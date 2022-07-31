From profits to pay, JPMorgan’s gold secrets spill out in court

www.theedgemarkets.com
China is no longer the top holder of US debt after its total dips below $1 trillion for the first time in 12 years
In May, China held $980.8 billion in US debt, down $23 billion from the prior month and almost $100 billion from a year ago.
JPMorgan CEO Dimon sums up U.S. economy in one paragraph — and it sounds bad
On the one hand, Dimon said the U.S. "economy continues to grow and both the job market and consumer spending, and their ability to spend, remain healthy." "But geopolitical tension, high inflation, waning consumer confidence, the uncertainty about how high rates have to go and the never-before-seen quantitative tightening and their effects on global liquidity ... are very likely to have negative consequences on the global economy sometime down the road," he warned.
The dollar has slid to a one-month low now that the US has technically entered recession
The dollar sank to a one-month low on Monday after data last week showed the US is technically in recession. It reflects a "sell-the-fact" reaction in markets as investors expect milder Fed rate hikes. A weak Chinese economy is also affecting the performance of the greenback on demand concerns. The...
Are Money Market Accounts Safe During a Recession?
As a likely recession looms, investors want to know where to keep their funds. Are money markets a safe bet amid a recession?. Here’s more about what a money market account is, why it’s better for short-term funds, and how equity funds could still play a part in your strategy despite the recession-hesitant bear market.
Billionaires are losing their fortunes, but it isn’t just because of the stock rout—some of them are giving their money away
After announcing a $20 billion donation, Bill Gates is now fifth in the world wealth rankings, falling behind Gautam Adani, Asia's richest billionaire.
Mortgage rates fall sharply after negative GDP report and Fed's latest hike
The average rate on the popular 30-year fixed mortgage fell to 5.22% on Thursday from 5.54% on Wednesday. "This is an exceptionally fast drop!" wrote Matthew Graham of Mortgage News Daily. The rate fell even further Friday to 5.13%. The slide in mortgage rates came after a negative GDP report...
Asian stocks higher as US-China tensions rise
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks dipped Tuesday following another day of meandering trading, as Wall Street debates whether the market’s strong recent run is the start of a turnaround or just a temporary blip. The S&P 500 fell 27.44, or 0.7%, to 4,091.19 after drifting between a loss of 0.9% and a gain of 0.5% through the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped even more, losing 402.23, or 1.2%, to 32,396.17, largely because of a tumble for equipment maker Caterpillar. The Nasdaq composite held up better but still slipped 20.22, or 0.2%, to 12,348.76. Treasury yields climbed...
Jeff Bezos' Mega Yacht Towed Away Amid Dutch Bridge Backlash
Jeff Bezos has been battling the Netherlands to build a massive yacht in their backyard -- but it seems he's relenting, 'cause his baby was dragged away at the ass crack of dawn. A huge vessel being created for JB near the city of Rotterdam -- a 417-ft long, three-mast...
Fed announces another three-quarter-point increase in interest rates
The move is intended to curb inflation though previous increases this year have had little effect so far
Gold hits near one-month high on dollar weakness
Gold neared a one-month high on Monday on the back of a decline in the U.S. dollar, with investors awaiting economic data that could influence the path of Federal Reserve policy tightening. Spot gold was up 0.37% at $1,771.71 per ounce, having earlier hit its highest since July 5 at...
Big U.S. Banks Raise Prime Lending Rate After Fed's Sharp Hike
(Reuters) -U.S. banks JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup and Wells Fargo raised their prime lending rates by 75 bps to 5.5% on Wednesday to reflect the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate move. The moves, which will be effective from Thursday, follow the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise its target...
Analysis: Wall Street's 'fear gauge' in limbo as big investors keep shunning stocks
NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s most closely watched gauge of market anxiety shows expectations of choppy trading ahead despite a recent snapback in U.S. stocks, though institutional investors' low exposure to equities may help curb gyrations.
U.S. household debt tops $16 trillion amid rising inflation
Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. household debt increased to a record $16.15 trillion in the second quarter, driven mostly by a $207 billion jump in mortgage balances, with credit card and auto loan debt also rising as consumers lifted their borrowing to deal with soaring inflation, a Federal Reserve report showed on Tuesday.
Discount retailers' stocks are set to pop as consumers flock to cheaper options amid high inflation, Goldman Sachs says
Goldman Sachs sees shares of Ross and Burlington Stores each rising by at least 20% over the next 12 months. The discount retailers are "defensively positioned" in a tough retail environment marked by high inflation and cost pressures. Goldman initiated coverage of the companies as it sees further weakening in...
Stocks edge up, dollar dips as Fed hike expectations lessened
NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - A gauge of global stocks edged higher on Monday as a late-session sell-off in U.S. equities trimmed earlier gains while the dollar slipped as investors tamped down expectations that the Federal Reserve will take a more aggressive approach in hiking interest rates next week.
Credit Suisse hit with stock and credit downgrades after earnings plunge
Credit Suiise shares are down more than 42% year-to-date, as new CEO Ulrich Koerner takes the reins following the resignation of Thomas Gottstein last week. Moody's on Monday downgraded Credit Suisse's senior unsecured debt and deposit ratings by one notch and maintained a negative outlook on the bank's credit trajectory.
Oil up over $2/bbl as hopes fade for OPEC+ supply boost
NEW YORK, July 29 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled up more than $2 a barrel on Friday as attention turned to next week's OPEC+ meeting and dimming expectations that the producer group will imminently boost supply.
HSBC boss hits back at calls for breakup of business from investor
HSBC’s chief executive has hit back at calls for a breakup from the top shareholder Ping An, saying splitting the business would come with “material costs” and a “high risk of failure” that could harm investors long-term. It came as the bank reported flat pre-tax...
Canada's TD Bank eyes further U.S. expansion with $1.3 billion Cowen purchase
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Canada's Toronto Dominion Bank (TD.TO) said it will buy New York-based boutique investment bank Cowen Inc (COWN.O) for $1.3 billion in cash, seeking to boost its presence in the high-growth U.S market.
Today’s 30-year mortgage rates plunge to 78-day low | July 29, 2022
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
