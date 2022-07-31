Angels' Reid Detmers adds immaculate inning to no-hitter

www.clickorlando.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
See how much per hour people in L.A. need to make to afford renting an apartmentJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles bans homeless encampments near schools and daycare centersBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Gus Pump Ban Planned For CaliforniaCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
Is Last Crumb Cookies Better than Crumbl Cookies?Chicago Food KingLos Angeles, CA
18 Awesome Ways to Enjoy Los Angeles in AugustCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
Braves Are Acquiring Veteran Closer From The Angels
The Atlanta Braves acquired some valuable bullpen help at the trade deadline. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Braves made a move for Angels closer Raisel Iglesias, who finished last season with 34 saves and a 2.83 ERA. Iglesias signed a four-year, $58 million contract with the Halos last winter...
dodgerblue.com
Juan Soto Trade Rumors: Dodgers Optimism ‘Growing’
The Juan Soto sweepstakes are nearing the end with the trade deadline approaching at 3 p.m. PT on Tuesday, and the Los Angeles Dodgers appear to be in a good spot to acquire the superstar from the Washington Nationals. L.A. is reportedly among the finalists for Soto, along with the...
BREAKING TRADE: Phillies Get Former All-Star From Angels
The Philadelphia Phillies have traded for Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Angels. Syndergaard was an All-Star for the New York Mets.
La Verne Little Leaguers head to World Series after undefeated season
The city of La Verne has rallied around its superstar Little League softball players after the team went undefeated en route to capturing a berth in the Little League Softball World Series. "Our whole team gets along really well and you don't see that in a lot of teams," said 12-year-old Baily Osborne.Undefeated and World Series-bound the little leaguers from La Verne attributed their success to one aspect: their tight-knit chemistry. "We have really good chemistry and we've known each other for a really long time," said 12-year-old Laney Sweeney. The chemistry between the girls is clear as day whether it's on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dodgerblue.com
Andrew Friedman: ‘Special Dynamic’ In Dodgers Clubhouse Was Factor At MLB Trade Deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers didn’t make an impact move at the 2022 MLB trade deadline, but they were active with five total deals over the past few days. The most notable being a trade to acquire Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees for pitching prospect Clayton Beeter. The two-time All-Star has struggled with the Yankees but been considered one of the game’s best sluggers the previous few seasons.
Yardbarker
Mike Trout Receives Good News After Meeting With Back Specialist
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout received good news regarding his back injury on Sunday after meeting with spine specialist Dr. Robert Watkins, and the caution surrounding his situation has taken a positive step forward. Trout hasn’t appeared in a game since July 12 after exiting in the sixth inning...
Dodgers News: Reviewing LA's 40-Man Roster Post a Lackluster Trade Deadline
Really trying to not do too much.
Charley Steiner recalls the late Vin Scully's influence, impact
Dodgers broadcaster Charley Steiner joined 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto” Wednesday to discuss the impact and influence of the late, great Vin Scully.
RELATED PEOPLE
Cubs-Cards postponed; St. Louis' new starters prep for bows
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Wednesday’s game between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals was postponed by rain, allowing the Cardinals to line up their newly fortified starting rotation. St. Louis added four pitchers in deals over the last several days, including left-hander José Quintana, who will make his Cardinals debut in the second game of Thursday’s day-night doubleheader. The twinbill was scheduled because of the rainout. Then, on Saturday, left-hander Jordan Montgomery will make his first start for St. Louis against his former team, the New York Yankees, who dealt him to the Cardinals on Tuesday for outfielder Harrison Bader. Entering Wednesday, St. Louis trailed first-place Milwaukee by two games in the NL Central. The Cardinals were one-half game outside the final NL wild-card spot.
UCLA lands Italian star Abramo Canka
Italian national team standout Abramo Canka will play at UCLA this season. Head coach Mick Cronin confirmed Canka, who averaged
TODAY.com
High school soccer star sisters reflect on their ‘insane,’ historic Nike deal
Alyssa and Gisele Thompson are soccer stars who just may be shaping the future of the sport. The Los Angeles residents have become the first high school athletes to sign a deal with Nike that enables the sneaker company to use their name, image and likeness in promos and advertisements.
Comments / 0