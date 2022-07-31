Community survey launched to help Gonzaga University create heat map of Spokane

www.khq.com
KHQ Right Now
Post Falls families lose thousands in rental scam
POST FALLS, Idaho - A Post Falls woman is being accused of listing a home for sale that wasn't hers to begin with. Now, two families say they've been scammed out of thousands. "She has our driver's license; she has our social security number. She got everything like it was a background check," Malorie Slack said. "I feel now that I have to question everyone's intentions."
KHQ Right Now
Officials: Two structures lost in Williams Lake Fire burning south of Cheney
CHENEY, Wash. - Multiple agencies are responding right now to a 300-acre wildfire south of Cheney near Williams Lake. According to Spokane County Fire District #3 Chief Cody Rorbach, two structures have already been lost in this fire. Right now, it's not known if those structures were primary residences, or actively in use.
KHQ Right Now
State issues Notice of Intent to suspend the licenses for Daybreak Youth Services in Spokane
OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) issued a Notice of Intent to suspend the licenses at Daybreak Youth Services (DYS), a behavioral health agency and residential treatment facility that serves youth in Spokane, due to failure to cooperate with the investigation into ongoing patient safety concerns.
KHQ Right Now
KHQ Right Now
Second round of results for Spokane County commissioners drops
For the first time, Spokane County will have five commissioners. The second round of results dropped this afternoon.
KHQ Right Now
Kootenai County sheriff invites community to town hall
HAYDEN, Idaho - On Thursday, Aug. 25 at 6 p.m., Kootenai County's Sheriff Norris will host a town hall at the Office of Emergency Management. Described as a "community conversation with your sheriff," Norris says he hopes to address several issues facing the community while inviting discussion and feedback from attendees.
KHQ Right Now
Contractor claims Camp Hope is impacting Thor-Freya project
SPOKANE, Wash. - A local construction company says Camp Hope is impacting it’s team's ability to finish the Thor-Freya road project. Now, the company is sending a letter to the City, describing issues with vandalism, property damage, and theft. The City says many local businesses around the area have similar complaints,
KHQ Right Now
Motorcycle catches fire inside Spokane repair shop
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A motorcycle undergoing repairs at a Spokane auto shop caught fire Monday, prompting evacuations. Spokane fire crews responded to the 10600 block of E. Sprague Avenue at around 10:20 a.m. and doused the flames. The fire created a lot of smoke even after being put out....
KHQ Right Now
Major Crimes investigating what led up to man being burned alive in northeast Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating what led to one man to being burned alive in northeast Spokane. “It broke my soul. I don’t care what Steven was to anyone else, he was my son," the victim's Mother, Dawn Dawson, said. As of...
KHQ Right Now
One woman dies in Spokane Valley house fire
One woman died in a Spokane Valley house fire Wednesday. Right now, her death and the cause of the fire are under investigation.
KHQ Right Now
'Totally unacceptable': Mayor Woodward says about second officer injured by gunfire this summer
SPOKANE, Wash. - An officer from the Spokane Police Department (SPD) was injured in an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday morning, where law enforcement ultimately ended up shooting and killing a suspect near Third Avenue. Following the incident, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward released the following statement, in part: "For the second...
KHQ Right Now
Post Falls police looking for missing 16-year-old male
POST FALLS, Idaho - Post Falls police are looking for a 16-year-old male who is either missing or ran away. Ryan Reindel was last seen leaving his Post Falls home. Police have only released his description and no other information. Reindel was last seen wearing a brown-black hat, a black...
KHQ Right Now
TRAFFIC ALERT: Downtown Spokane Streets are closed as police deal with barricaded robbery suspect
Police are currently blocking off multiple areas of downtown Spokane for a robbery suspect that is barricaded in near 3rd and Pine. Here is a look at what streets are closed.
KHQ Right Now
Kootenai County property tax could raise by 3%
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - Monday morning, the Kootenai County Commissioners approved a preliminary budget of $120 million. That’s a $12 million hike from last year, but Commissioner Leslie Duncan says that doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll be paying more in taxes. “If your house increases in value...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Police Chief: Officers, deputy shot and killed erratic suspect following gunfire exchange on Third Avenue
SPOKANE, Wash. - The suspect who prompted the sizeable police response on Third Avenue early Wednesday was shot and killed by Spokane officers and a Spokane County deputy, according to officials. The incident began just before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning after officers came across a car that had been involved...
KHQ Right Now
KHQ Right Now
Sheriff's office: Excessive speed and alcohol factors in Idaho boat crash that killed four
PEND OREILLE, Idaho - Excessive speed and alcohol consumption both played roles in the speed boat accident that left four men dead in the Pend Oreille River, according to an update from Idaho officials. The investigation into the late-June accident found that the boat's owner had a blood-alcohol level of...
KHQ Right Now
Gonzaga to open WCC schedule on New Year's Eve, close with Saint Mary's matchup
Gonzaga's conference schedule will feature a home opener on New Year's Eve, along with an intriguing Senior Night finale against the Bulldogs' top West Coast Conference rival. The 16-game schedule, unveiled Tuesday afternoon by the WCC, will send the Zags on the road for three of their first four games, but keeps them at home for five of the final eight conference games, including a Feb. 25 home finale against longtime nemesis Saint Mary's.
KHQ Right Now
Gonzaga, Kentucky finalize home-and-home series, will play Nov. 20 in Spokane
Mark Few and John Calipari finalized one of the most intriguing nonconference matchups of the 2022-23 college basketball season on Tuesday afternoon. It all went down via telethon. Fresh off a wakeboarding session at an undisclosed Pacific Northwest lake, Few phoned into Calipari’s Kentucky Flood Relief event, held in front...
KHQ Right Now
