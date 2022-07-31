ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tony Finau wins for second straight week, claims Rocket Mortgage title

By Field Level Media
gwinnettprepsports.com
 3 days ago
www.gwinnettprepsports.com

golfmagic.com

PGA Tour REMOVES LIV Golf players from FedEx Cup; Rickie Fowler now in Playoffs

The PGA Tour has booted all the LIV Golf players out of its FedEx Cup standings heading into this week's final regular season event at the Wyndham Championship. Now the list has been updated, it means Rickie Fowler, who has had just one top-20 finish all season, moves into the all-important top 125 in the standings.
GOLF
Golf Channel

OWGR: Tony Finau closes in on top 10; Phil Mickelson almost out of top 100

On the heels of back-to-back PGA Tour victories, Tony Finau is closing in on a return to the top 10 in the world rankings. Finau, who spent time as high as No. 9 in the Official World Golf Ranking in 2018, moved from No. 16 to No. 13 after Sunday’s win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, just behind Jordan Spieth and right ahead of Will Zalatoris.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: Finau claims consecutive wins | Stunning 62 lifts Furue to title

The big news in a short week came from…well, let’s explain short week first. Three major tours were in action this week, with linksland golf in Dundonald, heathland golf in St Andrews, and good, old Scottish transplant golf in Detroit. The LPGA/Ladies European Tour joined forces at the Scottish Open, while the DP World Tour played at the Fairmont above St. Andrews linksland. Finally, the US PGA tour returend to the Detroit Golf Club, designed by Dornoch native Donald Ross.
NBC Sports

11 LIV golfers file antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour

Phil Mickelson and 10 other players from LIV Golf filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour on Wednesday over their suspensions for participating in the Saudi-funded breakaway series. The Wall Street Journal first reported the news of the lawsuit. Bryson DeChambeau, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones, Ian Poulter,...
GOLF
SkySports

Steve Stricker and Webb Simpson named USA Presidents Cup assistants

Stricker and Simpson join Fred Couples and Zach Johnson, who were previously named assistants. Stenson secures victory on LIV Golf debut | 'I played like a captain!'. Love will captain the USA team and South Africa's Trevor Immelman will lead the International team at Quail Hollow from September 22-25. Stricker,...
GOLF

