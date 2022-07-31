Jackson falls in consolation final in state Legion baseball tourney at Luverne

www.myradioworks.net
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South DakotaKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
Popular grocery store chain set to open new South Dakota location on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Related
myradioworks.net
Two hurt in Tuesday afternoon Windom crash
Two people were injured during a Tuesday afternoon motor vehicle crash in Cottonwood County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2009 Chevrolet Impala operated by an unnamed 17-year-old male was traveling southbound toward the Minnesota 60/U.S. 71 intersection in Windom when it collided with a 2006 Toyota Sequoia operated by William James Fossing, 63, of Excelsior that was eastbound on Minnesota 60.
Southern Minnesota News
Volunteer hospitalized in Rochester after test run of race course at Blue Earth County Fairgrounds
A volunteer was injured while doing a test run of a race course at the Blue Earth County Fairgrounds over the weekend. The crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday. Blue Earth County Fair organizer Robin Tietz said two men were in the vehicle taking a “maiden voyage” test run of the course, when the tires on the vehicle ripped, causing it to roll. Volunteers had just set up the track for the compact car races that were set for Saturday night.
Southern Minnesota News
Minnesota Farmfest starts Tuesday
Minnesota’s Farmfest, a showcase and celebration of agriculture, kicks off this week in Redwood County. Gates open on Tuesday with events that include live demonstrations of operating equipment. At 9:30 a.m., a forum with the candidates for Minnesota’s First Congression District will be held. Linder Farm Network will also hold a show at noon. Visitors can fill up with a free sweet corn feed at 1 p.m. and enjoy live music from Al Lange. A kid’s pedal pull and farm safety demonstrations are also on the agenda.
KELOLAND TV
Airplane ‘lands’ on I-29 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This story has been updated with extra information from the state Dept. of Public Safety. Drivers passing along Interstate 29 near 12th Street in Sioux Falls caught a glimpse of something unusual early Tuesday afternoon. An airplane, not flying above them as usual, but instead sitting alongside the road, next to Exit 79.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Popular Sioux Falls Coffee Spot Surprisingly Closes
Everyone needs something to get their mind and body working in the morning. The solution for most people is a nice, hot (or iced) “cup of joe.”. Coffee lovers in Sioux Falls enjoy a variety of coffee shop options throughout the city. Unfortunately, there is one less to visit in Sioux Falls. In fact, it was actually shocking to see this building completely empty.
wnax.com
SD Voters to Get Third Choice for Governor
South Dakota voters will have a third choice for Governor on the November ballot. Tracey Quint of Sioux Falls is running on the Libertarian ticket. She says her interest in politics has evolved….. Quint says she wants to reflect Midwest values…. Quint says as Governor, she would favor...
myradioworks.net
Saturday cornhole tourney will benefit King Turkey Day
Registration for the King Turkey Day cornhole tournament will be from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Saturday at the pavilion at 930 Second Ave. in Worthington. The tournament will begin at noon. Social teams will pay $40, and teams in the competitive division will pay $80. Pulled pork sandwiches, chips and...
Firefighter saves life of 2-year-old found face down in Minnesota lake
A 2-year-old child was saved from drowning in a Minnesota lake Sunday morning by a firefighter who happened to be visiting family in the area. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened just before 11 a.m., near the shore of Sand Lake, north of Pelican Rapids. Deputies...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myradioworks.net
Pomrenkes win latest 'Flower Power' recognition
The Worthington Area Chamber of Commerce through the Community Image Committee is sponsoring the “Flower Power – Yard of the Week.” This week’s winner is Glen and Betty Pomrenke, 727 Ninth Ave. Anyone is eligible to nominate a residence as a candidate for the “Flower Power...
myradioworks.net
Flying Farmer Fun Fly is this weekend in Rushmore
The 32nd annual Flying Farmer Fun Fly event will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at 21316 300th St., Rushmore. Many residents of Worthington and surrounding communities attend this radio control air show as well as several from as far away as California, Texas, Arizona and multiple states bordering Minnesota. The Flying Farmer Fun Fly is hosted by Adam Henning and Southwest Highflyers, which has been an existing Academy of Model Aeronautics club for 35 years.
KELOLAND TV
Dakota Vascular: 4 surgeons form new private practice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A group of longtime Sioux Falls surgeons have created their own private practice in Sioux Falls, hoping to serve more patients at their own clinic Dakota Vascular. After nearly 20 years as a vascular surgeon in Sioux Falls, this week Dr. Pat Kelley is...
myklgr.com
Three injured in two separate crashes on Highway 71 in Redwood County Friday afternoon
Three people were injured in two separate crashes along Highway 71 in Redwood County on Friday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the first crash occurred a few minutes after noon. An eastbound Pontiac Grand Prix driven near Paxton Township by Isaac Joseph Hillesheim, age 18, of Franklin collided with an eastbound Chevrolet S10 driven by an unidentified 17 year old. Both were taken to CentraCare – Redwood Falls.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myradioworks.net
Kuhle, Hamilton earn awards from Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities
Worthington Mayor Mike Kuhle has received the Jack Murray Award for Distinguished Rural Leadership from the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities. Kuhle was presented with the award Thursday during a CGMC conference in Red Wing. The award is given to city officials who demonstrate knowledge, leadership and active participation in CGMC program areas over their public service career.
myradioworks.net
Backpack, school supplies giveaway is Aug. 11
Free backpacks and school supplies will be handed out to Nobles County kindergarteners through fourth graders from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 11 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 230 Clary St., Worthington. Children must be present to receive their backpacks. The event is being sponsored by local businesses, churches, civic groups...
KAAL-TV
Multiple acts of vandalism, theft at Fairgrounds area of Garden City
(ABC 6 News) - Sunday morning, the Blue Earth County Sheriff's office was called to the Fairgrounds area of Garden City for multiple acts of vandalism and theft that occurred overnight. According to the Sheriff's office, unknown individuals stole t-shirts and other small items from vendor booths at the fair...
myradioworks.net
July weather a tad warmer, much wetter than normal
Worthington weather in July featured high temperatures that were slightly warmer than normal, lows also warmer than what’s typical and wetter than average conditions, according to data compiled at the Worthington Wastewater Treatment Plant. The normal average high temperature in Worthington in July is 82.0 degrees and the average...
Southern Minnesota News
Wanted man arrested in rural Amboy
Jacob "Jake" Friedrichs, Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office. A man wanted on warrants in Blue Earth County was arrested in rural Amboy early Sunday morning. Jacob Friedrichs, 40, was taken into custody at around midnight, according to a press release from Blue Earth County Sheriff Cpt Paul Barta. According to...
Comments / 0