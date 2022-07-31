Silver Alert declared for missing Seymour man

www.whas11.com
Numerous break-ins costing NuLu businesses
Louisville Metro Police have a suspect, but right now, he's still on the loose. They're not sure if he has broken into all of them.
Kansas family in tragic accident in downtown Louisville last month are finally going home.
The Jones family was in town for a Basketball tournament when they were hit by a car. The father, Trey Jones later died. Amy and Ava Jones can leave Aug. 17th.
Louisville police says man attempted to pepper spray, tase parkgoers at Cherokee Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are addressing weekend attacks in Cherokee Park and have added patrols in the area to get answers. According to a department spokesperson, the incidents occurred on Friday and Saturday between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. "on/near" the trails. They said both males and...
Jeffersonville funeral home owner appears in court
Derrick Kessigner sent three family members to Randy Lankford's funeral home. Including his wife, who was shot and killed in 2022.
$100,000 donation in honor of late son helps renovate two west Louisville parks
Charles Young Park and Portland Park now have refurbished basketball courts. LaPorte Park and E. Leland Taylor Park also have renovation projects underway.
