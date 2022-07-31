CFD suicide prevention, 988 effort a start

CHEYENNE – A new public service announcement and related publicity effort by this region's biggest annual event should help raise awareness about suicide prevention, experts agreed. They said this PSA is well timed to coincide with the start of a new three-digit telephone number for an existing nationwide free hotline, one that previously required dialing 10 digits.

As reported on last week, just as the 988 nationwide number was getting underway after years of preparation, Cheyenne Frontier Days unveiled a separate, yet related, initiative. The goal of the CFD program, named "pickup man" after the rodeo assistant who attends to the roughstock rider, is to bring attention to the problem of suicide and to ways virtually anyone can help those they know.