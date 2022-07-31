ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmo, MT

Type II team brought in as Elmo 2 Fire continues to grow

By Kiana Wilson
KPAX
KPAX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V8C75_0gzvoxq800

ELMO - The Elmo 2 Fire continued to burn and on Sunday ground crews and an aerial team continued to battle the burn West of Flathead Lake near Elmo.

The CSKT Division of Fire Management and local fire departments have been working to stop the fire since it began Friday night.

“The initial attack was very quick and they spent a long day and night out there and I think they're ready for a break. We bring in a team so that we can bring in more resources and help take care of folks out on the line,” said Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 7 spokesperson Sara Rouse.

A Type II fire team was brought in on Sunday morning to relieve the local firefighters and bring in additional resources to hopefully get the fire under control.

“It's just about that as that complexity increases, especially when you need more and more resources on the ground and type two team can come in and help support those folks,” said Rouse.

An aerial team began helping Saturday morning, making it possible for all of the evacuations to be lifted and Highway 28 reopened by Saturday evening. The planes and helicopters will continue to assist in the efforts.

“So the air, the air support that they had, in terms of the initial attack was very important. It was a big thing to have, they're able to get some return on the line as well as some water using the scoopers and all those things. Combined with being able to help hold some of those indirect lines that they put in with dozers made a huge difference,” said Rouse.

The part of the fire near Highway 28 has become manageable enough for ground crews and fire engines to keep it at bay. An infrared flight Saturday night determined that the most active part of the fire is on the Northwest side.

“And that's kind of all the be focusing their efforts with a bunch of the hotshot crews in the smokejumpers that they have,” said Rouse.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elmo, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
NBCMontana

Group kicks off 2nd annual water drive for firefighters in Polson

KALISPELL, MONT. — A donation drive is underway in Polson to gather water and other supplies for firefighters battling the nearby Elmo 2 Fire. The Mission Valley Elks club located in Polson at 512 Main St. started collecting water donations for firefighters after the Boulder 2700 Fire devastated thousands of acres last year.
POLSON, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Engines#Day And Night#Flathead Lake#Elmo 2 Fire
mtpr.org

Voices from Dayton as the Elmo Fire nears

In the small town of Dayton along the western shore of Flathead Lake nearby residents ordered to evacuate from the Elmo Fire gathered along the town’s gravel roads Monday evening planning what to do next. Gusting winds and temperatures close to 100 degrees fanned the fire to more than...
DAYTON, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Flathead Beacon

Winds on Elmo Wildfire Predicted to Drive Growth

Gusting winds fanned the Elmo fire on Monday afternoon, fueling its continued growth along the west shore of Flathead Lake. The increased fire activity caused structure losses, threatened homes, spurred a new round of evacuations, temporarily closed Highway 93, and led to the opening of a second Montana Red Cross evacuation center.
ELMO, MT
montanarightnow.com

Sheriff investigating the start of 5 small fires in Flathead County

KALISPELL, Mont. - The sheriff is investigating the ignition of five small fires that were burning in Flathead County Sunday and Monday. The Flathead County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) is looking for any possible information related to the fires. FCSO said in a release all five fires were extinguished. Fire A...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
KPAX

KPAX

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy