AJ Allmendinger collapses out of car after race

By Larry Brown
Larry Brown Sports
 3 days ago
larrybrownsports.com

gary
2d ago

After living there most of my life when it's that hot with the humidity it can be brutal even without a suit on, hopefully he avoided heat stroke

S Taylor
2d ago

finished 7th without a cooling suit or water.. imagine if the suit was working, he would have won. Loads of respect for this man!

Harley Brittain
2d ago

He is lucky he didn't pass out while racing! Or have a heat stroke. They take too many chances just for money. So glad he is ok.🙏

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
