A physician mom’s take on telemedicine [PODCAST]

Birthmark could be sign of rare condition in kids
Light brown birthmarks can be found on anyone, but for some they are a sign of something more. When more than six of these café au lait spots are present on an infant, it could mean they have a form of neurofibromatosis.
verywellhealth.com
Early Signs of Shingles You Shouldn't Ignore
Shingles is a painful infection triggered by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV). This virus causes two types of disease, varicella (chicken pox) and herpes zoster (shingles). About one-third of the U.S. population will develop shingles in their lifetime. People who have had chicken pox can get shingles later in life. VZV...
Paxlovid Mouth: A Distasteful Side Effect of a COVID Drug
“Paxlovid mouth” is the lingering bad taste that some people get while they are taking the antiviral drug Paxlovid for a COVID-19 infection. The taste may last for the duration of Paxlovid treatment—five days—and has been described as bitter or metallic. Some people who have experienced Paxlovid...
Psych Centra
5 Practices for Calming Racing Thoughts
If your mind is racing, it feels like your thoughts are swirling so fast that you can’t latch onto them. Here are 5 ways to calm your mind. Although racing thoughts are common, they can be tough to shake. These thoughts might be repetitive (rumination), going over the same...
What is 'smart' in Smart Bed?
A smart bed collects information about how people are sleeping using sensors and other technology. It enhances sleep by using this information to self-adjust. Smart technology is present in almost every part of people's lives, including the workplace, living room, kitchen, dining room, and even the bedroom. People should consider a smart bed if they enjoy lounging in bed and never want to get out.
Nature.com
A novel simulation model for corneal gluing
Corneal perforation is an ophthalmic emergency, and corneal gluing can improve outcomes and reduce the need for tectonic keratoplasty [1, 2]. It is challenging to practice because corneal perforation presents acutely. There is no non-mammalian simulation model for corneal gluing. Simulation practice can be used as an adjunct to the traditional surgical apprenticeship model [3]. We describe a novel simulation model for corneal gluing practice.
EverydayHealth.com
Childhood Abuse Can Lead to Physical and Mental Problems Decades Later
Childhood abuse can cast a long shadow. Young victims of physical abuse are twice as likely to experience depression and anxiety in later life, and are more likely to develop diabetes, cancer, migraines, arthritis, heart disease, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), according to a study in the September 2022 issue of Aging and Health Research.
scitechdaily.com
Mayo Clinic Study Uncovers Dietary Trick To Help Prevent Kidney Stones
Diets Higher in Calcium and Potassium May Help Prevent Recurrent Symptomatic Kidney Stones. Not only can kidney stones cause excruciating pain, but they also are associated with chronic kidney disease, osteoporosis, and cardiovascular disease. If you’ve experienced a kidney stone once, you have a 30% chance of having another kidney stone within five years.
Podcast: Driving While Stoned; Spoiled College Students Against Safe Pesticides
Join ACSH directors of bio-sciences and medicine Cameron English and Dr. Chuck Dinerstein as they break down these stories on episode 14 of the Science Dispatch podcast:. There is some truth to the urban myth that those high on marijuana tend to drive more slowly and at greater distances from other cars, either out of fear of being pulled over or because of some impairment of their perceptions. With eighteen states (and the District of Columbia) legalizing recreational pot, and no ability to determine the presence of marijuana as an intoxicant, there is rising concern about the drug’s impact on traffic accidents and fatalities.
psychologytoday.com
5 Steps to Unpacking Your Emotional Baggage
Emotional baggage is a source of immense unhappiness and life dissatisfaction. Emotional baggage can be unpacked through deep exploration with a qualified mental-health professional. Emotional baggage can be seen as bad habits that have developed through repetition. Emotional baggage can be replaced with healthy emotional habits through awareness, repetition, and...
researchgate.net
Improvement in gait stability in older adults after ten sessions of standing balance training
Balance training aims to improve balance and transfer acquired skills to real-life tasks. How older adults adapt gait to different conditions, and whether these adaptations are altered by balance training, remains unclear. We hypothesized that reorganization of modular control of muscle activity is a mechanism underlying adaptation of gait to training and environmental constraints. We investigated the transfer of standing balance training, shown to enhance unipedal balance control, to gait and adaptations in neuromuscular control of gait between normal and narrow-base walking in twenty-two older adults (72.6 ± 4.2 years). At baseline, after one, and after ten training sessions, kinematics and EMG of normal and narrow-base treadmill walking were measured. Gait parameters and temporal activation profiles of five muscle synergies were compared between time-points and gait conditions. Effects of balance training and an interaction between training and gait condition on step width were found, but not on synergies. After ten training sessions step width decreased in narrow-base walking, while step width variability decreased in both conditions. Trunk center of mass displacement and velocity, and the local divergence exponent, were lower in narrow-base compared to normal walking. Activation duration in narrow-base compared to normal walking was shorter for synergies associated with dominant leg weight acceptance and non-dominant leg stance, and longer for the synergy associated with non-dominant heel-strike. Time of peak activation associated with dominant leg stance occurred earlier in narrow-base compared to normal walking, while it was delayed in synergies associated with heel-strikes and non-dominant leg stance. The adaptations of synergies to narrow-base walking may be interpreted as related to more cautious weight transfer to the new stance leg and enhanced control over center of mass movement in the stance phase. The improvement of gait stability due to standing balance training is promising for less mobile older adults.
MedicalXpress
Effective new treatment for chronic back pain targets the nervous system
People challenged with chronic back pain have been given hope with a new treatment that focuses on retraining how the back and the brain communicate, a randomized controlled trial run by researchers at UNSW Sydney and Neuroscience Research Australia (NeuRA) and several other Australian and European universities has shown. The...
MedicalXpress
Difficulty in differentiating emotions predicts relapse in people recovering from alcohol use disorder
Heightened negative mood and stress during early recovery from alcohol use disorder (AUD) impair people's ability to distinguish between emotions, which in turn predicts drinking relapse three months later. The findings, reported in Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research, suggest a role for interventions to promote emotional regulation and differentiation among people in early AUD recovery.
psychologytoday.com
Ultimate Mind Hack Flips Emotional Reactivity Into Calm
Getting curious about one's own mental schema can buffer reactivity. Mind-reading, or assuming what others are thinking, often leads to misinterpretation. Letting go of expectations and observing one's own attachments and reactions fosters equanimity and openness. I vividly remember the time a client came to see me and was very...
psychologytoday.com
The New Science of Hope
There is an epidemic of depression and anxiety among all age groups in all settings around the globe, with sadness, stress, and worry reaching all-time highs. According to Gallup’s 2022 Global Emotions Report, the trend for this situation is getting worse.[i] The Gallup report highlights three important, alarming tendencies.
Psych Centra
All About Catatonic Depression
Depression with catatonic features shares symptoms of both major depression and catatonia but symptoms are manageable. If you have both major depressive disorder (MDD) and symptoms of catatonia, you may be diagnosed with MDD with catatonic features — sometimes just called catatonic depression. Historically, catatonia was thought of as...
psychologytoday.com
3 Essential Anti-Rumination Practices
Ruminators, those who overthink things or have repetitive unwanted thoughts, can benefit from anti-rumination practices. Anti-rumination practices include getting clarity on locus of control and embracing a "what is" mindset. We can learn to toggle away from haunting thoughts and cognitive distortions through reframing and building a positive emotional repertoire.
psychologytoday.com
Living Alone With COVID
It's scary living alone in a pandemic. Many of us without kids of our own will eventually test positive for COVID and need to quarantine. Calamities can be managed when we ask for help. After 124 weeks of hypervigilance, I test positive for COVID. I live alone, no family nearby....
KevinMD.com
The patient I cannot help and a gun
The words come from a patient I have no prayer of helping. He has had decades of back pain. He has had several surgeries, injections, hardware in, hardware out, but nothing has helped. He is unable to work. His struggle with back pain has ruined relationships, ruined his financial stability, ruined his mental health. His goals and mine are aligned. We both want to make his life better. Unfortunately, I have no operation to offer. His pain has become like a cancer. It’s incurable. It’s invasive. It’s terminal. His words echo in my head after learning about Dr. Preston Phillips, murdered by a patient suffering ongoing back pain after surgery. The patient I cannot help presents many challenges to me as a neurosurgeon. Murder was not one I had seriously considered.
psychologytoday.com
“On Being Sane in Insane Places”: A Cautionary Tale
An influential 1973 study reported that doctors couldn’t distinguish mental illness from mental wellness. A 2019 book revealed that the researchers “exaggerated and fabricated” the study results. To defeat stigma and to get resources to patients, we must begin with a factual understanding of the real history...
