Bill Russell, basketball legend with record 11 NBA titles, dies at 88

Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
Vanessa Bryant fires back at report that DeMar DeRozan is ‘face’ of Kobe Bryant sneaker line in now-deleted comments
On Monday, Shams Charania reported that Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan agreed to a four-year contract with sneaker giant Nike. Charania also said that by signing the deal, DeRozan is set to remain the face of the Kobe Bryant sneaker line. The report struck a nerve with Vanessa Bryant, who...
Lakers: LeBron James 'Badly Wants' Russell Westbrook Swapped for Kyrie Irving
Marc Stein reinforced the notion that LeBron James has little to no desire to spend another season with Russell Westbrook.
Dell Curry drops bold Stephen Curry prediction: ‘He definitely can play at this level for years to come’
Stephen Curry joined some pretty elite company last season by winning his first Bill Russell Finals MVP Award. The Golden State Warriors superstar is now one of six players in NBA history with at least four championships, two regular-season MVPs and one Finals MVP to his name, alongside Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic […] The post Dell Curry drops bold Stephen Curry prediction: ‘He definitely can play at this level for years to come’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Westbrook makes big decision amid Lakers trade rumors
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has found new representation. Amid a summer of trade speculation, the nine-time All-Star has hired NBA super-agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Last month, the topic of Westbrook’s representation made major headlines when his agent of 14...
Former Knicks Star Mark Jackson Says Basketball in N.Y.C. Is All About 'the Grit, the Grind, the Edge'
When former NBA player Mark Jackson was growing up in New York City during the 1970's, his 90-minute daily commute to school included two trains and two buses. "My mom and dad didn't know where I was at the majority of the day," Jackson, 57, tells PEOPLE of his childhood in New York City. However, the Brooklyn-born baller that learned to hoop on the city's concrete courts insists, "It wasn't reckless, it's just the way it was."
NBC Sports
Warriors get needed toughness, dog mindset in Green signing
The Warriors lost more than stats and numbers with their handful of subtractions in free agency this summer. A piece of their heart and soul vanished, becoming memories of a championship celebration instead of members of the squad going forward. Juan Toscano-Anderson always will represent Oakland and Dub Nation will...
Lakers: Watch LeBron James and His Sons Throw Down Dunks at LA Practice Facility
LeBron James, Bryce James, and Bronny James were spotted throwing down dunks at the Lakers practice facility recently.
BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Release New Uniforms
The Golden State Warriors have released their new Statement Edition jerseys for the 2022-23 season. This past season, the Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.
Video: LeBron James and Draymond Green Partying in Toronto
LeBron James and Draymond Green have been living it up.
BREAKING: The Phoenix Suns Have Signed A New Player
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski, the Phoenix Suns and Duane Washington Jr. have agreed to a two-way contract.
Report: Suns Trade Target Kevin Durant to Meet With Brooklyn Nets Owner
According to Heavy.com, Suns target Kevin Durant is slated to meet with Nets owner Joe Tsai this week.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Officially Hires a New Agent
Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has signed with a new agent after ending his 14-year partnership with Thad Foucher in July.
Lakers: Proposed Russell Westbrook Trade Lands LA Former First Overall Pick
Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes came up with an interesting Russell Westbrook trade that would send the Lakers guard to the Magic.
Golden State Warriors Officially Sign JaMychal Green
The Golden State Warriors announced that they have signed veteran forward JaMychal Green to a contract on Monday.
NPR
Vin Scully, legendary Dodgers broadcaster, has died at 94
One of baseball's most beloved voices is gone. Broadcasting icon Vin Scully died Tuesday at age 94. All right. Today, baseball fans are remembering sportscaster Vin Scully. Scully, who died yesterday at the age of 94, got to call some of the game's greatest plays. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) VIN...
Magic Johnson Says the NBA Should Retire No. 6 in Honor of Bill Russell
Bill Russell didn't break the NBA's color barrier as Jackie Robinson did for Major League Baseball; that distinction belongs to another former Celtic, Chuck Cooper. He did so in 1950, three years after Robinson's historic MLB debut. But Russell's made a profound and everlasting impact on sports and ...
On This Day In NBA History: August 2 - The Largest Trade In League History
On this day in 2005, a five team trade involving the Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Hornets, Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics sent Antoine Walker and Jason Williams to the Heat, leading the team to their first championship later that same season.
Brittney Griner's cannabis use is normal in America. But Russia's drug laws are 'draconian.'
Marijuana use in America is mainstream and it's used by many pro athletes. But that doesn't matter in Russia where the drug laws are "draconian."
NFL・
Assessing the NBA’s Contract Extension Landscape
Which players are most likely to ink contract extensions before the start of next season?
