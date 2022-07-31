www.gladstonedispatch.com
Nurse, heir to brewery fortune, wins Democrat nomination for Missouri U.S. Senate seat
(The Center Square) – Two days before the filing deadline, a Democrat filed her application to run in the primary for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat. She was a nurse and mother of six. She never held or ran for elected office. But her maiden name immediately resonated throughout...
Scott Fitzpatrick rolls to victory in GOP primary for Missouri auditor
With nearly all precincts reporting, Scott Fitzpatrick held a nearly 30 percentage point lead over David Gregory.(Rudi Keller/Missouri Independent). State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick easily won the Republican nomination for Missouri auditor Tuesday, defeating state Rep. David Gregory. With nearly all precincts reporting, Fitzpatrick held a nearly 30 percentage point lead...
Missouri has one of the lowest percentages of Latinos in the Midwest. Here's why it matters.
Jonathan Verdejo has watched people come and go. His people. The ones he can play some of his favorite music to in his job as a DJ — and they’ll actually sing along. Verdejo hosts various Latin Nights throughout Columbia. It’s frequented by students and locals alike. Their voices almost drown out the music.
Missouri AG Eric Schmitt beats Hartzler, Greitens to claim GOP Senate nomination
ST. LOUIS — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt beat back a crowded field of opponents Tuesday night to secure the Republican nomination for Missouri’s open U.S. Senate seat. With a little over a quarter of precincts reporting, Schmitt led with 41% of the vote, compared to 24% for...
State Rep. Jackie Walorski
Aug. 3 - Indiana, U.S. legislators remember Rep. Jackie Walorski, killed with others in crash. INDIANAPOLIS — On the afternoon of Aug. 3, State Rep. Jackie Walorski, Communications Director Emma Thomson and St. Joseph County Republican Party Chair Zachery Potts were killed in a car crash. The driver of a vehicle that collided with theirs also died.
Missouri Bicentennial Quilt makes stop near Northland
Quilt blocks representing western Missouri counties including Clay County and communities across the state are featured in the Missouri Bicentennial Quilt. It will be on display for a final stop in the Kansas City area at the State Historical Society of Missouri Kansas City Research Center, located in the Miller Nichols Library, 800 E. 51st St., on the University of Missouri-Kansas City campus.
Independent John Wood turns in signatures to make ballot in Missouri’s US Senate race
JEFFERSON CITY — An independent candidate seeking to scramble Missouri’s hotly contested race to replace Republican Roy Blunt in the U.S. Senate said he collected more than 20,000 signatures to get his name on the Nov. 8 ballot. With voters set to cast their ballots in the primary...
State leadership approves child advocacy budget increase
The Missouri Court Appointed Special Advocate Association (MOCASA) proposed budget increase passed through the Missouri house, senate, and governor’s office on June 30. “We are incredibly grateful that the governor and legislature approved increased resources to accelerate the growth of CASA advocacy in Missouri. This funding will help boost our efforts to expand to new areas of the state and serve more children in foster care,” stated Leanne Reese, the executive director of MOCASA.
Missouri's request for flood assistance should reach President Biden by Wednesday
(The Center Square) – Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson said the Federal Emergency Management Association (FEMA) should be able to submit his documentation on Wednesday for the St. Louis region to be declared a disaster area. More than nine inches of rain fell during a three-day span last week...
Two dancers with Grupo Atlántico performed at the 20th annual Cambio de Colores conference
Missouri has one of the lowest percentages of Latinos in the Midwest. Here's why it matters. Around 5% of people in Missouri identify as Hispanic or Latino, compared to Illinois at 17% and Kansas at 13%.
Missouri Task Force 1 expected to move to second flood recovery mission Wednesday
Missouri Task Force 1 was expected to complete its first flood recovery mission in eastern Kentucky on Tuesday night and will move to a different area Wednesday. At least 37 people have died, including children, and hundreds more are missing after severe flooding hit the area last week. MO-TF1 shared...
Survey seeks worker input on recovery-friendly workplaces
A statewide survey asks workers how well their employers understand substance use and support employees in recovery. Survey results will help design programs to create recovery-friendly workplaces across Missouri, according to a press release. The initiative seeks to create workplace cultures that promote employee safety, health and well-being; reduce the...
