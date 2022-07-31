Tasting Statesboro the United Way tickets on sale now

griceconnect.com
Garden & Gun
A New Savannah Bakery Celebrates Local Flavors
“Any city I go to, I immediately check out all the coffee shops and bakeries,” says Chef Rob Newton, the mastermind behind Savannah’s hot new restaurant, Fleeting, located in the Thompson Hotel on the Eastern Wharf. Newton and his team have just opened their own coffee shop and bakery just off the Thompson’s lobby, called Stevedore. Open seven days a week, the menu includes cheesy sandwiches, buttery croissants, loaves of benne seed studded bread, focaccia with herbs grown in the garden out back, and even fresh eggs in the grab-and-go section.
Thrifty Savannah: Where to go for secondhand steals
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Thrifting in Savannah can be a fun adventure if you know the places to go. Here’s a list of thrift stores that you should give a chance if you’re looking hoping for a good find. The Humane Society Thrift Store The Humane Society Thrift Store is located on the second floor […]
connectsavannah.com
HAPPINESS ON THE HALF-SHELL: Celebrate National Oyster Day with OUR PICKS FOR THE BEST BIVALVES IN TOWN
Oysters are a staple of coastal cuisine. Served raw, steamed, roasted or fried, these beloved bivalves are top-tier offerings at many of Savannah’s local seafood restaurants. Oysters are lauded for their briny flavor and soft texture, so much so that they have an entire day celebrating their impact on...
wtoc.com
Gospel on the Greens concert held in Forsyth Park to giveaway school supplies
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The start of the new school year is merely hours away for some school districts. So, several organizations gathered in Forsyth Park to giveaway school supplies and celebrate the end of summer. The First Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church and Nancy’s Heart Incorporated, held their 4th Annual...
Local food bank: Inflation exacerbating food insecurity
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia feeds thousands in the community but with inflation on the rise, the non-profit is feeling the strain of increased demand and high food costs. “From June to July we actually saw about a 40% increase in food we distributed out to the community,” said Mary […]
connectsavannah.com
SAVANNAH AGENDA: Property Matters
It’s not the just the size. It’s also how you use it. Make sure your development project is compatible with the surrounding community. That’s the take away in the latest batch of Savannah property acquisitions, restorations, rezonings and renovations. Thanks for staying engaged Savannah,. Eric. Savannah’s historic...
Summer camps wrap up at Learning Center
The Fulford Community Learning Center is reporting a successful summer after delivering five different summer camps to local school-aged kids. The centre sits on the campus of the East Georgia State College. The five themed camps offered, included: art, STEM, makerspace, astronomy, and camp invention.
Roaches, no hand soap, perfect scores: Chatham County food inspections for July
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Planning on taking a break from the kitchen and eating out? Chatham County is home to a vast number of food service businesses that serve a variety of options ranging from vegan to barbecue. However, before making a decision on where to dine, make sure to take a look at local […]
wtoc.com
Couch Potato Review: ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We have murder, we have a jumping timeline and an unexpected twist at the end. We’re talking about “Where the Crawdads Sing,” of course. “Where the Crawdads Sing” follows the life of Catherine Danielle Clark, who goes by the nickname Kya. But the people in town, except for a select few, only know her as the “Marsh Girl.” So when a murder takes place in the marsh, you already know who they’re pointing fingers at.
3 Most Charming Towns in South Carolina
While everybody knows that South Carolina has some of the most beautiful beaches in the country, not so many people know that there are also lots of small, charming towns around that you can explore. All of these places are great travel destinations no matter who you are traveling with. Whether you are traveling with your family and children, with a big group of friends or on your own, there are lots of things that you can do. No matter how you like to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking in these charming towns.
wtoc.com
Hometown Hero: Candler Hospital Special Care Nursery
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For 20 years, families have gone to the fourth floor of Candler Hospital to be cured, coddled and sent home complete. “I knew this is what God called me to do. I feel we are able to make a difference in families lives so that they can be comfortable with their little babies,” said Lisa Loadholt, the resource coordinator at Candler’s Special Care Nursery.
Photo Gallery: First Day of School
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — School is officially back in session! Thousands of local students are returning to school this week across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Students are making their way back to the classroom and we want to see their smiling faces! If you want to share your back-to-school photos to be featured on-air […]
Free well-deserved offers for teachers that are an A+
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Teachers are the backbone of society and have what many consider the most important job in the world, the ability to shape leaders of the future locally and globally. As they prepare to ready students for their future this school year, these companies are ready to gift teachers with freebies that […]
wtoc.com
Vacant home in Savannah causing a nuisance for neighbors
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A vacant home in Savannah is making some neighbors upset. They said it’s been a nuisance for too long. The homes they’re referencing are located off Jefferson and West 36th Street. At 221 W. 36th St., no one has occupied the property for years.
Savannah Tribune
Elevate Savannah Expands Program To DeRenne Middle School
Elevate Savannah, a local non-profit organization focused on building long-term life changing relationships with urban youth, is excited to announce expansion to DeRenne Middle School. Launched in the Fall of 2019 at A.E. Beach High School, this rapidly growing student mentor program will begin the 2022 school year with representation in all levels of the Savannah-Chatham County Schools. Due to the program’s success, they have expanded their team and their reach, to launch their first classroom at DeRenne Middle School starting this Fall.
marketplace.org
There’s a boom in building warehouses, but what does that mean for the environment?
The warehouse industry is exploding as ports scramble to get ahead of supply chain problems. Building a new warehouse can keep goods moving and create well-paid jobs — but it can also mean cutting down a lot of trees, which can have a big impact on local communities and climate.
hiltonheadsun.com
Availability of affordable housing reaches critical deficit
The local housing market is on a collision course with local workers’ paychecks, and that’s a problem for Southern Beaufort County’s tourist industry. According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, “affordable housing is … housing on which the occupant is paying no more than 30% of gross income for housing costs, including utilities.”
wtoc.com
Volunteers help out with first day of school in Liberty Co.
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The school day has officially started and the new year is now underway in Liberty County. Not only are all of the students inside with the teachers but also they have extra volunteers to help out today. It always takes a little extra time to...
wtoc.com
More tiny houses open for homeless veterans in Chatham County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More veterans in Chatham County now have a roof over their heads. The latest phase of the tiny home project, an initiative that kicked off nearly six years ago, is complete. That means eleven homeless veterans will now call these tiny houses home. “We have had...
wtoc.com
River Street not expecting summer slowdown any time soon
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend has been a big one for River Street and the Plant Riverside District as local families headed out on the last weekend before school starts. With kids in the area starting to head back to school this upcoming week, lots of families flocked to River Street Saturday to get in some last minute fun to wrap up the summer.
