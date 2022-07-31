Effective: 2022-08-03 20:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-03 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Costilla; Huerfano FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE SPRING BURN SCAR WILL EXPIRE AT 845 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN COSTILLA AND WEST CENTRAL HUERFANO COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended, but light rain is still ongoing. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

COSTILLA COUNTY, CO ・ 46 MINUTES AGO