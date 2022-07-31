Police identify man fatally shot outside Overland Park gas station

www.kctv5.com
Man shot and killed in downtown Kansas City on Tuesday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are looking for whoever shot and killed a man in downtown Kansas City on Tuesday morning. Police responded to the scene of a shooting at 8th Street and Grand Boulevard around 7 a.m. There they found a man lying on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KCTV 5
Car running red light t-boned in deadly KCMO crash, police say
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A driver is dead after police say they ran a red light before getting t-boned and ejected Tuesday night in Kansas City. Police and emergency crews responded at 9:50 p.m. to Linwood Boulevard and Van Brunt Boulevard in reference to a rollover crash. An investigation revealed a gold Chevrolet Tahoe was heading southbound on Van Brunt at a high rate of speed, when it ran the red light at Linwood and was t-boned by a gold Toyota Avalon that had a green light while traveling westbound.
1 dead in single vehicle crash near Van Brunt, 31st Street
Police investigated a fatal single vehicle crash in Kansas City, Missouri.
Man shot, killed on Grand Boulevard in Kansas City
A man died following a shooting in the 800 block of Grand Boulevard Tuesday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
Lawrence police arrest woman facing 111 counts, accused of charging thousands to victims’ accounts
Lawrence police arrest woman facing 111 counts, accused of charging thousands to victims' accounts
Found: 11-year-old safe after leaving Northland home
Kansas City Police located a missing 11-year-old girl. She disappeared from her Northland home Tuesday night.
KCTV 5
Property owner scrambles to repair Overland Park home after contractors rip off wrong roof
Property owner scrambles to repair Overland Park home after contractors rip off wrong roof
KCTV 5
Lightning strike at landfill in Olathe injures 2 workers
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Two workers are recovering after lightning struck a piece of equipment at a landfill in Olathe this afternoon. It happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. at a facility located on W. 167th Street, just east of Switzer Road. One of the workers was driving a vehicle when...
KMBC.com
Kansas City police identify victim in fatal shooting near 50th, Bellefontaine
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday evening near East 50th Street and Bellefontaine Avenue. On Tuesday, police identified the victim of the shooting as George Richards, 35, of Kansas City, Missouri. Authorities said that officers were patrolling the area of...
KMBC.com
KC police locate parent of a young boy found wandering near an intersection
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Missouri Police Department said it has found a parent of a young boy found wandering late Tuesday morning. Police say the boy, believed to be between four and five years old, was found wandering near the intersection of E 108th Street and Marsh Ave.
KCTV 5
KCPD locates parent after boy is found wandering
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department was looking for a young child’s parent or guardian after he was found this afternoon. According to the police, the boy is 4 or 5 years old and was found at 11:11 a.m. wandering near the intersection of E. 108th Street and Marsh Avenue.
KMBC.com
Motorcyclist dies after driver makes sudden lane change on 71 Highway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Traffic investigators have confirmed the identity of a motorcyclist that died on Sunday while traveling on 71 Highway in Missouri. Police say Allen S. Tolen, 57, of Greenwood, Missouri, died after sustaining severe injuries in a crash near Northbound 71 Highway and Red Bridge. Investigators...
KCTV 5
KC Crime Stoppers: Kennthony Jackson
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Investigators have asked the public for help in finding a noncompliant sex offender. KC Crime Stoppers stated Wednesday morning Kennthony Jackson is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, failure to appear in court warrant for a sex offender registration violation. According to officials, Jackson’s last...
KCTV 5
KCPD investigating homicide near 51st & Bellefontaine
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after Kansas City police happened to come across a shooting victim on Monday evening. Just before 6 p.m., police officers on a routine patrol saw a man lying on the side of Bellefontaine Avenue to north of E. 51st Street. As...
KCTV 5
Homicide in downtown KCMO is city’s 93rd of year
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is investigating the city’s 93rd homicide of the year. Police are calling this an unusual homicide because it happened downtown and in broad daylight. For crime advocates, it’s another reminder of the problem the metro must fix. “Don’t...
WIBW
Lenexa man in hospital after semi-truck side-swipes Lexus on I-35
JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Lenexa man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a Colorado man side-swiped his Lexus with a semi-truck. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that officials were called to the area of mile marker 229.9 along northbound I-35 in Johnson Co., less than a mile from the Antioch exit, around 1:25 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, with reports of a collision.
1 man shot to death Sunday afternoon at Overland Park gas station/car wash
One man was shot and killed after an altercation at an Overland Park BP gas station at College Boulevard and Antioch Road.
One identified from fatal Northland apartment fire, now ruled homicide
One of two victims has been identified in a fire at a Northland apartment building in Kansas City that is now being ruled a homicide.
KCTV 5
Overland Park police investigating shooting at gas station
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- One person was critically wounded in a shooting at the BP Gas Station on College Boulevard and Antioch in Overland Park. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. The victim suffered critical injuries. No arrest has been announced. This is a developing story....
