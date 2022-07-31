Tony Finau wins for second straight week, claims Rocket Mortgage title

www.henryherald.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel Maven
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
Did The Tigers Just Draft Their Next Super-Star?IBWAADetroit, MI
On this day July 19, 1942, George Washington Carver, arrived in Dearborn, Michigan at the invitation of Henry FordTour Tyler Texas
Related
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour REMOVES LIV Golf players from FedEx Cup; Rickie Fowler now in Playoffs
The PGA Tour has booted all the LIV Golf players out of its FedEx Cup standings heading into this week's final regular season event at the Wyndham Championship. Now the list has been updated, it means Rickie Fowler, who has had just one top-20 finish all season, moves into the all-important top 125 in the standings.
AOL Corp
LIV vs. PGA: Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, nine others file antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour
Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and nine other players involved with LIV Golf have filed suit against the PGA Tour, charging antitrust violations and alleging a wide-ranging pattern of coordinated behavior between the Tour and multiple other golf entities. In the lawsuit, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, the players...
Tony Finau claims second straight PGA Tour victory
Tony Finau on Sunday clinched back-to-back tour titles with a five-stroke win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.The American, who won the 3M Open the previous week, was barely troubled through his final round in Detroit as he split six birdies with a single bogey to finish 26 under for the tournament.His score was well-clear of runners-up Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Young and Taylor Pendrith, who were all tied on -21.Another week, another win 🏆 @TonyFinauGolf wins the @RocketClassic by 5 shots for back-to-back victories. pic.twitter.com/nboOqPmmYw— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 31, 2022Speaking to reporters after his victory, Finau said: “What a wonderful...
Phil Mickelson among 11 golfers to file suit against PGA Tour
A cadre of golfers including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour on Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyndham Championship Odds: 3 Outright Bets to Target for the Final PGA Tour Event of the Regular Season
Webb Simpson headlines the three outright bets I'm placing for the Wyndham Championship. The post Wyndham Championship Odds: 3 Outright Bets to Target for the Final PGA Tour Event of the Regular Season appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FedExCup Playoffs: Who is on the bubble this week at the Wyndham Championship
The FedExCup Playoffs are just a week away, which makes the Wyndham Championship the last chance golfers have to secure their spot in the postseason. Only the top 125 golfers in the FedExCup standings will qualify for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which marks the first of three playoff tournaments that ends with the Tour Championship at East Lake later this month.
GolfWRX
Tour Rundown: Finau claims consecutive wins | Stunning 62 lifts Furue to title
The big news in a short week came from…well, let’s explain short week first. Three major tours were in action this week, with linksland golf in Dundonald, heathland golf in St Andrews, and good, old Scottish transplant golf in Detroit. The LPGA/Ladies European Tour joined forces at the Scottish Open, while the DP World Tour played at the Fairmont above St. Andrews linksland. Finally, the US PGA tour returend to the Detroit Golf Club, designed by Dornoch native Donald Ross.
Golf Channel
Presidents Cup picture: As playoffs near, Tony Finau pads lead on Jordan Spieth for final auto spot
Tony Finau has played three Cups as a professional, two Ryder and one Presidents. Having needed a captain’s pick each time, though, Finau is determined to earn his way automatically for the first time this year. Finau’s victory Sunday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, his second in as many...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Golf Digest
Tony Finau's hot streak pushes him past impressive PGA Tour career earnings milestone
With two wins in a seven-day span, Tony Finau racked up nearly $3 million in prize money. It's not quite winning Friday's Mega Millions drawing, but it'll do. Especially considering that's just a fraction of Finau's career earnings. In fact, Finau passed an impressive PGA Tour earnings milestone thanks to...
Golf Digest
Wyndham Championship odds 2022: Will Zalatoris a co-favorite off strong weekend at Rocket Mortgage Classic
Playing alongside Cameron Young in Detroit last Thursday and Friday, fellow Wake Forest Demon Deacon Will Zalatoris quickly became the forgotten man. Young beat his old college buddy by eight strokes on Friday, then went on to pick up yet another T-2 finish while Zalatoris shot 69 and 65 on the weekend to tie for 20th.
NBC Sports
11 LIV golfers file antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour
Phil Mickelson and 10 other players from LIV Golf filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour on Wednesday over their suspensions for participating in the Saudi-funded breakaway series. The Wall Street Journal first reported the news of the lawsuit. Bryson DeChambeau, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones, Ian Poulter,...
SkySports
Steve Stricker and Webb Simpson named USA Presidents Cup assistants
Stricker and Simpson join Fred Couples and Zach Johnson, who were previously named assistants. Stenson secures victory on LIV Golf debut | 'I played like a captain!'. Love will captain the USA team and South Africa's Trevor Immelman will lead the International team at Quail Hollow from September 22-25. Stricker,...
Comments / 0