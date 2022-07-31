Cyclists end 3,000-mile journey for charity in Surfside Beach

www.foxcarolina.com
Historic, hidden Myrtle Beach cemetery being restored after many years
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Tucked away behind the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and the Myrtle Beach Health Department, the Oak Street Cemetery is something that’s been out of sight and out of mind for many years. It sits on a lot measuring three-fourths of an acre and is...
Ohio man returns to Myrtle Beach with family after fulfilling dying wish for dream wedding
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Three months after an Ohio man traveled with his wife and children for his dying wish, a dream wedding in Myrtle Beach, they have returned to celebrate a miraculous milestone. With the help of his doctors and a group of complete strangers, Hunter Knisley...
If you love going out with your friends and grabbing some burgers on the way, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good, juicy burger with some nice fries on the side. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come highly recommended. And the best part about it is that no matter how you prefer your burger, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. Here are the five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should visit:
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Myrtle Beach native is bringing the Grand Strand name to a national seafood stage after earning a spot in this year’s Great American Seafood Cook-Off. Hamilton Vereen, born and raised in Myrtle Beach, is one of 14 chefs who earned a spot in...
Former Myrtle Beach Pavilion site to host fall gospel festival featuring Grammy winners
MYRTLE BEACH — The site of the former Myrtle Beach Pavilion continues to host regional and national events since its 2006 closure, and this time it is a gospel festival going into its fourth year. Slated for Sept. 2-3, the Myrtle Beach Waves of Praise Gospel Festival will feature...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad unveiled its new amphibious boat on Tuesday. Getting the new boat has been in the works since 2017. Members of the rescue squad said it’ll help increase deployment to emergency scenes. “It’s got equipment on it, technology that we have never had before […]
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Mustang Week in Myrtle Beach has officially come to an end after a 21-year ride. The event began in 2001 and attracted people from across the country to the Grand Strand on an annual basis. “We’re the largest Mustang-based event in the country each year,” organizer Brad Worley said. […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Shine Cafe has been a local favorite since they opened in 2019. You’ll feel like you’re walking into your Aunt Leslie’s house to enjoy fresh made goodness. A lot of the menu offerings include items straight from their own garden. Come along...
New Starbucks, Mexican-themed restaurant possible for Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A new Starbucks and a new Mexican-themed restaurant called "Cinco de Mayo Fiesta" could be coming to Myrtle Beach. The two new applications are set to be discussed by the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board on Thursday. The Cinco de Mayo Fiesta, if approved...
A father’s ploy to get his son out of Nazi Germany resulted in Myrtle Beach getting one of our country’s most architecturally-significant homes. It’s called Youpon Dunes, named for a type of holly bush that is sometimes spelled yaupon. It is historically-significant locally because it was the winter residence of the visionary Simeon B. Chapin who was instrumental in Myrtle Beach’s early development. But on a national scale, it is one of the earliest, freestanding Postmodern, homes in the country. In fact, the MoMA, The Museum of Modern Art in New York, held an exhibition, in the summer of 1933 (July 10th through September 30th), solely for the designs of this house before it was even built.
Market Common’s Peace, Love and Little Donuts closing after passing of beloved owner
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Market Common’s Peace, Love and Little Donuts is closing its doors after the passing of the beloved owner, Clayton Matthews. The community is remembering Matthews for the positive person he was. He called everyone sweetie, was a big supporter of Coastal Carolina baseball and was friends with nearly everyone in the Market Common community.
The week was a mixed bag for the attendees and residents who wants the event to leave the area…. Todd Smith, the event organizer of Mustang Week, wanted the event to leave its mark on the area during the last Mustang Week in Grand Strand. The city has made it clear that the event has worn out its welcome, so even with the record, it’s a very bittersweet time for car people.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition says if you rent a two-bedroom unit in South Carolina, you should be making around $20 per hour to make ends meet. “If you don’t make $20 an hour, there’s no way you could...
Family of Myrtle Beach drowning victim awarded $20 million settlement
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The family of a man who drowned in Myrtle Beach was awarded more than $20 million after filing a lawsuit against a beach service company. Zurihun Wolde drowned in August 2019 after he got caught in a rip current near the Sea Crest Resort in Myrtle Beach, according to a lawsuit filed by his family.
Grand Strand & Pee Dee neighborhoods, law enforcement host events for National Night Out
WPDE — Tuesday is National Night Out, which is an event designed to help communities get to know law enforcement better. The national community building event is normally held on the first Tuesday in August. Neighborhoods usually host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, or various other events. According to...
Man charged with starting July fire on North Myrtle Beach island
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) –Authorities have charged a 36-year-old man with starting a fire in July that damaged a North Myrtle Beach island managed by the university. Lucas Standridge admitted to starting the July 17 fire on Waties Island, according to a CCU Department of Public Safety incident report. He was arrested by North […]
Crews investigating fire at home in Galivants Ferry
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are investigating a fire at a home in Gallivants Ferry Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 3:35 a.m. to Blue Jackets Drive to a reported structure fire. The fire was contained to a small pile of clothes with no...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The victim of a shooting at a Nacho Hippo in North Myrtle Beach died Sunday, according to a statement from the family attorneys. Quentin Johnson, who is from the Loris area, was reportedly shot by a co-worker on Thursday night. “We are devastated to announce that our beloved Quentin […]
“There is always something new to see at this event, which keeps guests returning year after year,” said Page Kiniry, President and CEO of Brookgreen Gardens. “There is no better way to get in the holiday spirit than a visit to Nights of a Thousand Candles. This event will sell out, so we encourage everyone to get their tickets now. Don’t miss the opportunity to stroll through the festively lit gardens with a cup of hot cider or cocoa with family and friends.”
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, has long been considered the Golf Capital of the World, and while contraction, COVID-19 and a bit of consternation dealt the region a few hits, the Grand Strand is thriving again with a new purpose and perspective.
