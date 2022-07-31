Seaweed build-up causing serious stench at South Florida beaches

www.foxsports640.com
Coastal flooding will be a real problem in the years to come according to NOAA
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.– The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has said that high-tide flooding will be a real threat to coastal communities, WPTV reports. Coastal areas of South Florida…
More than $77k in unclaimed funds sitting in St. Lucie County
St. Lucie County Clerk & Comptroller Michelle R. Miller is reporting that the county has more than $77 thousand worth of unclaimed funds and assets waiting to be claimed. “Our…
