Lindsay Lohan & New Husband Bader Shammas Catch A Broadway Show

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When you think of a cool shoe, do you think of a ballet flat pump? We didn’t think so. Low-heeled pumps are reserved for octogenarians going to church or lunch on Madison Avenue. But allow Lindsay Lohan to change your mind! The actor was spotted in New York this week giving the grandma shoe a brand new feel.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO