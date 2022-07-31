Flood Watch issued for San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-04 12:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-05 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Jemez Mountains; South Central Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southwest Mountains FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and northeast New Mexico, including the following areas, in central New Mexico, Central Highlands, Eastern Lincoln County and Estancia Valley. In east central New Mexico, Guadalupe County. In north central New Mexico, Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass and Santa Fe Metro Area. In northeast New Mexico, Far Northeast Highlands and Northeast Highlands. * WHEN...Through midnight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CATRON COUNTY, NM ・ 1 HOUR AGO