From the Farm: Sweet corn research

I'm not trying to punch the gas to get to fall folks but it's coming getting close. Summer doesn't end until three-quarters through September but it's not a crime to get excited about the next season. The dates when orchards, pumpkin patches, and fall-themed farms have already begun announcing their opening dates. There's a special farm in Illinois that you must add to your list of fall fun.
HEYWORTH, Ill. (WCIA) — Every farmer who grew corn this year was worried about their yield being decimated by the tar spot fungus. This comes after some farmers lost 50% of their crop last year. In response, fungicides were applied on the ground and by crop duster. So what...
RIDGE FARM, Ill. (WCIA) Village President Shawn Schendel said at 3 p.m. Ridge Farm and Vermilion Grove are under a boil order. The boil order began at 3 p. m. and will be going until at least Thursday said Schendel. This is due to low water pressure. The village said it affects all residents in […]
Anna with The Little Farm at Weldon Springs raises chickens, ducks, and geese and provides excellent care to them. We grow a wide variety of vegetable crops in a very small space (2500 sq. ft.), which we are transitioning to a deep-mulch no-till system for the coming season. As a...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District said you can get rid of old tires during a special collection event. In a Facebook post, health department officials said the collection is from Thursday to Saturday at two drop-off locations. One is at CUPHD, located at 201 W. Kenyon Road in Champaign. The […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Stopping at a rural intersection seems like a simple task, but it could save your life. It’s that time of year when the crops grow high enough to obstruct the view of drivers, whether it is other cars or traffic signs. The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office warns drivers of this […]
PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A local hamburger restaurant in Paxton will be reopening this weekend. Just Hamburgers closed in April after 43 years of operation when its owners retired. But there was so much demand for the restaurant that it will be reopening under new ownership. The grand reopening will be Saturday at 11:30 a.m. […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — You may have seen a sign in Urbana that says “Where Art Thrives.” Now, through a partnership with the mass transit district, they are offering local artists a chance to beautify an unlikely spot. A $300 prize is up for grabs in the Art in Transit contest. The winner will […]
NORMAL (WEEK) - It’s called a pollinator hotel and was created to give pollinators like bees a home after losing their habitat. The tiny hotel was created by the Wonsook Kim School of Art at Illinois State University and placed in The Refuge Food Forest by Town of Normal.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – In this week’s Meet The Mayor segment, Monticello Mayor Larry Stoner came on the morning show to talk about himself and the city of Monticello. Among the topics was a “Comprehensive Plan” put forth by the City. Here is how Stoner described the plan: “You are taking stock of what you […]
Illinois Amish Heritage Center located between Arthur and Arcola. Steam Threshing Days are scheduled for Aug. 5–6. Friday’s event is 9 a.m. till 8 p.m. and Saturday is 9 a.m. till 3 p.m. A variety of animals can be seen during the drive-through tour at Aikman Wildlife Adventure,...
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District will stop reaching out to people who test positive for COVID-19 starting Aug. 15. “While COVID will continue to persist in our county, we are entering a period where state and federal mandates are being rescinded, funding is being reduced, and resources are being reallocated,” said Administrator Julie Pryde. “This is not a reason to be complacent; rather, we believe that Champaign County residents have the knowledge and tools readily available to them to adopt effective precautions to prevent COVID-19 infections and to make timely care decisions if they have a positive COVID-19 test.”
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Teen gun violence has seemingly become a more common crime reported in Central Illinois and Champaign-Urbana is no exception. Cries for an end to the deaths of our youth has come from various non-profits, companies and community leaders. Now, one is ready to “kick it all out” for good. That message […]
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The twin cities weren’t quite as affected by heavy rainfall Tuesday morning as other parts of Central Illinois. However, Bloomington deals with combined sewer overflow issues as well in its older neighborhoods when rains get heavy and overload the sewer lines. Kevin Kothe, the...
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – A group wants to begin naming streets in Urbana after notable people, starting with a beloved musician. Several people shared their memories of Angie Heaton at Monday’s city council meeting. They said she was a leader in the community and deserves to be recognized. That’s why they’re asking the city for […]
PAXTON — The highly anticipated grand reopening of one of Paxton’s most well-known businesses — Just Hamburgers — is set for Saturday, Aug. 6, and its new owners are as excited as just about anyone else. “I’m super excited,” said Paxton native Todd Thorstenson, who co-owns...
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Christian County in central Illinois... Northern Moultrie County in central Illinois... Piatt County in central Illinois... Southwestern Champaign County in east central Illinois... Northwestern Douglas County in east central Illinois... Southern Macon County in central Illinois... * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 348 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Monticello to near Macon, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... Monticello and Bement around 355 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Tolono, Pesotum, Savoy, Lovington, Philo, Hammond, Arthur and Atwood. This includes the following highways... Interstate 57 between mile markers 220 and 232. Interstate 72 between mile markers 144 and 153, and between mile markers 156 and 168.
It was last week that apparent mischief allowed some cows and 11 emus to escape from property outside of Danville. As of Monday afternoon, all animals had been safely caught except for one emu, which was last seen somewhere near Fithian. Although emus cannot fly, they can move at a high rate of speed.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY (WCIA) — The Salvation Army of Champaign County is partnering with local Walmart stores this weekend to help parents in need gather school supplies for their children. The stores will be hosting collection events from August 5 to August 7 where people can donate school supplies to ensure kids have a successful start […]
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign said one of their dining halls got a makeover. In a Facebook post, officials said the ISR Dining Center is “the second largest dining facility & the largest on a university campus in the country.” This facility seats up to 1,300 people at a […]
