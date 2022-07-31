Dr. Amy Acton back home at the Youngstown Jewish Community Center

www.wfmj.com
Tim Krake
2d ago
You helped ruin Ohio during the Plannedemic. You made many people lose their livehood. Businesses may never return. I'm not saying Covid wasn't bad but the world was infected for Political gains.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Epic Ohio Flea Market is a Must VisitTravel Maven
This Hidden Ohio Quarry has some of the Bluest Waters in the StateTravel MavenOhio State
Youngstown Mother Desperate For Answers In Disappearance Of Her SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedYoungstown, OH
Related
WFMJ.com
Several Valley communities host national police relations event
Tuesday, August 2 marks National Night Out, a time to promote partnerships between police and the community. At a time when building trust is crucial, local cities and townships hosted their own gatherings to build trust with law enforcement. "The younger kids, it's nice to have them out here so...
Hospital celebrates caring and compassionate staff
St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital is celebrating 15 years of serving the community.
AP: Lauren McNally wins Ohio’s 59th District primary
The Associated Press has declared a winner in the primary race for Ohio's 59th District.
Youngstown home condemned; cats rescued
One cat was found dead and others were rescued from what was described by humane agents as a cat-hoarding situation in Youngstown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMJ.com
Dolly Parton being honored for her Ohio 'Imagination Library'
Organizers of Columbiana County’s Imagination Library are hoping Dolly Parton’s planned visit to Ohio will further promote the country music legend’s project that puts books into the hands of young readers all over the nation. On August 9, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Ohio and Ohio First...
Youngstown group prays over South Side neighborhood
Next Tuesday, "Now Youngstown" will hold a block party at Homestead Park.
Hiring event for school employees in Canfield
The Educational Service Center of Eastern Ohio is having an event.
columbusunderground.com
Treat to Try: Buckeye Bark – The Flat Version of Your Favorite Ohio Treat
Ohio is the state where buckeyes, both the poisonous nut and the delicious candy, are abundant. For those outside the state, the confectionary version is less well-known. Well, relatively unknown. So when a Youngstown, OH native started introducing the buckeye candy treat at fancy catering gigs in Maryland, it created a whole new world of buckeye fans.
IN THIS ARTICLE
metromonthly.net
Fairs, festivals, special events – August/September 2022
Fairs, festivals, special events – August/September 2022. The fair-and-festival guide covers the Youngstown-Warren metro area, Columbiana County and select events in western Pennsylvania. Have a news release or tip on a festival? Email info@metromonthly.net… or call 330-259-0435. Tell us about your event! What gets in? We give priority...
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | August 2nd
Vindicator file photo / August 2, 1951 | Mrs. Laurence McPhee, executive secretary of the Mahoning Chapter of the American Red Cross, and teenage volunteers watch Mayor Charles P. Henderson proclaim "Flood Relief Day" in Youngstown 71 years ago and present him with their first tag. From left, Barbara Hopper, Cynthia Myers, Virginia Palaologos, Judy, O'Hara, Phoebe Parker, Mayor Henderson, Valerie Hutchins, Mrs. McPhee, and Margaret Hall. On the first day of a campaign to raise money for flood relief in Kansas and Missouri, the Red Cross collected $1,856 toward a local goal of $16,000.
WFMJ.com
Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition to receive $930,000 for 'Good Jobs Challenge Program'
The Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition (MVMC) is set to receive $930,000 over the next three years as part of the Ohio Manufacturers' Organization's (OMA) $23.5 million award from the Economic Development Administration's (EDA) "Good Jobs Challenge" program. MVMC is among OMA's network of manufacturing industry sector partnerships throughout Ohio who...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Business Incubator announces expansion into Ashtabula County
The Youngstown Business Incubator is moving up in the world (actually, more like moving north in the state) as they announce an expansion into Ashtabula County. The expansion allows the Youngstown Business Incubator (YBI) to support small business development in the eastern corridor of Ohio. The project is called the 'Lake to River Small Business Success' (L2RSBS) program.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMJ.com
Streets closing Wednesday through Sunday for Youngstown Italian Fest
Several streets are being closed as Youngstown prepares for a three-day long celebration of Italian heritage Downtown. Police have announced that beginning at 6 am the morning of August 3rd and until 6 am on Monday, August 8th, the following streets will be closed to all traffic for the 2022 Greater Youngstown Italian Festival:
4 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio
Are you looking for a restaurant to visit on your next date night? Do you live in Ohio? Then you and your significant other should consider checking out these local establishments.
WFMJ.com
KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest
The Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest presented by the Union Township Volunteer Fire Department is coming to Scotland Meadows Park (1945, Wilson Dr., New Castle) Thursday, August 4 through Sunday, August 7. Twenty hot air balloons will take to the skies of the Lawrence County's Amish Countryside throughout the event. In...
Longtime Valley judge passes away
Judge Francis Fornelli served as the President Judge in the court of common pleas for over 20 years.
Who won Ohio’s legislative primaries? The Wake Up for Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Temperatures will spike today, climbing into the low 90s, but with the humidity and sunshine it might feel like it’s over 100 degrees. It will remain humid and warm overnight, with temps staying in the mid-70s. There are chances of showers and thunderstorms. Read more.
Mission Possible: Transforming Akron’s Lock 3
AKRON, Ohio — How do you reinvent the public spaces inside a city? This is the question the national program Civic Commons asked. In 2016, it selected 5 cities Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Memphis, and Akron to see how public assets can be improved. Now those plans are about to become reality.
spectrumnews1.com
Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase
AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
St. Patrick Church preps for annual festival
The St. Patrick's parish community is hard at work getting ready for the start of the church's annual festival later this week.
Comments / 1