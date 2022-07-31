Ryan Pressly blows save, picks up loss Saturday against Mariners

www.fantasypros.com
Robbie Grossman traded to Braves
With Adam Duvall lost for the season, the Braves needed to add to their outfield depth, and Grossman was a low-cost way of achieving that goal. With Marcell Ozuna struggling recently against lefties, the addition of Grossman made perfect sense. The Braves look like they are following their 2021 blueprint of making small additions to their outfield, so Grossman may not be the last domino to fall. He'll likely have minimal fantasy value absent an injury ahead of him.
Adam Wainwright strong on mound in Tuesday's win over Cubs
Adam Wainwright was strong on the mound for the Cardinals Tuesday, allowing zero runs on six hits while also striking out four in seven innings pitched in the Cardinals' 6-0 win over the Cubs. Fantasy Impact:. Wainwright has allowed less than four runs in four of his last six starts...
Miguel Vargas drives in two in debut performance Wednesday night
Miguel Vargas went 2-for-4 at the plate on Wednesday, hitting a ground rule double for an RBI along with a RBI single as the Dodgers went on to beat the Giants in a 3-0 game. Vargas played his first game in the big leagues Wednesday and came through big as he drove in two of the teams three runs in the win. The Dodgers prospect will take the next few games to show what he is made of while Justin Turner is on the IL, for now though he should remain on waivers until a bigger sample size is available.
10 Burning Questions: Juan Soto, Raisel Iglesias, Frankie Montas (2022 Fantasy Baseball)
Every week, I’ll address 10 burning questions that I’m looking for answers to during the week or questions that may help fantasy managers navigate the week-to-week grind of their team. This week, I’m going to do a post-trade deadline reaction piece. Let’s get to it. Thoughts...
Will Smith traded to Astros
Smith had fallen behind A.J. Minter in the bullpen pecking order, and the Braves had plenty of arms. Chances are, Spencer Strider would be forced out of the rotation soon because of innings concerns, so Atlanta opted to deal from its strength. Smith shouldn't factor into the saves situation in Houston with Ryan Pressly firmly entrenched as the closer, so this move shouldn't have much of an impact on his fantasy value.
Tua Tagovailoa continues to impress at Dolphins camp
According to ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques, Miami Dolphins third-year QB Tua Tagovailoa has been calm and decisive as a passer while his accuracy and willingness to throw the deep ball have been highlights of training camp so far. (ESPN) Fantasy Impact:. Tagovailoa may be the most polarizing QB in fantasy...
NFL・
Tarik Skubal (arm fatigue) placed on IL
Skubal was removed from his last start with this same issue, so it isn't surprising to see him land on the IL. He could very well be out longer than 15 days given the inflammation and the likelihood that the Tigers will play it extra cautious with their young starter. He had not given up a run in the last 17 innings before this injury.
Montrell Washington vying for early playing time in Broncos’ offense
According to a report by ESPN’s Jeff Legwold, Denver Broncos rookie WR Montrell Washington has impressed as a receiver early in training camp and could push for a role within the offense with WR Tim Patrick being lost for the season after tearing his ACL in practice earlier this week. (ESPN)
Logan Webb struggles on mound in Monday's loss to Dodgers
Logan Webb struggled on the mound for the Giants Monday, allowing six runs on eight hits while also walking one and striking out two in five innings pitched in the Giants' 8-2 loss to the Dodgers. Fantasy Impact:. Webb has allowed four or more runs in three of his last...
Tyler Mahle draws interest from Twins and Phillies
After Cincinnati traded their ace in Luis Castillo over the weekend, the rotation may not remain untouched as Tyler Mahle has been noted as a target for the Twins and Phillies. The 27-year-old is 5-7 with a 4.40 ERA while on a one-year deal with the Reds. The two teams mentioned are the only ones called by name, though others could be in the mix as the 6pm ET deadline nears.
Luke Weaver traded to Royals
Weaver has had his struggles this season in his 16 innings of work with Arizona. He has a 7.71 ERA but does have a 10.47 K/9. He'll look for a fresh start in Kansas City and could be a name to watch down the stretch if he can establish himself in their rotation.
Joc Pederson remains with the Giants after trade deadline
Pederson not being dealt was a surprise to many, as he is a free agent after the season. The 30-year-old is slashing .242/.319/.492 with 17 home runs, 43 RBIs, and three stolen bases in 87 games this season. When he returns from the concussion IL, he figures to remain a productive option from the Giants offense.
Top-10 Prospects to Stash: CJ Abrams, Josh Jung, Jonathan Aranda (2022 Fantasy Baseball)
It has been two weeks since I wrote my last prospect stash article, which you can find here. Last week I wrote up an MLB Draft breakdown and takeaways. Since then, we have had some exciting debuts and trades. The trade deadline saw plenty of prospects on the move, which changed some ETAs. Today we will break it all down.
Salvador Perez homers in win vs White Sox Monday
Perez homered for the third time in four games since returning from a five-week IL stint but they represent his only hits as he has gone 3-for-16 (.188) in that span. He has also driven eight runs since returning and is up to 14 home runs and 42 RBI on the season. Perez should continue to split time between DH and catcher to rest his recovered hand, while MJ Melendez, who had taken over behind the plate in his absence, cycles between catcher and outfield where he will likely start next season. Salvy’s fantasy managers have to be happy he’s back st such a shallow position.
MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Thursday (8/4) PREMIUM
Thursday night’s main slate is medium-sized, featuring eight games. It starts at 7:05 pm ET at DraftKings and FanDuel. Below, check out the four highlighted pitchers, two stacks, core studs and values/punts suggested for usage on tonight’s MLB DFS slate. Thursday's Starting Pitcher Strategy. A multi-time Cy Young...
Michael Carter dealing with minor ankle injury
Carter is reportedly dealing with an ankle injury that is affecting some of his reps at camp. It is considered minor, so this shouldn't cause much concern for fantasy managers. The situation in New York is something to monitor, however, with RB's Breece Hall and Michael Carter fighting for the #1 spot.
Damarea Crockett suffers torn ACL
Crockett was an undrafted free agent out of Missouri in 2019 where he rushed for 2,252 yards and 19 touchdowns in three seasons. He's been with the Broncos since October 2020 as a member of Denver's RB room, and he suited up for 12 games last season, playing in Week 3 of 2021 and carrying the ball three times. His ACL tear will keep him off the field in 2022.
Willson Contreras price would have to come down 'a lot' for Mets to trade
The price that the Cubs are asking for Willson Contreras would reportedly need to come down "a lot" for the Mets to acquire him before the deadline. (Andy Martino on Twitter) Early reports said that the Mets were one of the teams in on Contreras, but now rumors are saying that the asking price is a bit too high for New York. The catcher is one of the most coveted pieces that could be moved on deadline day, and the Cubs are factoring that into their possible return.
Pat Fitzmaurice’s Favorite Late-Round Tight End Target (2022 Fantasy Football)
Patrick Fitzmaurice, known as Fitz to many, has been one of the most accurate fantasy football expert rankers in recent history. Fitz is back to help you navigate the late rounds of your fantasy football drafts. Here are Fitz’s favorite late-round fantasy football draft tight end to target. Fitz’s...
NFL・
Tyler Beede allows four runs as opener during Wednesday's win
Tyler Beede allowed four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out a batter across 1 1/3 innings during Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Brewers. Breed last just four outs as his let up the same amount of runs to quickly place Pittsburgh at a deficit. The 29-year-old had only allowed two runs in his previous six outings, though Wednesday went a different direction. It is yet to be known whether the Pirates will stay with an opener following the trade of starter Jose Quintana or place a fixed arm in the rotation. Beede is 1-1 on the year with three holds and a 3.89 ERA.
