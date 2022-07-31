What to look for in the second week of Rams training camp

www.turfshowtimes.com
extrainningsoftball.com
Janelle Meono, Sharlize Palacios Transferring to UCLA
Former Arizona center fielder Janelle Meono and catcher Sharlize Palacios, as well as ex-Oregon Duck Rachel Cid, are transferring to UCLA, the school announced on Monday. Meono spent a significant portion of the 2022 season out with an injury; despite not playing from March 3 to April 23, she collected a .291 batting average in 117 at-bats and recorded 23 runs scored, four stolen bases, and a .661 OPS.
Cubs-Cards postponed; St. Louis' new starters prep for bows
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Wednesday’s game between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals was postponed by rain, allowing the Cardinals to line up their newly fortified starting rotation. St. Louis added four pitchers in deals over the last several days, including left-hander José Quintana, who will make his Cardinals debut in the second game of Thursday’s day-night doubleheader. The twinbill was scheduled because of the rainout. Then, on Saturday, left-hander Jordan Montgomery will make his first start for St. Louis against his former team, the New York Yankees, who dealt him to the Cardinals on Tuesday for outfielder Harrison Bader. Entering Wednesday, St. Louis trailed first-place Milwaukee by two games in the NL Central. The Cardinals were one-half game outside the final NL wild-card spot.
UCLA lands Italian star Abramo Canka
Italian national team standout Abramo Canka will play at UCLA this season. Head coach Mick Cronin confirmed Canka, who averaged
