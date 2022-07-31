ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindsay Lohan & New Husband Bader Shammas Catch A Broadway Show

 3 days ago
Lindsay Lohan Seen in 1st Photos With Mom Dina & Siblings Since Surprise Marriage

Marriage is certainly looking good on Lindsay Lohan! In the first photos with her family since she secretly married her beau Bader Shammas, the Mean Girls star, 36, was all smiles leaving a Broadway show on Saturday, July 30. Flanked by her mother Dina Lohan, sister Ali and brother Cody, Lindsay was spotted at the MJ The Musical wearing a lovely white summer frock, simple yet chic black flats and a plethora of jewelry including that wedding ring!
Lindsay Lohan Gives Grandma Shoes a Refresh

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When you think of a cool shoe, do you think of a ballet flat pump? We didn’t think so. Low-heeled pumps are reserved for octogenarians going to church or lunch on Madison Avenue. But allow Lindsay Lohan to change your mind! The actor was spotted in New York this week giving the grandma shoe a brand new feel.
