'A lot of sorrow' l American Red Cross mobilizes in eastern Kentucky to help victims of floods

www.wdrb.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdrb.com
How to help eastern Kentucky residents recovering from deadly flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Flood recovery efforts will continue in eastern Kentucky for many months to come. The state has appealed to the public to donate money along with bottled water, cleaning supplies, diapers and personal hygiene items. At this point. clothes, household items and furniture are not requested. The...
wdrb.com
Louisville residents, SOS International partner for eastern Kentucky flood relief
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville residents and organizations are gathering supplies this week to provide relief to victims of flooding in eastern Kentucky. SOS International, a Louisville-based relief organization, partnered with the Mayor Greg Fischer's office to collect supplies to send to those affected by the historic natural disaster. Donations...
wdrb.com
Kindness of Kentuckians shines through after devastating floods in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the fourth time in 18 months, Pike County has suffered catastrophic flooding. But the kindness of Kentuckians has shone through, as residents there are opening their homes — and their hearts — to help those in neighboring Letcher County. Taking a break from...
wdrb.com
Rising floodwaters leave homes lost, families displaced in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When it comes to natural disasters in eastern Kentucky, usually the first event that comes to Kentuckian's minds is the flood of 1957. But residents said what happened last week in Breathitt County was worse. At Troublesome Creek, right off Highway 476 near Perry County, the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
Extreme heat could impact flood recovery in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Extreme heat in the forecast this week could hamper flood recovery efforts in eastern Kentucky. "It’s going to get really, really hot. And that is now our new weather challenge," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said at his Tuesday morning briefing on the disaster. The rain...
wdrb.com
Several pigs 'running loose' in Vine Grove now living at Louisville animal sanctuary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several pigs found in Vine Grove have now been moved to an animal sanctuary in Louisville. According to Becki Streif, co-founder and managing director at Tribe Animal Sanctuary, she was notified Monday about nine pigs "running loose" in Vine Grove. "Pigs get loose all the time....
wdrb.com
Local nonprofits, city officials ask Louisville Metro Council to prioritize drug overdose prevention
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People gathered Wednesday morning in downtown Louisville to bring awareness to combating drug overdoses. Representatives from several local nonprofits held a news conference at Jefferson Square Park, asking Metro Council to make drug overdose prevention a top priority. Kentucky released a report in June that said...
wdrb.com
Owner of Ada's Kitchen and Catering dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ada Smith, the owner of Ada's Kitchen and Catering, died at the age of 84. An announcement was made on the restaurant's Facebook page. Smith moved her restaurant to Broadway a few years ago after feeding the community for decades in the Red Cross building on Chestnut Street.
RELATED PEOPLE
wdrb.com
Eastern Ky. man recalls harrowing escape as raging waters take over his home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- McRoberts, Kentucky resident Don Young never thought the creek would reach his house, but as the heavy rain fell in the middle of the night, he followed an instinct and walked outside. “I seen my porch break loose, and I told her before I did, I...
wdrb.com
Cyberattack on Louisville Zoo may have compromised info of supporters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Zoo members and subscribers may have had their emails compromised. The zoo emailed supporters Wednesday that the company it uses to send email communications about programs and events was the victim of a ransomware attack. WordFly informed the zoo that its supporters' "names, physical addresses,...
wdrb.com
Louisville health officials find mosquitoes with West Nile in several zip codes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with Louisville's Department of Public Health and Wellness detected the West Nile virus in mosquitoes in several zip codes. The mosquitoes were tested after being found in surveillance traps in the following zip codes in Jefferson County: 40203, 40206, 40208, 40211, 40212, 40214 and 40215.
wdrb.com
UofL Health looking to fill more than 600 health care positions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Health is looking to hire more than 600 people throughout its network. The health care company is recruiting for all hospital positions, including nurses, respiratory therapists and surgical techs. A hiring fair is being held all day Wednesday, and potential applicants can talk to people...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
Street Rod owners show off vintage rides in downtown Louisville
Vintage vehicles! Street Rod Nationals rolls into downtown Louisville for annual parade. More than 10,000 street rods, customs, muscle cars and street machines will be on display through Sunday.
wdrb.com
The probable cause affidavit for Shelby Hayes.
© Copyright 2022 WDRB, 624 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd. Louisville, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
wdrb.com
Texas man arrested for flying to Louisville, scamming elderly woman out of money
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A scam in Scottsburg, Indiana, caused an elderly lady to hand over a large sum of cash. Police say the suspects claimed to be federal agents and convinced her that her Social Security account had been compromised. They told her she needed to transfer a large...
wdrb.com
Metro Public Works releases images of men dumping tree debris near Fairdale neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Public Works is asking for the public's help to find a couple of men accused of illegally dumping tree debris. According to a social media post by the agency, the two men were caught on camera dumping tree debris at "the old brick yard" near South Park Road. The agency released images of the men and their vehicles Tuesday afternoon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Northern Kentucky father and sons share $500,000 on lottery scratch-off prize
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A northern Kentucky family is a half-million dollars richer thanks to a scratch-off ticket. In a release, the Kentucky Lottery said William Hicks and his sons William Hicks Jr. and Stephen Hicks of California, Kentucky, claimed a $500,000 Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket last Friday. William owns...
wdrb.com
TikTok goes wild over Kentucky man playing tobacco cans to hit songs
LEXINGTON, KY. (WDRB) -- Noise coming from Jon Damron's Lexington apartment is far from what a neighbor would ever complain about. "I'm a guitar player," Damron said. "I started at a fairly young age." His talent on the guitar is not what's striking a chord about Damron with people around...
wdrb.com
Kroger expands its online delivery service in Louisville area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kroger is expanding its online grocery delivery service for its customers in the Louisville area. The retail chain just opened a new facility in Louisville on Robards Lane, near Gardiner Lane. The company plans to partner with a fulfillment center in Ohio to get orders...
Comments / 0