Theresa Galvin For Jackson County Executive

County Executive tests positive for COVID-19
Kansas City, Mo. – Today, Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr., tested positive for COVID-19. Prior to going to vote this morning, the County Executive was experiencing mild symptoms and decided to take an at home test out of an abundance of caution. Thankfully, due to the planning, preparation, and hard work of the Jackson County Board of Elections, the County Executive was still able to cast his ballot safely from his vehicle.
Dian Marie Reagan
Our dear mother, Dian Marie Reagan, passed away on July 30, 2022, at the age of 83, at her home in Gallatin, MO. Dian was born on June 23, 1939, in Grand Canyon, AZ to Alida Lucile and Beecher Starbird DuVall. She was raised in Kansas City, attended Southwest High...
Gina A. Weaver
Gina Arlene Weaver was a caring wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and a friend to many. She was born to Edward Gene and Elva Claudine Cadwell on May 26th, 1958. Gina was a graduate of Raytown High School and received her associates degree through Longview Community College where she was a member of the Kappa Tau Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa and selected for the Dean list in 1992.
