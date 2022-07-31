Lindsay Lohan & New Husband Bader Shammas Catch A Broadway Show

celebsbar.com
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
"Bling" Bishop Lamar Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Ella Mai Joins Mary J. Blige and Queen Naija at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
Lindsay Lohan Seen in 1st Photos With Mom Dina & Siblings Since Surprise Marriage
Marriage is certainly looking good on Lindsay Lohan! In the first photos with her family since she secretly married her beau Bader Shammas, the Mean Girls star, 36, was all smiles leaving a Broadway show on Saturday, July 30. Flanked by her mother Dina Lohan, sister Ali and brother Cody, Lindsay was spotted at the MJ The Musical wearing a lovely white summer frock, simple yet chic black flats and a plethora of jewelry including that wedding ring!
Lindsay Lohan Gives Grandma Shoes a Refresh
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When you think of a cool shoe, do you think of a ballet flat pump? We didn’t think so. Low-heeled pumps are reserved for octogenarians going to church or lunch on Madison Avenue. But allow Lindsay Lohan to change your mind! The actor was spotted in New York this week giving the grandma shoe a brand new feel.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
PHOTOS: Jon Bon Jovi’s Son Gets Engaged in the Hamptons
Jesse Bongiovi, Jon Bon Jovi’s son, proposed to his girlfriend Jesse Light, a television producer, at his East Hampton home this weekend. Both his parents and her parents watched the proposal. Jesse Bongiovi shared pictures of the occasion on Instagram. The whole group loaded into two SUVs afterwards—even taking...
From the 1st Impression Rose to the Beach Wedding: Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo’s Relationship Timeline
A Bachelorette success story! Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo have continued to prove the haters wrong since falling in love on season 13 of The Bachelorette. After meeting Lindsay on Nick Viall’s season 21 of The Bachelor, the attorney made history as the first Black Bachelorette in 2017. Her top two were quickly established as […]
Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead’s Whirlwind Romance: Timeline of Their Relationship
An unexpected match! Ant Anstead continued to make headlines after his split from Christina Haack by sparking an A-list romance with Renée Zellweger. The Wheeler Dealers star was previously married to Haack for nearly two years before the pair announced their separation via Instagram in September 2020. Nine months later, Us Weekly confirmed that the […]
Bradley Cooper hosts small gathering at his NYC home on Huma Abedin’s birthday
Bradley Cooper hosted a small gathering of friends and family at his New York City home Thursday — which also happened to be new suitor Huma Abedin’s 46th birthday. Photos show the “Silver Linings Playbook” star’s mother, Gloria Campano, arriving at his house for the intimate soiree, as well as two other mystery guests. Abedin was not spotted at the bash. It was a bustling week at the 47-year-old “Hangover” star’s house, as chef Kristin O’Connor was spotted dropping off flowers there on Wednesday. Cooper’s good friend, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, was also seen at his pad one day before the gathering....
Stars Who’ve Battled Mental Health Issues
Demi Lovato, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jon Hamm, Carrie Fisher, and Ashley Judd are among the many celebrities who've admitted to struggling with depression, anxiety, or bipolar disorder
Jodie Sweetin's Daughters Served as Her Bridesmaids at Wedding to Mescal Wasilewski: Photos
Jodie Sweetin's daughters played a big role in her special day. The Full House star, 40, married longtime love, Mescal Wasilewski, on July 30 in Malibu, California. Daughters Beatrix Sweetin-Coyle, 11, and Zoie Herpin, 14, stood beside her as she and Wasilewski exchanged personalized vows and rings. "They're so excited...
Katy Perry Says Daughter Daisy Shares Her and Orlando Blooms' Love of Performing: 'She's a Ham'
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's daughter Daisy is taking after her parents when it comes to her love of the arts. "She's a ham," the singer tells PEOPLE exclusively at HEIMAT rooftop in Los Angeles the launch party for De Soi, her non-alcoholic beverage line that she co-founded. "She likes to dress up. She's not very shy."
Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme enjoy an evening walk in Capri without Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s honeymoon trip came to an end, since, according to the Daily Mail, Ben had to return to California to continue filming his next film project, Batman. Instead of going back to California, JLo left Paris but then continued her trip in Italy....
Hoda Kotb Enjoys Extended Family Meal with Daughters Hope and Haley: 'Gangs All Here!'
Hoda Kotb is enjoying some downtime with the key women in her life. Kotb, 57, posted a photo to Instagram Monday of her eating out with daughters Haley Joy, 5, and Hope Catherine, her mother Sameha, and her sister, Hala. "Gangs all here! Xo," Kotb wrote in the caption of...
Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato’s Sweetest Pics With 3 Kids: Family Album
Family of five! Michael Bublé and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, tied the knot in March 2011 and have been sharing their major family milestones ever since. The couple welcomed their son, Noah, the year after their nuptials, and he became a big brother when Elias and Vida arrived in 2014 and 2018, respectively. In 2016, […]
‘Jersey Shore’ Cast, Then and Now
In December 2009, MTV was ready to flip the script on reality TV, and that’s exactly what they did with the premiere of Jersey Shore. The series introduced Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Angelina Pivarnick, Paul “DJ Pauly D" Delvecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Samantha “Sammi Sweetheart” Giancola and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino — […]
Madison LeCroy Shares New Before-and-After Photos of Her Smile Transformation
The Southern Charm beauty showed a closer look at how she changed her teeth with veneers. Last year, Madison LeCroy revealed she had transformed her smile with veneers. Now, the Southern Charm-er is sharing new photos and details of the dental procedure. On July 24, Madison reposted an Instagram photo...
Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Announces Baby No. 2 With Wife Lauren Sorrentino: ‘We’re a Growing Family!’
Their parenting "situation" is getting bigger. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and wife Lauren Sorrentino are expecting baby No. 2. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 40, and his wife announced the news on Sunday, July 31. "We have an amazing announcement!! We’re a growing family! Baby on the way 🤰🏼 January 2023," Mike and Lauren […]
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Raves Over Wife Hilarie Burton as They Match in Formal Black: 'Love This Woman'
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and wife Hilarie Burton have mastered the art of couple's style. The Walking Dead star, 56, gushed over Burton, 40, on Twitter Thursday as he shared a throwback photo of the happy couple from last month at her One Tree Hill costar Sophia Bush's wedding to Grant Hughes in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Jennifer Lopez Returns to the Stage in First Post-Wedding Performance
Jennifer Lopez is back to work after her luxurious Paris honeymoon. The multi-hyphenate headed to Capri, Italy, last week, where she headlined the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF gala, a star-studded charity event which included a dinner and charity auction in aid of children in war-torn Ukraine. For the performance at the Certosa di San Giacomo monastery, the "Let's Get Loud" singer wore a stunning animal-print look as she commanded the stage.
Kylie Jenner Gives a Glimpse at Baby Boy's Impressive Sneaker Collection: 'Too Cute'
On Sunday, the makeup mogul, 24, shared a picture on her Instagram Story that featured her 6-month-old son's impressive sneaker collection. Jenner shares her son, whose name has not been announced, with rapper Travis Scott. Jenner showed her followers eight pairs of her son's tiny sneakers, of which he has...
