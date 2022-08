2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at Detroit Golf Club

Tony Finau’s bank account has grown quite larger the past eight days.

On Sunday he won for the second straight week, capturing the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club. Finau finished at 26 under, five shots clear of second-place finishers Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith and Cameron Young. Finau is the first back-to-back winner on the PGA Tour since Cantlay won the BMW Championship and Tour Championship last year.

Finau is taking home a check worth $1.512 million. Check out how much money each player earned this week at the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Rocket Mortgage Classic 2022 prize money

Position Player Score Earnings

1 Tony Finau -26 $1,512,000

7 J.H. Kim -18 $283,500

T8 J.J. Spaun -17 $254,100

T10 Matt Wallace -16 $203,700

T14 Troy Merritt -15 $153,300

T14 Cameron Davis -15 $153,300

T14 Si Woo Kim -15 $153,300

T17 Jason Day -14 $128,100

T17 Chris Kirk -14 $128,100

T24 Ben Martin -12 $68,460

T24 Sam Ryder -12 $68,460

T24 Max Homa -12 $68,460

T30 Bo Hoag -11 $50,340

T30 Brandon Wu -11 $50,340

T30 Justin Lower -11 $50,340

T30 Nick Watney -11 $50,340

T37 Adam Scott -10 $36,540

T37 Adam Hadwin -10 $36,540

T37 David Lipsky -10 $36,540

T37 Russell Knox -10 $36,540

T37 Seth Reeves -10 $36,540

T44 Lee Hodges -9 $26,523

T49 Luke Donald -8 $20,622

T49 Roger Sloan -8 $20,622

T57 Doc Redman -7 $18,648

T57 Ryan Brehm -7 $18,648

T57 Austin Cook -7 $18,648

T57 John Huh -7 $18,648

T67 Bo Van Pelt -6 $17,640