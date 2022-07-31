Theresa Galvin For Jackson County Executive

Kansas City, Mo. – Today, Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr., tested positive for COVID-19. Prior to going to vote this morning, the County Executive was experiencing mild symptoms and decided to take an at home test out of an abundance of caution. Thankfully, due to the planning, preparation, and hard work of the Jackson County Board of Elections, the County Executive was still able to cast his ballot safely from his vehicle.

JACKSON COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO