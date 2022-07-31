Just as hot to begin August

www.kxxv.com
Heat Advisory Continues For Our Area
25 WEATHER — The heatwave just goes on and on. We will see highs around 104° again Thursday with a heat advisory in effect. Friday should bring some slightly cooler changes with highs around 100°. There also could be an isolated storm two in the forecast as a little more tropical moisture moves into the area.
Heat Advisory
25 WEATHER — A Heat Advisory has been issued for most of Central Texas through Thursday. Highs will likely be at or over 103° both Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. Heat index values could exceed 105° as well. This is the criteria for a heat advisory to be issued. Make sure you take precautions to stay cool and hydrated as the heat rises again.
More 100s To Come...
25 WEATHER — We are in a different month, but the weather is remaining the same...hot. We will likely see the heat build Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the 102-105° range. Skies will be partly cloudy each day. Friday could bring a little change to the area....
Traveling Texas: Historic Fort Davis
FORT DAVIS, Texas — The rugged beauty of the West Texas desert is on display in the historic town of Fort Davis. With an elevation of more than 5000 feet, it’s also the highest town in Texas. The charming town of Fort Davis gives the feel of an...
Very high fire danger heading into middle of week in Central Texas
25 WEATHER — The heat continues to roll on as we are in the first week of August. Today, expect highs to climb to the triple digits once again, topping out somewhere near 103 later on this afternoon. With the hot and dry conditions hanging around, we will see...
Central Texas firefighters working hard to keep wildfires at bay
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — It’s no secret that Central Texas has been experiencing extreme departures and drought this summer and that has fire departments busy battling multiple wildfires. Right now, fast-spreading wildfires just keep coming and it’s taking everything firefighters have just to keep them at bay.
Mudslide closes roads after heavy rains fall in California
Twenty-five cars became stuck in the mud in California’s San Bernardino Mountains last weekend. Heavy rains in southern California triggered a mudslide that enveloped roadways. The mudslide also forced Highway 38 to close. No injuries were reported and most of the vehicles were removed. Officials reported that 2,000 cubic...
How Texans can save on school supplies this upcoming sales tax holiday
AUSTIN, Texas — It's beginning to look a lot like... back-to-school!. Indeed Texans, this upcoming weekend is none other than the highly-anticipated Sales Tax Holiday across the Lone Star State. From blue jeans to Nike's, parents can expect to save on all qualifying school supply items purchased under $100.
H-E-B issues voluntary recall for ice cream containing undeclared allergen
SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B issued a voluntary recall on an ice cream product because of an undeclared allergen ingredient. The company issued a recall for their half-gallon Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Ice Cream because the product contains wheat, which isn't mentioned on the label. H-E-B officials said those with an allergy to wheat or 'severe' sensitivity could possibly face serious or life-threatening reactions should they consume the product.
Faces of Fort Hood: John Valentine
KILLEEN, Texas — Fort Hood is more than a military installation, it’s a community of individuals committed to serving in many ways. Many have cities around Fort Hood they call home after serving in uniform there. Meet John Valentine, U.S. Army veteran, family man and founder of Operation...
Inspection reports reflect desperation & danger youths face in Texas juvenile prisons
Every month, independent investigators visit the five juvenile prisons in Texas to evaluate how each is doing its job, and whether the children in their care are being well treated. The continuing chaos within the agency, which worsened after a surge of employees quit following the pandemic, has led to...
Questions remain unanswered in case of TDCJ escapee who allegedly killed 5
CENTERVILLE — Gonzalo Lopez, a known killer, escaped from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice custody on May 12, 2022. A manhunt ensued — and he allegedly killed a family of five before being gunned down while trying to flee law enforcement. “I mean living like that for...
US Congresswoman Jackie Walorski dead after Indiana crash, police say
ELKHART COUNTY, INDIANA — U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Walorski (R - Indiana) died on Wednesday afternoon after a vehicle crash in a northern county in Indiana near South Bend, police confirmed. Walorski was an occupant of an SUV traveling southbound on Indiana's State Road 19 nearing State Road 119, when...
Florida man known as 'Redbeard' accused of stealing roommate's $1,800 parrot
A Florida Keys man with a pirate's nickname is accused of stealing his roommate's pricey parrot, which was later found wounded. Justin Peters, 40, of Summerland Key, was arrested Tuesday on charges of grand theft and animal cruelty. Sheriff's Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt said the parrot's 37-year-old owner suspected in...
Central Texas school district explains why some students won’t receive free-and-reduced lunches
Central Texas school districts are taking another step toward pre-pandemic life and it may hit some families harder than others. For the better part of two-years, parents didn’t have to worry about whether or not their child was going to get lunch at school. Funding provided by Congress during...
