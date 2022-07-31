Deshaun Watson’s suspension announcement date reportedly revealed

larrybrownsports.com
Complex
Woman in Deshaun Watson Case Allegedly ‘Switched Her Account and Tone’ Following Accusations Surfacing
Despite recently settling all but four of the civil lawsuits filed against him, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to make headlines after he was accused of sexual assault by nearly two dozen women. NFL insider Josina Anderson took to Twitter on Thursday to shed light on a Watson accuser...
Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium
Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
Popculture
Houston Texans Make Big Move Against Accusers Alleging Misconduct Against Deshaun Watson
The Houston Texans have made a big move against the 30 women who made or intended to make claims against the team related to Deshaun Watson's alleged sexual misconduct. According to Tony Buzbee, the attorney who represents all 30 women, the Texans have settled all claims and intended claims against them. Watson was sued by 24 women who accused him of sexual misconduct during massage sessions in 2020 and early 2021 when he played for the Texans. One of the women sued the Texans alleging the team enabled his behavior. That lawsuit is now settled along with the 29 lawsuits that had not been filed against the team, per USA Today.
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Kyle Brandt on Deshaun Watson suspension: 'It pisses me off to see the number six'
Kyle Brandt of NFL Network had a strong response to Deshaun Watson receiving a six-game suspension Monday, suggesting it was a light punishment for the embattled quarterback.
Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision
Deshaun Watson’s suspension was announced on Monday. The Cleveland Browns quarterback will serve a 6 game suspension. Most of the NFL world believes he was fortunate to only get suspended for 6 games. However, Watson and his team don’t feel the same way. NFL insider Josina Anderson revealed that Watson and his team are “displeased” […] The post Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dolphins tampering findings show Brady was backstabbing the Patriots on his way out the door
The NFL disciplined the Miami Dolphins for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton. As it turns out, Miami was talking with Brady about playing for them while he was still under contract with the Patriots.
Baker Mayfield addresses Deshaun Watson suspension, Week 1 matchup vs. Browns
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke on facing off against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, who will be led by quarterback Jacoby Brissett. The Cleveland Browns were looking to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans this offseason, despite the fact that he faced multiple allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. Baker Mayfield, the team’s 2018 No. 1 pick requested a trade from the team, which was declined. But when the Browns finalized the trade for Watson, the team was open to send Mayfield elsewhere, which happened to be the Carolina Panthers, their Week 1 opponents.
Popculture
Patrick Mahomes Suffers Injury at Chiefs Training Camp, Andy Reid Shares Update
Patrick Mahomes suffered a scare at Kansas City Chiefs training camp on Monday. According to Jessee Newell of the Kansas City Star, Mahomes briefly went into the medical tent after taking part in an 11-on-11 drill. During the drill, Mahomes was going back for a pass when the pocket collapsed. The Chiefs quarterback stayed on his feet but may have misplaced a step as he came out of the medical tent with tape around his left ankle.
TMZ.com
Packers Star AJ Dillon Shoved By Cop At Lambeau, Police Launch Internal Review
A cop forcefully grabbed Green Bay Packers star AJ Dillon and shoved him in the back during a soccer game at Lambeau Field this weekend ... and now, police say they've launched an internal review into the matter. The incident happened on Saturday -- when during a weather delay at...
TMZ.com
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Deshaun Watson suspension news
After a long decision-making process, the NFL has officially suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. The NFL suspended Watson for six games after multiple women filed a total of 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits against the quarterback, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. The women, whom Watson hired for massages, each accused Watson of sexual misconduct or sexual assault.
Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon
Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
Tom Brady has short response to question about Rob Gronkowski's retirement
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are thrilled to have Tom Brady back for at least one more season, but they’ll be without his right-hand man this time around, as Rob Gronkowski announced his (second) retirement earlier in the offseason. After Monday’s training camp practice, Brady was asked about his good...
thesource.com
Stephen A Smith Announces Return To First Take Following Shoulder Surgery
Stephen A. Smith has been missing in action from one of ESPN’s primetime shows, “First Take”. The illustrious and famed journalist and media personality has not appeared on the show for over a month due to a recent shoulder surgery. He announced the surgery and resulting hiatus on Twitter last month.
NBA・
AthlonSports.com
Cowboys Wide Receiver Exits Training Camp With Injury, Carted Off Field
A Dallas Cowboys wide receiver suffered what appeared to be a leg injury during Monday's practice. James Washington was running a go route vs. Cowboys defensive back Trevon Diggs. Washington and Diggs collided when making a play on the ball, and Washington landed awkwardly as a result. "Cowboys WR James...
Deshaun Watson Settles Three of Four Remaining Lawsuits
In the waking hours of Monday morning, Tony Buzbee announced settlements with three of the four remaining women accusing Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and misconduct.
AthlonSports.com
Carolina Panthers Cut Rookie Wide Receiver On Tuesday
The Carolina Panthers made a couple roster moves this Tuesday. One move in particular resulted in releasing a rookie wide receiver. This Tuesday, the Panthers signed rookie free-agent cornerback Devin Jones. In a resulting move, the NFC South franchise has cut rookie wide receiver Andrew Parchment. Carolina signed Parchment as...
Watson settles 3 lawsuits very early Monday, 1 remains
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson looks to be wrapping up as much as possible related to the allegations made against him. What started as over 20 lawsuits became just four when many were settled almost two months ago. Monday, Judge Sue Robinson is expected to make her decision known after...
Browns respond to Deshaun Watson’s 6-game suspension
Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson was handed a six-game suspension from the NFL by Judge Sue Robinson. While the NFL has time to appeal the ruling, the Player’s Association had said that they would accept the punishment. After the suspension was announced, Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam released a statement responding to Watson’s […] The post Browns respond to Deshaun Watson’s 6-game suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
