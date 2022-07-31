ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton Township, NJ

Hamilton Township police looking missing 11-year-old

By Lynda Cohen
 3 days ago
A Hamilton Township girl with a history of running away is once again missing, police said.

Ciana Shelton, 11, was last seen at her home Thursday, wearing a white T-shirt, jeans and Jordan sneakers, police said.

She is about 5-foot-3 weighing 115 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair with red extensions.

Ciana has a history of running away from her home in Mays Landing and is considered a missing and endangered runaway, police said.

She also frequents the Atlantic City area.

Anyone who sees Ciana or has information about where she might be is asked to contact Hamilton Township police at 609-625-2700.

Sandra Corless
2d ago

It was printed Ciana Shelton was missing from Hamilton Township there are two Hamilton Townships in New Jersey. There's Hamilton Township, Mercer County and Hamilton Township, Atlantic County. It was just an observation I hope and pray that they will find this young girl and bring her home safely🤔😔🙏

