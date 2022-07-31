ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle, Portland set heat duration records during hot snap

By Associated Press
KTVZ
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
ktvz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.7 KORD

Massive Heat Wave Brings More Death to the Northwest

Concern spreads after at least 24 people are presumed to have died in the Northwest from another record hot week, with more deaths expected to be reported. In Seattle, 6 people died of heat related illness according to the King County Medical Examiner's office of Washington after setting a record for 6 days straight above 90 degrees. The deaths had a wide range of ages from 23 to 77 years old. Eastern Washington is reporting 3 more deaths with no ages listed so far. Officials are expecting the official account to climb as more numbers are counted over the next couple months.
SEATTLE, WA
WWEEK

Weird Summer Tales: Three Astonishing Stories of Oregon at Its Most Bizarre

Have you noticed something strange? There’s no mistaking it, really. This summer in Portland feels a little…off. Gas is five bucks a gallon. Half the people you know caught COVID, and nobody noticed. Some days, the corner coffee shop simply doesn’t open because it can’t find enough workers. Oregonians are smoking less weed.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Portland, OR
City
Redmond, WA
State
Oregon State
City
Redmond, OR
State
Washington State
Channel 6000

Heat wave to take a break in Oregon this week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Our stretch of excessive heat is finally coming to an end. We began just over a week ago as temperatures reached the low 90s on Sunday, July 24. Daytime highs quickly jumped to the mid to upper 90s, and low 100s, and stayed there through Sunday, July 31.
Eater

An Eastern Washington Cowboy Opens a Steakhouse in Woodinville

Dan Thiessen grew up on a ranch in Asotin, a town with a population of around 1000 in Eastern Southeastern Washington. He went on to attend the Culinary Institute of America in New York City and run fine-dining restaurants around the U.S. and in Switzerland. But now, he’s returning to his ranching roots with Walla Walla Steak Co. and Crossbuck Brewing, businesses he helped found in 2018.
WOODINVILLE, WA
The Associated Press

Dangerous Pacific Northwest heat wave suspected in 7 deaths

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in the Portland, Oregon, region said they would keep cooling shelters open through Sunday night as a likely record-breaking heat wave brought scorching weather to the normally temperate region. At least seven people are suspected to have died from hyperthermia since the hot spell began a week ago. The most recent suspected heat-related death was announced by Clackamas County officials on Saturday, Portland television station KOIN-TV reported. County officials said the elderly man died in his home, where he did not have a working air conditioner. The other six suspected hyperthermia deaths occurred earlier in the week in Multnomah, Umatilla and Marion counties. Jessica Mokert-Shibley, a spokesperson with Multnomah County, said the county, the city of Portland and other organizations would keep overnight cooling centers open through Sunday evening. Nearly 250 people used the overnight shelters on Friday night, she said. Temperatures have neared the triple digits in Portland the entire week, hitting a high of 102 degrees Fahrenheit (38.9 Celsius) on Tuesday.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Waves#Northwest
WWEEK

Portland Sets a New Record: A Full Week of 95-Degree Heat

For the first time in its recorded history, Portland has hit 95 degrees for seven consecutive days. The National Weather Service recorded a high of 97 degrees at Portland International Airport shortly after 3 pm Sunday, breaking the previous record for heat duration. Portland had previously recorded six consecutive days of 95 or above in the summers of 1941 and 1981.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

What to Do in Oregon in August

Pig-N-Ford races at the Tillamook County Fair, Chicks concerts in Bend, the Oregon State Fair, Hood to Coast relay race, and more. While there's plenty to keep Portlanders close to home in August, from the Adult Soapbox Derby on August 20 to the PDX Pop Now! music festival August 22–28, it's not hard to be lured outside city limits by major music and wine festivals, pigs, corn dogs, and more.
SEASIDE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
centraloregondaily.com

Northwest heat wave: Portland mayor warns of risky weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, warned the Pacific Northwest could see the most dangerous part of a multiday heat wave this weekend. Portland and Seattle appear to be on track to break records for extended scorching temperatures. Authorities are investigating whether the heat was to...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Portland metro heat wave approaches duration record

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The heat continues to hold strong across the Pacific Northwest. Saturday came in at 102 at PDX, after Friday’s 100, setting up a two-day streak of 100+ temps. The record is 5, set back in July 1941. And when it comes to a streak...
PORTLAND, OR
yachatsnews.com

Fall Chinook fishing expected to be good on central Oregon coast bays and rivers — and could include short coho seasons

Anglers on the central Oregon coast may be in for “good to very good” fishing Monday when coastal bays and streams open for salmon fishing. While river systems on the north and south coasts undergo some closures or restrictions, the three streams that make up the bulk of salmon fishing in Lincoln County are expected to produce good catches of fall Chinook salmon.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
seattlemet.com

10 Hikes to Swimmable Lakes in Western Washington

Step one: Walk in the woods. Step two: Jump in. The joke is told on hiking trails across the Northwest: "There better be a Starbucks at the top." But with crisp mountain lakes by the hundred, what waits at the end of Washington hikes might even beat a Frappucino. These swimming holes are fed by glaciers and fresh rains, usually with a stunning backdrop.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy