ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver City, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

PHOTOS: Jon Bon Jovi’s Son Gets Engaged in the Hamptons

Jesse Bongiovi, Jon Bon Jovi’s son, proposed to his girlfriend Jesse Light, a television producer, at his East Hampton home this weekend. Both his parents and her parents watched the proposal. Jesse Bongiovi shared pictures of the occasion on Instagram. The whole group loaded into two SUVs afterwards—even taking...
MONTAUK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silver City, NM
Black Enterprise

‘True Blood’ Actor Joe Manganiello Finds Out on ‘Finding Your Roots’ That He’s Part Black

Joe Manganiello who has had roles in Magic Mike and Spider-Man makes an unexpected discovery while appearing on the PBS show, Finding Your Roots. According to The Associated Press, the True Blood actor found out that he has Black blood running through his veins. While trying to find out his lineage, Manganiello was told by the show’s host, Henry Louis Gates, that his paternal grandfather wasn’t his real grandfather.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nichelle Nichols
Person
Gene Roddenberry
Person
Duke Mondy
Person
Sally Ride
Person
William Shatner
Person
Duke Ellington
Person
Martin Luther King
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”

Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterBehind the Cancellation of 'Batgirl''Batgirl' Directors "Saddened and Shocked" After...
MOVIES
Black Enterprise

Comedian Kevin Hart Says Ego Hinders The Black Culture’s Finanacial Success, But It Doesn’t Have To Be That Way

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart said on a recent podcast that ego is keeping many, especially the Black community, from financial success. Hart sat down on The Pivot podcast, hosted by former NFL players Channing Crowder, Fred Taylor & Ryan Clark last week and told the group that Black America has a “warped view” about what it takes to gain financial success.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Times#Porgy
Black Enterprise

36th Annual Miss Black USA Pageant to Air on FOX SOUL August 7

FOX SOUL, the Black community’s premiere free streaming platform, announced that they will be exclusively broadcasting the 36th annual Miss Black USA Pageant on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, presented by People of Color Beauty. The Miss Black USA Organization is a non-profit corporation that is the first and largest scholarship pageant for women of color, awarding over $500,000 in scholarships. The winner of this year’s pageant will receive a life-changing four-year, full-tuition scholarship to the University of The District of Columbia, which can be used for an undergraduate or graduate degree program. The pageant empowers women to own their power and celebrates their unique talents, traits, and beauty. Miss Black USA defines her own standard of beauty and celebrates the whole woman, mind, body and spirit, all shades of brown, hair texture and size.
ENTERTAINMENT
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
129K+
Followers
14K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy