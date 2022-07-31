ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

gladstonedispatch.com

Scott Fitzpatrick rolls to victory in GOP primary for Missouri auditor

With nearly all precincts reporting, Scott Fitzpatrick held a nearly 30 percentage point lead over David Gregory.(Rudi Keller/Missouri Independent). State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick easily won the Republican nomination for Missouri auditor Tuesday, defeating state Rep. David Gregory. With nearly all precincts reporting, Fitzpatrick held a nearly 30 percentage point lead...
gladstonedispatch.com

State Rep. Jackie Walorski

Aug. 3 - Indiana, U.S. legislators remember Rep. Jackie Walorski, killed with others in crash. INDIANAPOLIS — On the afternoon of Aug. 3, State Rep. Jackie Walorski, Communications Director Emma Thomson and St. Joseph County Republican Party Chair Zachery Potts were killed in a car crash. The driver of a vehicle that collided with theirs also died.
gladstonedispatch.com

Missouri Bicentennial Quilt makes stop near Northland

Quilt blocks representing western Missouri counties including Clay County and communities across the state are featured in the Missouri Bicentennial Quilt. It will be on display for a final stop in the Kansas City area at the State Historical Society of Missouri Kansas City Research Center, located in the Miller Nichols Library, 800 E. 51st St., on the University of Missouri-Kansas City campus.
gladstonedispatch.com

State leadership approves child advocacy budget increase

The Missouri Court Appointed Special Advocate Association (MOCASA) proposed budget increase passed through the Missouri house, senate, and governor’s office on June 30. “We are incredibly grateful that the governor and legislature approved increased resources to accelerate the growth of CASA advocacy in Missouri. This funding will help boost our efforts to expand to new areas of the state and serve more children in foster care,” stated Leanne Reese, the executive director of MOCASA.
gladstonedispatch.com

Survey seeks worker input on recovery-friendly workplaces

A statewide survey asks workers how well their employers understand substance use and support employees in recovery. Survey results will help design programs to create recovery-friendly workplaces across Missouri, according to a press release. The initiative seeks to create workplace cultures that promote employee safety, health and well-being; reduce the...
gladstonedispatch.com

Broadwater County DES reports 4 caution advisories of Harmful Algal Bloom

HELENA, Mont. - The Broadwater County Disaster and Emergency Services is reporting four new caution advisories of Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB) in Montana. The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services said the following message:. "These are public reports of algal blooms. Reports do not represent a comprehensive list...
