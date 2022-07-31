Corrales Comment launches new “Name Your Price” subscription model

corralescomment.com
Opinion: Politicians Have Initiated a Human Trafficking Awareness Problem for New Mexico Police OfficersDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: The Jury Has Convicted Fabian Gonzalez on All CountsDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Some Back-to-School Purchases Will Be Free Next WeekendDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
A Rio Rancho Men Just Got 48 Years in Prison for the Death of a 6-Year-Old GirlDaniella CressmanRio Rancho, NM
Opinion: Temperatures Will Likely Increase, so We'll Need to Find More Novel Ways to Keep CoolDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
ksfr.org
Santa Fe Is Home To New Mexico's First Net-Zero Energy Housing Unit
Santa Fe is home to New Mexico’s first net-zero energy multi-family unit project. The recently opened Siler Yard caters to the members of the art and creative community who make under 60-percent of the Area Mean Income. The 65-unit, $17.4 million project was made possible through a $10.4 million...
Former New Mexico cannabis director joins private firm, raising ethics debate
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After spending less than a year developing and executing the state’s cannabis rules, New Mexico’s former Cannabis Control Division director is taking her talents to a private cannabis firm. A powerhouse consultant agency, “Weeds” has hired Kristen Thomson, leading some to debate about the ethics of the move. Thomson was appointed to […]
itsecuritywire.com
First Choice Issues Notice Following Data Security Incident
First Choice Community Healthcare, Inc., (“First Choice”), is a community healthcare provider headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, which experienced a data security incident that may have involved personal and protected health information belonging to individuals who sought medical treatment or services at First Choice. First Choice has sent notification of this incident by way of the United States Postal Service to potentially impacted individuals and provided resources to assist them.
State considers sale of land for proposed veterans cemetery
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is considering selling land for a new veteran’s cemetery. The state land office is taking public comment at a meeting Tuesday evening. The proposal would allow the sale of more than 300 acres of land to the US Department of Veterans Affairs. This would be on the northwestern edge of […]
Santa Fe’s amended junk vehicle ordinance goes into effect August 9
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe is amending its junk vehicle ordinance and those changes go into effect on August 9. The definition of a junk vehicle has been revised to now include any motor vehicle, excluding special interest vehicles, that have been inoperable, wrecked, dismantled, or abandoned for 90 days or more. Any junk vehicles […]
New Mexico teachers quit classroom to open marijuana dispensary
A group of middle school teachers in Albuquerque, New Mexico, decided over a happy hour late last year to quit their jobs and open a cannabis dispensary. The big picture: The women are among a small number of Latinas in the U.S. who have opened dispensaries as more states legalize recreational pot.
KOAT 7
Celebrate New Mexico: Sandia Peak Tramway
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In this Celebrate New Mexico story, Todd Kurtz hops on board the largest tourist attraction in Albuquerque. The Sandia Peak Tramway has operated since the 1960s. It's the longest aerial tramway in North America.
KRQE News 13
Rio Rancho store changes how they do business amid NM-528 construction
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday marks one year since crews broke ground on a major Rio Rancho construction project. Businesses nearby have been impacted, but one local shop has made do with the roadwork by changing how they do business. “This morning a woman came in, she was...
Free green waste disposal available for Santa Fe County residents this weekend
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County residents can dispose of their green waste for free this weekend. Green waste can be dropped off at the Stanley Convenience Center on Friday or Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Jacona Convenience Center Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. […]
rrobserver.com
Public meeting set to consider land sale for proposed VA national cemetery
The New Mexico State Land Office Aug. 2 will host a public meeting to consider a proposal by the VA for a national veterans’ cemetery. That proposal includes the sale of the land, about 340 acres of state trust land on the northwestern edge of Rio Rancho, where the cemetery will be built.
KRQE News 13
How gas prices have changed in Albuquerque in the last week
(STACKER) – On Friday, ExxonMobil and Chevron reported more windfall profits in the second quarter of 2022 amid ever-increasing oil and gas prices. Exxon netted $17.9 billion, and Chevron $11.6 billion through June. More recently, oil and gas prices have been steadily in decline, following decreased demand globally and...
Hotel chain in NM used ‘egregious’ tactics in pandemic to force out tenants, report finds
A congressional report on a national extended-stay hotel chain with properties in New Mexico found the corporation lied to tenants, turned off amenities, towed vehicles and otherwise engaged in “egregious” and “illegal” tactics to force people out of their homes despite pandemic-related eviction bans. Siegel rooms...
A race to save fish as Rio Grande dries, even in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — On a recent, scorching afternoon in Albuquerque, off-road vehicles cruised up and down a stretch of dry riverbed where normally the Rio Grande flows. The drivers weren't thrill-seekers, but biologists hoping to save as many endangered fish as they could before the sun turned shrinking pools of water into dust.
KRQE News 13
Students at 20 New Mexico schools to get paid, hands-on-experience in workforce
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Health Leadership High School in southeast Albuquerque is one of 20 New Mexico schools that are now considered an Innovation Zone. More than $4 million in state money will be allocated to these schools to rethink the traditional high school experience and transform it in a way to boost graduation rates and better prepare students for college life and the workforce.
Santa Fe considers adding eight plaza event permits per year
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is considering an amendment to an ordinance that would allow up to eight cultural events on the plaza, including Juneteenth and Indigenous People’s Day. According to a city spokesperson, this is in addition to the eight commercial events allowed on the plaza per calendar year. But […]
errorsofenchantment.com
Why Americans and New Mexicans shifted to private K-12 options during COVID
It has been widely reported that Albuquerque Public Schools is one school district that is losing large numbers of students. We don’t know how many students other districts throughout New Mexico lost during COVID, but have heard similar numbers. The following chart is from the National Assessment of Educational...
Stretch of Central now qualifies for development incentives
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The section of Central between University and Girard was one of the few stretches of Central that was not designated as a metropolitan redevelopment area. Monday, city councilors voted to incorporate that part of Central. The designation allows designated areas to qualify for grants and incentives to spur new development and infrastructure […]
McSweeney's
How I Got the Commission to Design Saul Goodman’s House
It was a genuine honor to meet with you last night to discuss your ideas for re-designing your home’s interiors. It’s always exciting to meet someone as enthusiastic for quality as you, Saul (you said it was okay to call you that, so I hope you weren’t joking!).
ksfr.org
Governor announces public safety funding in Bernalillo and Albuquerque
Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham paid a visit to both Bernalillo and Albuquerque Tuesday to announce $5.7 million dollars for a new public safety complex for Sandoval County and $800,000 in initial funding for the Law Enforcement Training Assistance Fund. In Bernalillo, the governor was joined by county and law enforcement...
KOAT 7
Albuquerque City Council adds section to criminal code against camping in arroyos
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A new rule working to keep people, mainly the un-housed population out of the arroyos, passed in last night's Albuquerque city council meeting. It is not uncommon to see people camp out in or under these bridges in Arroyos. It has only been one day since...
