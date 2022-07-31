AJ Allmendinger collapses out of car after race

larrybrownsports.com
gary
2d ago
After living there most of my life when it's that hot with the humidity it can be brutal even without a suit on, hopefully he avoided heat stroke
Reply(2)
29
S Taylor
2d ago
finished 7th without a cooling suit or water.. imagine if the suit was working, he would have won. Loads of respect for this man!
Reply(1)
45
Harley Brittain
2d ago
He is lucky he didn't pass out while racing! Or have a heat stroke. They take too many chances just for money. So glad he is ok.🙏
Reply
19
Related
Did Kyle Larson Blackout or Have a Medical Emergency at Indianapolis Before His Violent Crash with Ty Dillon?
Kyle Larson and his team are being questioned by media and fans for what caused his violent crash with Ty Dillon at Indy. Strangely, the organization's response produces more questions than answers. The post Did Kyle Larson Blackout or Have a Medical Emergency at Indianapolis Before His Violent Crash with Ty Dillon? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FOX Sports
Roger Penske on the Joe Gibbs Racing disqualifications
Roger Penske on the Joe Gibbs Racing disqualifications: “I was just glad it wasn’t us. … We’ve had our time, too, so we’ve got to sit back in the back row on this one."
Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman
Clint Bowyer received a heartwarming response this week when he ended his silence on social media more than a month after his involvement in an accident that killed a woman. The post Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Unhappy Kevin Harvick Goes Off at Indy Road Course, Threatens Retaliation to Multiple Drivers, Including His Stewart-Haas Teammate
Kevin Harvick didn't hold back his frustration at Indianapolis after getting spun, threatening retaliation to those involved, including his Stewart-Haas Racing teammate. The post Unhappy Kevin Harvick Goes Off at Indy Road Course, Threatens Retaliation to Multiple Drivers, Including His Stewart-Haas Teammate appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
RELATED PEOPLE
In North Carolina, NASCAR’s Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Seeks $16 Million for Slick Equestrian Estate
Click here to read the full article. A North Carolina property owned by NASCAR veteran Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has officially rumbled onto the market, according to a story in Dirt. Nestled amid the outskirts of Charlotte in Mooresville—known as “Race City U.S.A.,” for its large concentration of racing teams and drivers, as well as the NASCAR Technical Institute—the luxe spread is asking a speck under $16 million; according to the Charlotte Business Journal, it’s the most expensive single-family home currently listed for sale in the Charlotte region. Originally custom-built for retired NASCAR legend Ernie Irvan back in 2001, and subsequently rebuilt...
Kevin Harvick Is Pitching a Surprising Candidate to Replace Aric Almirola at Stewart-Haas Racing
Kevin Harvick says he'd be OK with Stewart-Haas Racing adding Kyle Busch despite the drivers' past differences. The post Kevin Harvick Is Pitching a Surprising Candidate to Replace Aric Almirola at Stewart-Haas Racing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FOX Sports
Richard Childress speaks on relationship with Tyler Reddick
Maybe only Richard Childress can say something to indicate he’s still miffed at his driver but also that he has a “heck of a shot” to win a Cup title. Some of Childress post-race at Indy...
Ryan Blaney crashes Daniel Suarez after the finish at Indianapolis (Video)
Watch the video of the post-race altercation at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. On Sunday the NASCAR Cup Series unloaded in Speedway, Indiana. The 14-turn Indianapolis Road Course hosted the Verizon 200 and it was a drama filled show. Watch the Ryan Blaney vs Daniel Suarez video below. With three laps...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Loved Sunday's Race: NASCAR World Reacts
NASCAR's Cup Series race in Indianapolis was an eventful one on Sunday, with several notable wrecks and some wild driving. While NASCAR fans seem split on the race, former star Dale Earnhardt Jr. was a big fan of it. Dale Jr. took to Twitter on Sunday to make his opinion...
Why last few laps of NASCAR race on Indy road course were kind of like a football game
Beating, banging, smashing, pushing, sending opponents flying and more -- yep, that sure sounds like a football game, but this was in a Cup race instead.
Ty Dillon’s Horrendous Month Nearly Concluded With Kyle Larson Killing Him
Ty Dillon's car absorbed a brutal hit from Kyle Larson on the Indy road course. That may not have even rated as his worst moment in July. The post Ty Dillon’s Horrendous Month Nearly Concluded With Kyle Larson Killing Him appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Things got weird at NASCAR's Indianapolis race, as one driver took a wild shortcut and nearly finished first
Ross Chastain took a shortcut during overtime, leading to a lot of confusion over whether it was legal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton broke an Indy 500 record
In the Hungarian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton broke a Formula 1 record that goes back to the days when the Indy 500 was a part of the world championship. Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton haven’t found themselves at the front too often during the 2022 Formula 1 season, with the W13 seemingly the third strongest car behind the challengers of Red Bull and Ferrari.
FOX Sports
NASCAR Cup teams still stunned by Pocono disqualifications
INDIANAPOLIS — Joe Gibbs Racing decided to have a little show-and-tell in the NASCAR Cup Series garage six days after it had a race-winning car and a runner-up car disqualified postrace at Pocono. Just sitting by the Denny Hamlin hauler was a nose with some vinyl tape (commonly known...
NASCAR: Tyler Reddick win quietly shakes up playoff picture
While Tyler Reddick already had a win in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, his win on Sunday officially locked up another playoff spot. After entering July without a NASCAR Cup Series win to his name, Richard Childress Racing’s Tyler Reddick enters August with two, winning at Road America to open last month and winning at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course to conclude it.
Road & Track
Watch This NASCAR Crew Put Out a Fire Mid-Pit Stop
Pit stops are packed full of action and adrenaline. In the top levels of racing, there's so much going on at once that it might take a few seconds to realize something's gone wrong. That's exactly what happened to Chris Busescher's car on pit road during NASCAR's Indianapolis road course event on Sunday when a fire broke out in his No. 17 Ford.
Who Has the Most NASCAR Cup Series Wins at Nashville Superspeedway?
A look at the drivers with the most NASCAR Cup Series wins at Nashville Superspeedway. The post Who Has the Most NASCAR Cup Series Wins at Nashville Superspeedway? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Who Has the Most NASCAR Cup Series Wins at World Wide Technology Raceway?
A look at the drivers with the most NASCAR Cup Series wins at World Wide Technology Raceway. The post Who Has the Most NASCAR Cup Series Wins at World Wide Technology Raceway? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR drivers dispute safer Next Gen car; Say NASCAR impacts are greater
Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin dispute NASCAR crash test numbers. At the start of the 2022 season, NASCAR launched the Next Gen car. It’s a spec chassis, identical from team to team. The car was designed to level the playing field. It’s done that to success as 14 different...
NFL・
NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace Recaps P5 Finish in Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
After a wild finish to the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Bubba Wallace feels good. The NASCAR driver is on a bit of a streak. In his last three Cup Series finishes, he’s posted three top-5 finishes in a row. Going back further than that, outside of two DNF finishes – it’s been nothing worse than a P14 at Atlanta.
Larry Brown Sports
New York City, NY
141K+
Followers
18K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.https://larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 37