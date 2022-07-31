Seattle, Portland set heat duration records during hot snap

ktvz.com
Massive Heat Wave Brings More Death to the Northwest
Concern spreads after at least 24 people are presumed to have died in the Northwest from another record hot week, with more deaths expected to be reported. In Seattle, 6 people died of heat related illness according to the King County Medical Examiner's office of Washington after setting a record for 6 days straight above 90 degrees. The deaths had a wide range of ages from 23 to 77 years old. Eastern Washington is reporting 3 more deaths with no ages listed so far. Officials are expecting the official account to climb as more numbers are counted over the next couple months.
Advisories you should know before visiting Portland, according to an Oregon native
If you're visiting Portland, Oregon, be sure to pack water-wicking outerwear, closed-toed shoes, and a hat in case of rainy weather.
WWEEK
Weird Summer Tales: Three Astonishing Stories of Oregon at Its Most Bizarre
Have you noticed something strange? There’s no mistaking it, really. This summer in Portland feels a little…off. Gas is five bucks a gallon. Half the people you know caught COVID, and nobody noticed. Some days, the corner coffee shop simply doesn’t open because it can’t find enough workers. Oregonians are smoking less weed.
tigerdroppings.com
The world's largest log cabin in Portland, Oregon, 1938. Built In 1905 burned down In 1964
The world's largest log cabin in Portland, Oregon, 1938. Built In 1905 burned down In 1964. I promise in the history of humans, a larger log cabin was built and destroyed. What sick frick put a giant pin in that kid's head and then took a pic of it?. LSU...
Channel 6000
Heat wave to take a break in Oregon this week
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Our stretch of excessive heat is finally coming to an end. We began just over a week ago as temperatures reached the low 90s on Sunday, July 24. Daytime highs quickly jumped to the mid to upper 90s, and low 100s, and stayed there through Sunday, July 31.
Eater
An Eastern Washington Cowboy Opens a Steakhouse in Woodinville
Dan Thiessen grew up on a ranch in Asotin, a town with a population of around 1000 in Eastern Southeastern Washington. He went on to attend the Culinary Institute of America in New York City and run fine-dining restaurants around the U.S. and in Switzerland. But now, he’s returning to his ranching roots with Walla Walla Steak Co. and Crossbuck Brewing, businesses he helped found in 2018.
WWEEK
Private Ownership of Ross Island Creates a Safe Harbor for Transient Boaters
Under a broiling late July sun, eight-member crew shells skim across the top of the bottle-green Willamette River like water bugs. Standup paddleboarders glide more slowly on the glassy water. And at the south end of heavily forested Ross Island, a motley flotilla of a dozen and a half cast-off...
Dangerous Pacific Northwest heat wave suspected in 7 deaths
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in the Portland, Oregon, region said they would keep cooling shelters open through Sunday night as a likely record-breaking heat wave brought scorching weather to the normally temperate region. At least seven people are suspected to have died from hyperthermia since the hot spell began a week ago. The most recent suspected heat-related death was announced by Clackamas County officials on Saturday, Portland television station KOIN-TV reported. County officials said the elderly man died in his home, where he did not have a working air conditioner. The other six suspected hyperthermia deaths occurred earlier in the week in Multnomah, Umatilla and Marion counties. Jessica Mokert-Shibley, a spokesperson with Multnomah County, said the county, the city of Portland and other organizations would keep overnight cooling centers open through Sunday evening. Nearly 250 people used the overnight shelters on Friday night, she said. Temperatures have neared the triple digits in Portland the entire week, hitting a high of 102 degrees Fahrenheit (38.9 Celsius) on Tuesday.
WWEEK
Portland Sets a New Record: A Full Week of 95-Degree Heat
For the first time in its recorded history, Portland has hit 95 degrees for seven consecutive days. The National Weather Service recorded a high of 97 degrees at Portland International Airport shortly after 3 pm Sunday, breaking the previous record for heat duration. Portland had previously recorded six consecutive days of 95 or above in the summers of 1941 and 1981.
1917 mansion with unfinished restoration in SW Portland for sale at $1 million
Real estate photos of an architecturally significant mansion for sale in Southwest Portland can be off-putting or present an opportunity. There’s something missing in every room of the house with 6,222 square feet of living space. Ceilings show exposed wood roof joists, and century-old glass doors, heat registers and hardware have been removed.
pdxmonthly.com
What to Do in Oregon in August
Pig-N-Ford races at the Tillamook County Fair, Chicks concerts in Bend, the Oregon State Fair, Hood to Coast relay race, and more. While there's plenty to keep Portlanders close to home in August, from the Adult Soapbox Derby on August 20 to the PDX Pop Now! music festival August 22–28, it's not hard to be lured outside city limits by major music and wine festivals, pigs, corn dogs, and more.
Want to help Oregon gardens through summer heat? Here’s your August to-do list
Timely advice on garden chores, fertilizing, pest control, and more from OSU Extension. These tips are not necessarily applicable to all areas of Oregon. For more information, contact your local Extension office. Oregon State University Extension Service encourages sustainable gardening practices. Practice preventive pest management rather than reactive pest control....
KTVZ
New wildfires fought on Umpqua, Willamette national forests, BLM land in NE Oregon
CLEARWATER, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Potter Fire, reported Sunday morning on the Willamette National Forest, grew from 60 to about 400 acres by Monday morning, despite full air and ground suppression efforts, officials said. The fire was located on the Middle Fork Ranger District, eight miles northeast of Clearwater,...
centraloregondaily.com
Northwest heat wave: Portland mayor warns of risky weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, warned the Pacific Northwest could see the most dangerous part of a multiday heat wave this weekend. Portland and Seattle appear to be on track to break records for extended scorching temperatures. Authorities are investigating whether the heat was to...
Channel 6000
Portland metro heat wave approaches duration record
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The heat continues to hold strong across the Pacific Northwest. Saturday came in at 102 at PDX, after Friday’s 100, setting up a two-day streak of 100+ temps. The record is 5, set back in July 1941. And when it comes to a streak...
yachatsnews.com
Fall Chinook fishing expected to be good on central Oregon coast bays and rivers — and could include short coho seasons
Anglers on the central Oregon coast may be in for “good to very good” fishing Monday when coastal bays and streams open for salmon fishing. While river systems on the north and south coasts undergo some closures or restrictions, the three streams that make up the bulk of salmon fishing in Lincoln County are expected to produce good catches of fall Chinook salmon.
‘Nature’s air-conditioning’ brings cooler weather after record breaking heat
This year, King County set records Sunday July 31 for the most consecutive days of high temperatures in the state’s recorded history, but now the weather is returning to the mid-70s for what most residents see as the typical summer weather. Ted Buehner, KIRO Newsradio Meteorologist, gave a weekly...
thelundreport.org
Meth Has Changed, And It’s Sabotaging Oregon’s Mental Health System
Every time Anthony Ware got out of prison, he noticed the meth in Portland tasted more like chemicals. “My daily routine was like, wake up, eat a piece, let that kick in, and then smoke to keep my high,” he said of that time in his life. It was...
‘A tough road’: Several factors drag down Oregon cannabis sales
The pandemic boom may be coming to an end for Oregon’s cannabis industry.
seattlemet.com
10 Hikes to Swimmable Lakes in Western Washington
Step one: Walk in the woods. Step two: Jump in. The joke is told on hiking trails across the Northwest: "There better be a Starbucks at the top." But with crisp mountain lakes by the hundred, what waits at the end of Washington hikes might even beat a Frappucino. These swimming holes are fed by glaciers and fresh rains, usually with a stunning backdrop.
