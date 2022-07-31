Corrales Comment launches new “Name Your Price” subscription model

First Choice Community Healthcare, Inc., (“First Choice”), is a community healthcare provider headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, which experienced a data security incident that may have involved personal and protected health information belonging to individuals who sought medical treatment or services at First Choice. First Choice has sent notification of this incident by way of the United States Postal Service to potentially impacted individuals and provided resources to assist them.

