United Way of Laurens County celebrates Sweetheart Garden in Clinton

Ashmore to lead tour at recently discovered battlefield site
Durant Ashmore will lead a tour of Hammond’s Store Battlefield on Saturday, August 6 beginning at 9:00 AM. This battlefield, which is on private property just outside of Clinton, has recently been located by archeologists with the South Carolina Battleground Trust after requests from Ashmore and the Laurens County Revolutionary War 250th Committee.
Slater-Marietta fire departing from River Falls district
According to the Slater-Marietta Fire Department, the decision was made to better provide service to its tax-paying citizens of the Slater-Marietta area, while the River Falls area becomes more natural-land, state-owned, and non-profits "...that pay no real property taxes whatsoever."
FOX Carolina
Crews working to restore power in Upstate counties
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy said crews are currently working to restore power in Oconee County after a tree fell on a power line. According to the power company, the outage was caused by fallen trees or limbs and it was first reported at 6:40 p.m. Right now,...
WYFF4.com
Greenville County veteran with service dog denied service at local nail salon, uses experience to teach ADA laws
GREER, S.C. — A Greenville county veteran with a service dog is hoping her experience at a local business will prevent future problems with businesses and individuals with service animals. Kim Woods is a Navy veteran and has a service dog named Wrangle. The Navy veteran and her dog...
FOX Carolina
Beer and wine superstore opening in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new superstore for beer, wine and spirits is opening soon near Pelham Road in Greenville County. Bottles Beverage Superstore is set to open the new location in Milestone Village Shopping Center in September. It will be the fourth store for the South Carolina company, which also has locations in Mount Pleasant, Summerville and Columbia.
FOX Carolina
Habitat for Humanity expands opportunities for home ownership
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A six-acre plot at the corner of Ramsey Drive and Webster Road has become the future site of a new Habitat for Humanity neighborhood. On Wednesday, a celebration took place to raise the walls of the first home in Heritage Hills. Christina Miraglia and her...
FOX Carolina
SLED assisting with investigation in Oconee County
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting with a search warrant executed in Oconee County on Wednesday. Viewers contacted FOX Carolina about investigators digging in a yard along Mormon Church Road. According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff asked SLED’s forensic unit...
Pickens County starts school year ready to face challenges ahead
Just like that, Pickens County school hallways are again filled with kids who are ready to start the new school year.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Homeless Alliance gives statement following attacks on homeless camps
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Homeless Alliance released a statement on the recent attacks on people in Upstate homeless camps that the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. The alliance shared the statement via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. This statement comes days after four men were...
‘National Night Out’ events held in Upstate, Western NC
Area cities and counties in the Upstate and Western North Carolina will be holding a 'National Night Out' event Tuesday to celebrate the nationwide initiative.
greenvillejournal.com
The Spinx Company raises $122K for four local nonprofits
The Spinx Company donated $122,000 to four local nonprofits at the Greenville Drive’s “Spinx Night” on July 28. The funds were raised at Spinx’s Charity Classic golf tournament, which took place in May at Greenville Country Club and Green Valley Country Club. The event’s beneficiaries included:
FOX Carolina
Pickens PD selling ‘scam proof’ t-shirts to benefit victims of scams
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens Police Department made their own “scam proof” t-shirts in response to recent attempts to scam the community using the department’s logo and name. The department said it will be selling the shirts for $20 to raise money for its Victim...
WYFF4.com
SLED part of search for evidence on Oconee County property
SENECA, S.C. — State investigators were part of a search Wednesday in Oconee County, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the sheriff's office executed a search warrant at an address on Mormon Church Road. They said it was in connection to the search for evidence in...
FOX Carolina
Upstate non-profit to give out over 500 backpacks filled with school supplies
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The offices at Carolina Family Services are being filled with backpacks and school supplies. “I think it really improves the student or child’s confidence really because you’re away for a time period in the summer, you’re not seeing as many of your friends but now it’s a fresh new start to the school year. Even for some students that are starting a brand new school, it’s all about having that first great impression,” said Operations Manager Alan Lopez.
FOX Carolina
Unusual Upstate home makes ‘Zillow Gone Wild’
INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A lakefront home with a unique shape is on the market in Spartanburg County - and getting some internet fame. The round house at 26 Coastline Dr. in Inman made the viral Instagram page Zillow Gone Wild, garnering tens of thousands of reactions and comments.
FOX Carolina
Pickens Police sell t-shirts in response to scam
Ed Rich discusses some of the reasons Honda’s cost of ownership is among the lowest. Sponsored by Dick Brooks Honda. Active shooter training in Greenville Co. Greenville County deputies and school leaders prepare for worst-case scenarios with active shooter training. FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. House fire...
The Post and Courier
Downtown Spartanburg pub expanding restaurant, bar space
SPARTANBURG — A pub in downtown Spartanburg will soon be able to accommodate more customers by increasing its bar and restaurant footprint. Main Street Pub is planning to add more seating, new restrooms, larger kitchen space, a U-shaped bar and expand into an adjacent 2,000-square-foot space. “There are so...
WYFF4.com
Why do we say 'dog days of summer?'
GREENVILLE, S.C. — You hear it all the time: The "dog days of summer." It's the time period between July 3 and Aug. 11, which is when it is generally very hot and humid. (Keep reading or watch WYFF News 4's Parella Lewis explain above) The phrase comes from...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing person in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for 64-year-old Dennis Ray Finch, a missing man from Taylors, SC. Deputies said Finch was last seen on Sunday night. They added that he drives a Chevy Impala and may be traveling in the Georgia/Tennessee region.
Canine Flu cases reported in the Upstate
A virus outbreak that has now been reported in our area could have a major affect on your pets. An Upstate veterinary hospital notified its clients Tuesday, that there have now been documented cases of the Canine flu in Spartanburg.
