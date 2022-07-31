ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

Historic Commission to Hear Revised Condo Project

By mvitale
ocnjdaily.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
ocnjdaily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocnjsentinel.com

Aldi market gets green light

SOMERS POINT — Some neighbors are not pleased, but City Council agreed July 21 to adopt a redevelopment plan for the property on the northwest corner of Groveland Avenue and Route 9. The agreement, with Provco Partners LP, will see an Aldi grocery store replace the Walgreens drug store,...
SOMERS POINT, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Tree Where Ocean City Founders Met Finds New Home

The trunk of a historic tree that shaded four Methodist ministers as they met in 1879 to establish a Christian retreat they would name “Ocean City” has a new home at the Ocean City Historical Museum. The tree is now on display at the museum, which is open...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NBC New York

‘Gut-Wrenching:' Homeless Booted From Hideaway Under AC Pier as Crews Prep for Phish

With a floor of sand, it was one side of Atlantic City that is hidden from view, and rarely sees the light of day. Millions of tourists are lured to the boardwalk of Atlantic City every year, but just days before a big beach concert, the seaside resort was racing on Monday to deal with a problem that was not previously known about: a homeless encampment underneath the Playground Pier.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean City, NJ
Government
City
Ocean City, NJ
Ocean City, NJ
Business
Ocean City, NJ
Real Estate
CBS Philly

Cost Of Water, Sewer Service Dramatically Increases For Aqua Customers In Philadelphia Suburbs

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — The cost of water and sewer service is going up dramatically in one part of the region. That’s on top of the inflationary pressures we are all feeling at the kitchen table and at the gas pump. It seems new rate increases for Aqua Water customers were phased in recently, leaving some stunned. Suddenly that flush or run of the tap is costing more in the Philadelphia suburbs. Some customers reported a jolt when opening their Aqua bills in the last few weeks. “It’s only my wife and I. Usually around maybe $35, $40. I think the last one...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Back library staff that N.J. county stiffed on raises | Letters

I love libraries and feel very fortunate to live close to so many. As I was entering the Mullica Hill headquarters branch of the Gloucester County Library System, a gentleman offered me a flyer asking for support of the GCLS staff. He was a union member using his free time to inform library patrons of one way that the library board, and its appointing authority, the Democrat-controlled board of county commissioners, have kept our taxes low.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Condos#Historic District#Condominium#Historic Commission
seaislenews.com

Sunken Channel Marker Creates Danger for Boats

A channel marker that is supposed to safely guide boaters through a popular waterway at the shore has instead become a navigational hazard, leaving some boats damaged or wrecked after hitting it. The marker is located in the Intracoastal Waterway between Avalon and Stone Harbor near a popular fishing area...
AVALON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Jersey Family Fun

Discover Soupy Island in West Deptford

The history of Soupy Island is what makes Soupy Island one of those special places to go with kids in South Jersey. It was a place for children to go during the Great Depression. Kids could still have fun while everything else was going on, ride some rides, and get a free bowl of soup. The same stands true today. While the rides may be gone, Children can come to Soupy Island to get some free family fun (swimming, playgrounds & more), free snacks, and a free lunch of a bowl of soup and milk.
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
CBS Philly

Crews Working To Repair Water Main Break In Center City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Crews are working to repair a water main break in Center City. The Philadelphia Water Department responded to 18th and Cherry Streets Sunday morning. Workers have shut down a 12-inch water main. CBS3 was told there are no reports of customers without water. No word on how long it will take to repair the damage.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atlanticcityweekly.com

Sundaes in the Summer … at Drip N’ Scoop

I first discovered Drip N’ Scoop when doing a story on the world-class donut scene that is the pride of Ocean City. On that day I enjoyed a donut and an iced coffee, but always meant to return to explore the “scoop” aspect highlighted in their moniker.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
billypenn.com

A tour of dead and dying malls around Philadelphia, monuments to a bygone age

Malls were once as iconic to American culture as baseball and apple pie. With their soaring atriums, cool fountains, and lushly faux-tropical gardens, shopping malls were quasi-public spaces designed to replicate the downtown shopping experience for residents of the fast-growing suburbs of the 20th century. Now, battered by pandemic shutdowns...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy