ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

JD PicKell: Notre Dame offense might need 'calibration period'

By Kaiden Smith about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31SePN_0gzvYI1100
(Alam/Getty Images)

Notre Dame‘s offense definitely has a few question marks going into the 2022 season, they lost some big pieces including starting quarterback Jack Coan and 1,000 yard rusher Kyren Williams. The Fighting Irish bring back a combination of sound experience and young talent, which On3’s JD PicKell believes might require a calibration period.

“They’ve got Tyler Buchner playing quarterback, he’s not Jack Cone, he’s a dual threat, a really good athlete, they’re going to incorporate him in the run game a little bit to allow him to get going. Got a really strong offensive line, they’re going to run behind them, and they got Michael Mayer who’s an All-American kind of tight end, he’s going to be a stud for them yet again this coming season, expect him to be a high draft pick when that time comes,” PicKell said.

Buchner will have to compete with junior Drew Pyne, and both have only made limited appearances for the Irish in their careers and never started before. But whoever starts will be well protected, as Notre Dame brings back center Jarrett Patterson (who easily could’ve been drafted in the 2022 NFL draft but decided to come back), Blake Fisher, and freshman All-American Joe Alt.

Michael Mayer undoubtedly be a big player maker for the Irish and a key factor in their offensive attack, but PicKell is curious how other pass catchers and playmakers will come along.

“Now in terms of of playmakers, in house they like what they have. They like the talent level, however they’re just not necessarily, they haven’t proven it yet on Saturdays. They’re ready for them to prove it, but they understand it might be a calibration period. So defensively, gonna lead the charge. Offensively, we’ve got some guys, Michael Mayer is a stud, breaking in a new quarterback we’ll see what happens there. We’re going to figure it out, but it might just take a second and a half for us to get this ball rolling.” PicKell said.

Notre Dame brings back their leading receiver in Mayer, but also brings back the graduate student duo of Avery Davis (who’s returning from an injury that ended his season in 2021) and Braden Lenzy who are the number two and three leading returning receivers from last season. Lorenzo Styles also returns after a promising freshman campaign where he made the most of his playing time, tying for second on the team in yards per catch and having a monster game in the Fiesta Bowl versus Oklahoma State with eight catches for 136 yards and a touchdown to close out the season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame misses on another 2023 quarterback

Seemingly anytime you reload your newsfeed geared toward Notre Dame football over the last week, there has been a story about a committed player possibly flipping his commitment. In some cases, it involves the Fighting Irish potentially losing a prospect. In others, Marcus Freeman and company are changing someone’s mind to instead come to South Bend.
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
Notre Dame, IN
College Sports
On3.com

Five-star center Ugonna Kingsley commits to Kentucky

Class of 2022 five-star prospect Ugonna Kingsley has committed to the Kentucky, he tells On3. The 6-foot-11, 215-pound center from Putnam (Conn.) Science Academy chose John Calipari and the Wildcats over the likes of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Tennessee. Kingsley recently made the decision to reclassify from the 2023 class...
LEXINGTON, KY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top running back recruit trying hard to pry five-star from Notre Dame

It drew a lot of attention this past weekend when 2023 five-star defensive end Keon Keeley took an official visit to Alabama. Keeley was Notre Dame’s first commitment in the class; he gave his word back in June 2021. Keeley was viewed as a prized recruit at the time of his commitment — a status that has only been enhanced. Some outlets have him as a top-10 player nationally.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State confirms nine walk-on players added to roster for 2022

As Penn State opened fall camp on Monday, the Nittany Lions confirmed some roster updates for the upcoming season. In addition to the last two additions from the Class of 2022 now being officially welcomed into the program with defensive end Ken Talley and offensive lineman Vega Ioane having jersey numbers locked in, Penn State also confirmed the addition of nine walk-on players. Penn State is adding some bodies to the offensive line depth chart with their walk-ons. Of the nine walk-ons, five play an offensive line position; Dominic Rulli, Jim Fitzgerald, Ben Hartman, Matt Detisch, and Sam Siafa. Penn State has...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jarrett Jack
Person
Lorenzo Styles
On3.com

Paul Finebaum: Notre Dame is going to find out there's only so much they can milk NBC

While the media asked questions over and over throughout college football media days, talks of conference realignment have crawled to a halt. Conference commissioners say either they are done adding teams or they may consider more additions down the line. For ESPN’s Paul Finebaum, he says he sees right through it and, also, which team is still highly involved in those conversations.
NOTRE DAME, IN
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Brady Quinn’s Texas A&M comments

Fox Sports college football analyst Brady Quinn stirred up a hornet’s nest with his recent tweets about Texas A&M recruiting. Last week saw the Alabama Crimson Tide receive commitments from three 5-star recruits, which prompted Quinn (who spent his own college career at Notre Dame) to take a shot at the Aggies’ recruiting in a conversation with LaVar Arrington and Jonas Knox on iHeartMedia’s Two Pros and a Cup of Joe.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calibration#Fiesta Bowl#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#College Football#All American#Irish
On3.com

2024 Top-25 Dylan Harper reacts to offer from Duke

Dylan Harper, the No. 19 overall prospect in the 2024 class according to On3, has received an offer from Duke. Harper, a 6-foot-5 prospect out of Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep is also ranked as the No. 1 combo guard in the class. “When I got it, I was happy,”...
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Newsstand: Notre Dame a top-10 team in preseason CBS Sports 131 rankings

CBS Sports’ annual ranking of every FBS team is out. Notre Dame landed a spot in its top 10. The Irish are the No. 6 team in the preseason CBS Sports 131, as voted by CBS and 247Sports reporters. Alabama (No. 1), Ohio State (No. 2), Georgia, Utah and Clemson are the only teams ahead of Notre Dame. Oklahoma (No. 7), Michigan, Texas A&M and Baylor are the rest of the top 10.
NOTRE DAME, IN
AthlonSports.com

Notre Dame Football: Ranking the Toughest Games on the Fighting Irish's Schedule

Six wins — all by double digits — by an average of 27.3 points per game coming out of the Week 7 bye brought the Notre Dame Fighting Irish into bowl season on quite the high note. But the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl was not exactly the season-ending party that the Fighting Irish hoped to have on New Year’s Day, falling 37-35 to Oklahoma State in Marcus Freeman’s head-coaching debut after Brian Kelly departed to LSU.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame's Michael Vinson makes watch list for Mannelly Award

The long snapper might be the most unheralded position in football. Very little fanfare is given to it, but it’s just as important as the other 10 positions out on the field at the moment of truth. Fortunately, the Patrick Mannelly Award was created in 2019 to be presented to the best long snapper in college football. Notre Dame’s michael vinson has made the watch list for this year’s award.
SOUTH BEND, IN
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
64K+
Followers
61K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy