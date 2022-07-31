www.blackenterprise.com
How Sonequa Martin-Green’s Frito-Lay Promotion Ties into Nichelle Nichols’ Stunning Legacy
No one expected our interview with actress Sonequa Martin-Green, the first Black woman captain in Star Trek history, to take place one day after the death of the series’ iconic trailblazer, Nichelle Nichols. But Nichols made this interview possible. Martin-Green is a huge part of Frito-Lay’s Back-to-School Blast Off...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
PHOTOS: Jon Bon Jovi’s Son Gets Engaged in the Hamptons
Jesse Bongiovi, Jon Bon Jovi’s son, proposed to his girlfriend Jesse Light, a television producer, at his East Hampton home this weekend. Both his parents and her parents watched the proposal. Jesse Bongiovi shared pictures of the occasion on Instagram. The whole group loaded into two SUVs afterwards—even taking...
Executive Producer Of ‘The Talk’ Heather Gray Dies At The Age Of 50
Heather Gray, the executive producer of The Talk, passed away at the age of 50 on Saturday, according to Deadline. The cause of death has not yet been released, but a letter sent to CBS employees noted that she had been battling an illness. Gray began working on the talk...
Quinta Brunson Joins The Cars-verse In Upcoming Disney+ ‘Cars On the Road’ Series
If youngsters aren’t familiar with Quinta Brunson, they will be soon!. Brunson is moving at the speed of lightning these days. From serving face at Olay to starring in the upcoming biopic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the star is now joining the Cars-verse as the newest Disney/Pixar car in the new Disney+ Cars series, Cars on the Road.
‘True Blood’ Actor Joe Manganiello Finds Out on ‘Finding Your Roots’ That He’s Part Black
Joe Manganiello who has had roles in Magic Mike and Spider-Man makes an unexpected discovery while appearing on the PBS show, Finding Your Roots. According to The Associated Press, the True Blood actor found out that he has Black blood running through his veins. While trying to find out his lineage, Manganiello was told by the show’s host, Henry Louis Gates, that his paternal grandfather wasn’t his real grandfather.
Bloop! Beyoncé Removes Kelis’ Sample and Credit From ‘Renaissance’ Album
Beyoncé has proven to be the queen once again after she silently removed Kelis‘ sample from her new Renaissance album following the “Milkshake” singer’s unwarranted shade. Kelis was vocal about her disappointment with being sampled on the track “Energy.” The Harlem native took to social...
Lori Nelson Lee Draws From Hip-Hop Culture to Write Latest Book, ‘Hip Hop Don’t Stop’
Hip-hop has become a major part of the culture in ways never anticipated over 30 years ago. Lori Nelson Lee, an author who grew up with the culture, used her experience to write her latest children’s book, Hip Hop Don’t Stop. Lee, who is married to hip-hop artist-turned-lawyer,...
‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”
Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterBehind the Cancellation of 'Batgirl''Batgirl' Directors "Saddened and Shocked" After...
Comedian Kevin Hart Says Ego Hinders The Black Culture’s Finanacial Success, But It Doesn’t Have To Be That Way
Comedian and actor Kevin Hart said on a recent podcast that ego is keeping many, especially the Black community, from financial success. Hart sat down on The Pivot podcast, hosted by former NFL players Channing Crowder, Fred Taylor & Ryan Clark last week and told the group that Black America has a “warped view” about what it takes to gain financial success.
Oh Jaw-Some! Tracy Morgan and Daughter Maven Host New Docuseries About Sharks
We might know stand-up comedian and actor Tracy Morgan from SNL, 30 Rock, and The Last O.G., but now fans get to see him in a different light. Morgan’s inner child is jumping with excitement as the Discovery channel kicks off its annual “Shark Week.”. The world can...
Chris Rock’s Classic Show ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ to be Rebooted as Animated Series
According to Variety, Chris Rock‘s 2005-09 TV series, Everybody Hates Chris, is being rebooted as an animated series. Now titled Everybody Still Hates Chris, the series will air on Paramount+ and Comedy Central. “A reimagining of this groundbreaking, critically acclaimed series has been a source of creative discussions at...
36th Annual Miss Black USA Pageant to Air on FOX SOUL August 7
FOX SOUL, the Black community’s premiere free streaming platform, announced that they will be exclusively broadcasting the 36th annual Miss Black USA Pageant on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, presented by People of Color Beauty. The Miss Black USA Organization is a non-profit corporation that is the first and largest scholarship pageant for women of color, awarding over $500,000 in scholarships. The winner of this year’s pageant will receive a life-changing four-year, full-tuition scholarship to the University of The District of Columbia, which can be used for an undergraduate or graduate degree program. The pageant empowers women to own their power and celebrates their unique talents, traits, and beauty. Miss Black USA defines her own standard of beauty and celebrates the whole woman, mind, body and spirit, all shades of brown, hair texture and size.
Donald Glover Responded To Backlash That "Atlanta" Isn't Black Enough
"I kind of feel like I’m a little through with the culture, personally."
Beyoncé Changes ‘Renaissance’ Lyrics After Facing Complaints Over Ableist Slur
Beyoncé has updated the lyrics to one of the songs on her recently released album Renaissance after facing backlash over the use of an ableist term. Bey’s team released a statement Monday in response to growing complaints against the singer’s use of the word “spaz” in the song “Heated” off her seventh solo album, People reported.
Beneath The 12 Soundstages Of Tyler Perry’s Studios Are Buried Bibles To ‘Refocus The Spirit Of The Place’
Studio owner, director, producer, writer, actor, and philanthropist Tyler Perry recently sat down with AARP, The Magazine. According to the media outlet, he spoke about ownership, the influence of his mother, his career, and how he placed Bibles throughout his studio as a hedge of protection for his company. Perry’s...
