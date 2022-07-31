SC hedge fund investor looks to spread the word about math and financial literacy

www.postandcourier.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
Hunting for Charleston Haints and Graveyard GhostsRene CizioCharleston, SC
The perfect bachelorette weekend in Charleston, S.C.Carlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerCharleston, SC
Traveling Solo? Give Back Through a Stay at HarbourView Inn in CharlestonMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Charleston, SC
Take a Look at This Award-Winning Seafood Restaurant in Charleston, SCKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
Related
charlestondaily.net
South Carolina Ranks 11th longest to sell homes on average in latest study
The study by online bank Tangerine.ca analyzed data from Zillow, which included the average ‘days to pending’ and ‘days to close’ numbers over the past four years to see where homes take the longest to sell on average. ‘Days to pending’ refers to how long it takes to get an offer that is accepted, and ‘Days to close’ refers to how long it takes to close the sale.
The Post and Courier
Charleston-based ‘fast casual’ restaurants eyeing expansion
Charleston is not as fast-paced as some of the country’s larger cities, where fast casual brands, many of which are chains, serve as go-to lunch and dinner options for those in a hurry. But Charleston’s appetite for quick meals that aren’t lacking in quality is growing, just like the...
WJCL
Unique, round house for sale in South Carolina
LANDRUM, S.C. — There is a unique home for sale in the Upstate. It's so unique it has been posted on the 'Zillow Gone Wild' Instagram page. (Video above shows the home) Some may call it the round house. It's located at 26 Coastline Drive in Inman and is...
The Post and Courier
Estate Treasures Discovers a Mt. Ple
Estate Treasures Discovers a Mt. Pleasant Hidden Gem 1617 Nantahala Blvd. Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464 Thurs. Aug. 4th 9-1pm Fri. Aug. 5th 9-1pm Sat. Aug. 6th 9-1pm "Come find your treasure." For photos:https://estatesales.org/estate-sales/sc/mount-pleasant/ 29464/estate-treasures- discovers-a-mt-2076053.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Post and Courier
Fight the Power: The paradoxical gun culture in South Carolina
C. Delores Tucker was right. Tucker was a civil rights activist that marched with Dr. King (as well as an honorary doctorate recipient from Morris College in Sumter, South Carolina). Tucker spent the '90s bashing gangsta rap and the lyrics she deemed misogynistic and filled with gun violence, making an example of Snoop's 'Doggystyle,' which had an abundance of both.
crbjbizwire.com
Dominion Energy’s Commitment to Diversity, Sustainability Connects With New Generation of Interns in South Carolina
CAYCE, S.C. – As Dominion Energy transforms into the leading clean energy company in the nation, a new generation of interns is attracted to the company’s increasingly diverse workforce, culture of excellence and commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability. Madison Locklear, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering at...
The Post and Courier
EO Charleston announces first female chapter president
EO Charleston, the Lowcountry’s local chapter of Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO), announces a leadership change with the induction of its new chapter president, Jessica Munday, founder and CEO of Trio Solutions Inc. in Mount Pleasant and co-founder of Cloud Nine Nonprofit Advisors. Munday’s history with the organization is longstanding....
holycitysinner.com
Kiawah Island’s Only 62+ Life Plan Community Helps Propel Landmark Legislation
Kiawah Life Plan Village Inc. (“KLPV”), a not-for-profit organization who announced plans for Seafields at Kiawah Island (“Seafields”) – the first 62+ luxury life plan community at the resort island – in August 2021, is honored to share the completion of General Bill R 223. The bill, which passed with overwhelming support in both Houses of the South Carolina Legislature and was signed into law by Governor Henry McMaster on May 17, 2022, was just finalized after the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (the “Department”) finished drafting updated regulations to reflect the change in law and updated the application documents and process. This new legislation will have a profound effect on the South Carolina economy and future housing options for the state’s senior population, as well as current facilities with plans to expand.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
South Carolina State Fair is now hiring temporary positions
COLUMBIA — The South Carolina State Fair, the state’s largest annual event, is now accepting temporary employment applications for this year’s 12-day fair, which takes place Oct. 12 to 23, at the S.C. State Fairgrounds. Those wishing to apply can view available positions and apply at scstatefair.org/employment.
The Post and Courier
North Charleston commissary kitchen now home to nearly 50 F&B businesses
NORTH CHARLESTON — Restaurant-inside-a-restaurant businesses known as ghost kitchens swept the nation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but in Charleston few have risen. Instead, another ghost kitchen has become a household name for food and beverage industry professionals looking for commercial kitchen space to launch their food truck, pop-up or meal delivery service.
The Post and Courier
Court punts decision to shift Carolina Panthers' HQ bankruptcy to SC
It's a delay of game call for the builders of the failed Carolina Panthers $800 million practice site and headquarters in York County. Mascaro/Barton Malow, the general contractor on the 234-acre development, and numerous firms that worked on the doomed project are asking that the associated bankruptcy filing be moved downfield to South Carolina.
kiss951.com
More Than 20 Cases of Monkey Pox Reported in South Carolina
As the world continues to monitor Money Pox, more and more cases are popping up across the country. More than 20 cases have been reported in South Carolina according to data from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. WCBD News 2’s Tim Renaud, reports that the state’s first known infections were reported back in July. The cases were in the Lowcountry area and the Midlands of South Carolina.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
Deputy attorney general visits East Side neighborhood to promote trust with police
Charleston's East Side neighborhood welcomed Charleston police Aug. 2 to a communitywide event intended to promote trust between the two groups, which local officials argued is essential to public safety and reducing gun violence — an issue that continues to plague the county and country. Deputy U.S. Attorney General...
The Post and Courier
North Charleston chemical maker Ingevity plans $325M buyout
Ingevity Corp. is making its third major acquisition by agreeing to pay $325 million to buy a manufacturer of pavement products. The North Charleston-based global chemical maker announced Aug. 2 it plans to purchase privately held Ozark Materials LLC and an affiliated transportation business in an all-cash transaction. The deal...
Food distribution happening Thursday in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A drive-thru food giveaway is happening Thursday at Macedonia Church of Lord Jesus Christ in North Charleston. Food will be distributed to the community starting at 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. or until supplies run out. Food will be served on a first-come, first-serve basis. Guests are asked to stay […]
The Post and Courier
New restaurant on way to upper King Street in Charleston; SC tax-free weekend is Aug. 5-7
A small restaurant and bar by the owners of D'Allesandro's Pizza is under construction on the Charleston peninsula near the Crosstown overpasses. Novavon is being built at 638 King St., just north of Barsa, with 328 square feet of inside patron space. A representative of D'Allesandro's did not immediately respond...
The Post and Courier
More SC schools try year-round calendar, but benefits not guaranteed
A quarter of South Carolina’s 73 traditional public school districts will be following a year-round calendar this academic year. That’s a dramatic rise from three years ago when virtually no schools operated on this schedule. These 18 districts hope they will see benefits to academics and well-being from a calendar that offers more breaks throughout the school year.
The Post and Courier
Police are struggling to solve homicides nationwide. South Carolina cities have better luck.
A homicide suspect once asked a Charleston police detective if he could use the restroom before an interview. She agreed – as long as he didn’t wash his hands, potentially removing gunshot residue. “Ah, you don’t gotta worry about that gunshot stuff,” he replied. “I shot him with...
What South Carolina counties have the highest COVID-19 case rates within the last week?
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Both urban and rural counties in South Carolina top the list for the areas with the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases, according to information updated Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the top of the list is Cherokee County, with an average of 534.03 new […]
The Post and Courier
The Origin of Moncks Corner, aka Mitton
On 15 November 1680, 1,500 acres was granted to Landgrave Joseph West. This tract lay adjoining and just to the north of Sir Peter Colleton’s Fairlawn Barony. Landgrave West, on 7 December 1686, conveyed the entire 1,500 acres to James Le Bas, a French immigrant. On his death, this...
Comments / 1