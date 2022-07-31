ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Community survey launched to help Gonzaga University create heat map of Spokane

KHQ Right Now
 3 days ago
www.khq.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHQ Right Now

Post Falls families lose thousands in rental scam

POST FALLS, Idaho - A Post Falls woman is being accused of listing a home for sale that wasn't hers to begin with. Now, two families say they've been scammed out of thousands. "She has our driver's license; she has our social security number. She got everything like it was a background check," Malorie Slack said. "I feel now that I have to question everyone's intentions."
POST FALLS, ID
KHQ Right Now

Officials: Two structures lost in Williams Lake Fire burning south of Cheney

CHENEY, Wash. - Multiple agencies are responding right now to a 300-acre wildfire south of Cheney near Williams Lake. According to Spokane County Fire District #3 Chief Cody Rorbach, two structures have already been lost in this fire. Right now, it's not known if those structures were primary residences, or actively in use.
CHENEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Crews responding to 300-acre wildfire fire south of Cheney near Williams Lake

CHENEY, Wash. - Multiple agencies are responding right now to a 300-acre wildfire south of Cheney near Williams Lake. Level 3 (leave immediately) evacuations are in place from 15111 to 14411 Williams Lake Road. There are also Level 3 evacuations in place for Martin Road to Cheney Plaza down to Williams Lake Road.
CHENEY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Education
Spokane, WA
Education
KHQ Right Now

Kootenai County sheriff invites community to town hall

HAYDEN, Idaho - On Thursday, Aug. 25 at 6 p.m., Kootenai County's Sheriff Norris will host a town hall at the Office of Emergency Management. Described as a "community conversation with your sheriff," Norris says he hopes to address several issues facing the community while inviting discussion and feedback from attendees.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KHQ Right Now

Contractor claims Camp Hope is impacting Thor-Freya project

SPOKANE, Wash. - A local construction company says Camp Hope is impacting it’s team's ability to finish the Thor-Freya road project. Now, the company is sending a letter to the City, describing issues with vandalism, property damage, and theft. The City says many local businesses around the area have similar complaints,
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Motorcycle catches fire inside Spokane repair shop

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A motorcycle undergoing repairs at a Spokane auto shop caught fire Monday, prompting evacuations. Spokane fire crews responded to the 10600 block of E. Sprague Avenue at around 10:20 a.m. and doused the flames. The fire created a lot of smoke even after being put out....
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gonzaga University#Heat Map#Heat Waves#College#Community#Society#Gu
KHQ Right Now

Post Falls police looking for missing 16-year-old male

POST FALLS, Idaho - Post Falls police are looking for a 16-year-old male who is either missing or ran away. Ryan Reindel was last seen leaving his Post Falls home. Police have only released his description and no other information. Reindel was last seen wearing a brown-black hat, a black...
POST FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
KHQ Right Now

Kootenai County property tax could raise by 3%

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - Monday morning, the Kootenai County Commissioners approved a preliminary budget of $120 million. That’s a $12 million hike from last year, but Commissioner Leslie Duncan says that doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll be paying more in taxes. “If your house increases in value...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KHQ Right Now

Man killed by police after chase, standoff in downtown Spokane

The suspect who prompted the sizeable police response on Third Avenue early Wednesday was shot and killed by Spokane officers and a Spokane County deputy, according to officials. The incident began just before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning after officers came across a car that had been involved in a robbery,...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Gonzaga to open WCC schedule on New Year's Eve, close with Saint Mary's matchup

Gonzaga's conference schedule will feature a home opener on New Year's Eve, along with an intriguing Senior Night finale against the Bulldogs' top West Coast Conference rival. The 16-game schedule, unveiled Tuesday afternoon by the WCC, will send the Zags on the road for three of their first four games, but keeps them at home for five of the final eight conference games, including a Feb. 25 home finale against longtime nemesis Saint Mary's.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Gonzaga, Kentucky finalize home-and-home series, will play Nov. 20 in Spokane

Mark Few and John Calipari finalized one of the most intriguing nonconference matchups of the 2022-23 college basketball season on Tuesday afternoon. It all went down via telethon. Fresh off a wakeboarding session at an undisclosed Pacific Northwest lake, Few phoned into Calipari’s Kentucky Flood Relief event, held in front...
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy