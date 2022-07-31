Tony Finau wins for second straight week, claims Rocket Mortgage title

www.gwinnettprepsports.com
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour REMOVES LIV Golf players from FedEx Cup; Rickie Fowler now in Playoffs
The PGA Tour has booted all the LIV Golf players out of its FedEx Cup standings heading into this week's final regular season event at the Wyndham Championship. Now the list has been updated, it means Rickie Fowler, who has had just one top-20 finish all season, moves into the all-important top 125 in the standings.
SkySports
PGA Tour player blog: Tony Finau on 'life-changing' back-to-back wins, Team USA and FedExCup hopes
I said during the broadcast interview after I won the 3M Open that for some reason I kind of had a sour taste in my mouth as I bogeyed the 18th, and I think it just gave me extra motivation to put myself in there again and prove to myself the kind of champion that I am, and being able to make birdies down the stretch when you really need them.
AOL Corp
LIV vs. PGA: Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, nine others file antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour
Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and nine other players involved with LIV Golf have filed suit against the PGA Tour, charging antitrust violations and alleging a wide-ranging pattern of coordinated behavior between the Tour and multiple other golf entities. In the lawsuit, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, the players...
Golf Channel
OWGR: Tony Finau closes in on top 10; Phil Mickelson almost out of top 100
On the heels of back-to-back PGA Tour victories, Tony Finau is closing in on a return to the top 10 in the world rankings. Finau, who spent time as high as No. 9 in the Official World Golf Ranking in 2018, moved from No. 16 to No. 13 after Sunday’s win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, just behind Jordan Spieth and right ahead of Will Zalatoris.
Phil Mickelson among 11 golfers to file suit against PGA Tour
A cadre of golfers including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour on Wednesday.
GolfWRX
Tour Rundown: Finau claims consecutive wins | Stunning 62 lifts Furue to title
The big news in a short week came from…well, let’s explain short week first. Three major tours were in action this week, with linksland golf in Dundonald, heathland golf in St Andrews, and good, old Scottish transplant golf in Detroit. The LPGA/Ladies European Tour joined forces at the Scottish Open, while the DP World Tour played at the Fairmont above St. Andrews linksland. Finally, the US PGA tour returend to the Detroit Golf Club, designed by Dornoch native Donald Ross.
Wyndham Championship Odds: 3 Outright Bets to Target for the Final PGA Tour Event of the Regular Season
Webb Simpson headlines the three outright bets I'm placing for the Wyndham Championship. The post Wyndham Championship Odds: 3 Outright Bets to Target for the Final PGA Tour Event of the Regular Season appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Golf Channel
Presidents Cup picture: As playoffs near, Tony Finau pads lead on Jordan Spieth for final auto spot
Tony Finau has played three Cups as a professional, two Ryder and one Presidents. Having needed a captain’s pick each time, though, Finau is determined to earn his way automatically for the first time this year. Finau’s victory Sunday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, his second in as many...
Golf Digest
Tony Finau's hot streak pushes him past impressive PGA Tour career earnings milestone
With two wins in a seven-day span, Tony Finau racked up nearly $3 million in prize money. It's not quite winning Friday's Mega Millions drawing, but it'll do. Especially considering that's just a fraction of Finau's career earnings. In fact, Finau passed an impressive PGA Tour earnings milestone thanks to...
2022 Wyndham Championship prop bet picks and PGA Tour predictions
The final week of the regular season takes us to Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., for the 2022 Wyndham Championship. It’s the final chance for players outside the top 125 in the FedExCup standings to punch their ticket to The Northern Trust next week for the first event of the playoffs.
SkySports
Rocket Mortgage Classic: Tony Finau secures back-to-back PGA Tour titles with five-shot win
The 32-year-old mixed six birdies with a lone bogey on his way to a five-under 67 at Detroit Golf Club, seeing him end the week on 26 under and become the first player since Brendon Todd in 2019 to win PGA Tour events on successive weeks. Finau finished five ahead...
NBC Sports
11 LIV golfers file antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour
Phil Mickelson and 10 other players from LIV Golf filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour on Wednesday over their suspensions for participating in the Saudi-funded breakaway series. The Wall Street Journal first reported the news of the lawsuit. Bryson DeChambeau, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones, Ian Poulter,...
How Much Higher Can Tony Finau Go? And Reviewing the New Tour Schedule
The Course of Life hosts have plenty to discuss, from Tony Finau to LIV to the FedEx Cup to a chat with a Boston media member.
SkySports
Steve Stricker and Webb Simpson named USA Presidents Cup assistants
Stricker and Simpson join Fred Couples and Zach Johnson, who were previously named assistants. Stenson secures victory on LIV Golf debut | 'I played like a captain!'. Love will captain the USA team and South Africa's Trevor Immelman will lead the International team at Quail Hollow from September 22-25. Stricker,...
2022-23 PGA Tour Schedule: Complete Dates, Winners, Purses
The complete schedule for the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, including every major championship and the season-ending FedEx Cup playoffs in August.
