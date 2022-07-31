The allure of Western heritage and passing it down

CHEYENNE – Attendees can look in nearly every direction in Frontier Park and find an ode to Western heritage. From the traditional teepees on display in the Indian Village to the sprawl of chuckwagons along the pathway to Old Frontier Town, there is no way to escape the history of the West.

Of course, many would say the reason they're here is to immerse themselves in the past, and they desire every opportunity Cheyenne Frontier Days presents for them to dive deeper. They gravitate toward the jump of the bronco, the tale of the untamed frontier and the heart of Western values.