like Louisville’s?
Back when she worked with victims of domestic violence, Judge Jennifer Leibson witnessed the terrible consequences of eviction. Now, signing eviction documents is part of Leibson’s job as one of two judges in Louisville who currently handle eviction cases. She says she tries to sign as few as possible.
wdrb.com
Family hit by car in downtown Louisville to be discharged soon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family that was hit by a car in downtown Louisville is scheduled to be discharged in a few weeks, according to a member of the family. Ava Jones and her mother Amy have been undergoing rehab at Frazier Rehabilitation Institute after they were hit by driver Michael Hurley, 33, who was high on hydrocodone, in downtown Louisville.
wdrb.com
Local nonprofits, city officials ask Louisville Metro Council to prioritize drug overdose prevention
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People gathered Wednesday morning in downtown Louisville to bring awareness to combating drug overdoses. Representatives from several local nonprofits held a news conference at Jefferson Square Park, asking Metro Council to make drug overdose prevention a top priority. Kentucky released a report in June that said...
$100,000 donation in honor of late son helps renovate two west Louisville parks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some west Louisville parks are getting some tender loving care with a generous donation of $100,000 from David Kueber, a Planet Fitness franchisor and co-founder of Sun Tan City. According to a press release, Kueber and his family made this donation in memory of his son,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Four Charged During Methamphetamine Investigation
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY- The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people in a two day drug investigation that began Friday afternoon in Paducah. The investigation began when detectives obtained a search warrant for a Paducah apartment located at 624 N 34th Street in Paducah. On Friday evening detectives executed the search warrant. During the search warrant service detectives located Brittany Villa inside the apartment. During a search of the apartment detectives located and seized over 400 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine, scales, smoking pipes, more than $3,000 in suspected drug monies and approximately $50,000 in fake money.
Louisville G/F Mike James Says He’s Cleared Following Achilles Injury
The redshirt freshman wing was forced to miss the entire 2021-22 season.
Downtown Louisville's The Hope Village receives new maintenance equipment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The above video is from when The Hope Village opened in April. Louisville officials presented The Hope Village with brand new electric-powered maintenance equipment and a storage shed. According to the press release, the Air Quality Trust Fund helped make the equipment available; the...
Wave 3
Louisville businesses dealing with recent break-ins
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several local businesses have been broken into, robbed, or both. Is there a pattern to the crimes?. We’ve seen trucks, trailers, cash, and booze all lifted from local businesses this week -- including at least two more that were hit Saturday morning.. Ted Mitzlaff, managing...
wdrb.com
Woman charged with armed robbery of Louisville bank, restaurant and smoke shop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville woman is in custody after committing several armed robberies at Louisville area businesses in the past few weeks. Shelby Kahler, age 28, was arrested by Louisville Metro Police on Monday. Police say that on the night of June 26, Kahler walked into...
wdrb.com
Louisville woman identified in fatal shooting near Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman was killed in a shooting near Old Louisville on Friday. Torie Myers, 48, died at the scene of the shooting. It happened around 6:30 a.m. at South Brook and East Kentucky streets, according to a news release from Louisville Metro Police. Officers were sent on reports of a double shooting.
