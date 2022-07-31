As parks month comes to an end, here’s an update on Parks and Recreation in Celina

starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite City Council approves industrial park on McKenzie and Lawson
According to Mesquite resident Lynn Sturt, the city needs more green and less grey. At a Monday meeting, the Mesquite City Council voted unanimously to approve an industrial park near McKenzie Road and Lawson Road. The development is located on a 213-acre site and is slated to be a business park. According to City of Mesquite Planning Director Jeff Armstrong, the site was zoned industrial, and the owners of the property have been working on this development for around five years. While residents expressed concern of another industrial park in the southern part of the city, the item passed through the Planning and Zoning commission in a 4-2 vote in a July meeting.
Chick-fil-A relocating Lewisville location
The Chick-fil-A restaurant in Lewisville will open its new location this week. The old location, 749 W. Main St., closed its doors last week as the business moves into a brand new, larger space at 1201 W. Main St., just west of North Valley Parkway. The new location has two drive-thru lanes and “will enhance the customer experience with a larger footprint to address demand,” said a statement from the company.
Fort Worth Alliance Air Show Gets a New Name, New Look
The annual air show held at Fort Worth's Alliance Airport is getting a new name and new look. The Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show will now be known as AllianceTexas Aviation Expo presented by Bell. The show is a one-day event and will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22.
City of Carrollton moves to Stage 1 of Drought Contigency Plan, learn what this means for your home
The City of Carrollton moved into Stage 1 of its Drought Contingency Plan effective Monday, August 8 due to high water consumption, minimal rainfall, and consistent high temperatures over the past several weeks. In Stage 1, property owners or their tenants are not to water their lawns during the peak...
UPDATE WITH PHOTOS: Frisco grass fire extinguished, approximately 70 acres burned
Roughly 70 acres were burned Wednesday as a grass fire took over land on Legacy Drive, north of Stonebrook Parkway. Roadways were closed, including northbound Legacy at Stonebrook and southbound Legacy at Cotton Gin.
Progress report: Fannin County's second reservoir
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — Just one year after groundbreaking ceremonies, construction of Lake Ralph Hall continues to progress. The Upper Trinity Regional Water District, in charge of the massive project, is designing a shoreline plan. We're told that roads are about 60 percent complete to get to the lake, and the dam is 13 percent along.
Wes Pierson begins his role as Frisco's second-ever City Manager
Wes Pierson was given two pieces of advice when he walked out the door of his home Tuesday morning. “Make friends,” his 6-year-old son told him.
Loose boat closes down FM 407
On Saturday afternoon, many drivers were slowed down on FM 407 because of a boat that came to a rest in the middle of the westbound lanes. According to Highland Village police, a driver failed to yield right of way while turning onto FM 407 from The Highlands at Flower Mound shopping center and struck two vehicles, including one that was towing the boat on a trailer. The boat was dislodged from the trailer and came to a rest in the westbound lanes. That direction of 407 was shut down by police until the boat could be removed.
NEW: 20+ photos of firefighters battling grass fire, extreme heat late Wednesday afternoon in Frisco
As of 5:20 p.m., the grass fire on Legacy Drive, north of Stonebrook Parkway is contained. Approximately 70 acres were burned. Several roads remain closed.
Fort Worth, Texas Home With 200 Acres of Land For Sale Almost a Year
Even though the housing market in Texas has been crazy lately, especially the last couple of years, that hasn’t stopped people from wanting to move to Texas. The real estate prices here are still much better than what you will find in other parts of the country so that is one thing that attracts others to move here. But I was shocked to find such a gorgeous piece of property in Fort Worth, Texas with 200 acres of land that has been for sale almost a full year now.
Firefighters battle blaze along Legacy Drive in Frisco, officials say
FRISCO, Texas — Firefighters battled a large blaze along Legacy Drive in Frisco, according to officials. Frisco Fire Department says crews were called to the area at Legacy Drive, just north of Stonebrook Parkway around 3 p.m. Wednesday. Frisco FD along with Plano, Little Elm and Prosper crews teamed...
See how the Mesquite Championship Rodeo celebrated local first responders last weekend
The interior of the Mesquite Arena was washed over in flashing red and blue lights as glistening police cars and fire trucks from all over Dallas, Rockwall and Kaufman counties roll onto the dirt to form a line down the center of the arena. Horses follow in from local sheriff departments and line the arena’s walls, separating the dirt from the audience.
Summer drought conditions cause foundation issues in North Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A hailstorm in summer. That's how foundation repair experts are describing the impact of ongoing drought conditions on house foundations - everyone should be checking for damage. "We are in a severe drought situation," explained Blane Bartley with Dallas-based Olshan Foundation, "Everything's moving: sidewalks, driveways, houses."Some are moving more than others."You see how it's breaking?" Ramona Delatorre said as she pointed out breaking bricks at her North Dallas home. "This is new."Delatorre doesn't have to look for foundation damage, it's all around."The streets are breaking apart - you're driving, and the road is like this," as she...
Sherman water and sewer rates increasing
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - It is that time of year again, budgeting season, which means the utility rate will be going up. As part of the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget the City of Sherman plans to increase the water and sewer rate by 4.6%. According to the city, this hike...
North Texas drought conditions, apathy to result in 'millions of dollars' in landscaping losses, experts say
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — No one is immune from the drought. Even horticulturist and well-known gardening expert Neil Sperry will admit he lost a couple of plants lately. The drought, combined with two bad winters, has grass, shrubs and trees reeling. Sperry told WFAA he'll drive around large swaths of North Texas and be disappointed with the lack of care for many commercial and home landscapes.
McKinney has set its 2023 property tax rate ceiling. Here's what's next
The McKinney City Council on Tuesday agreed unanimously to set a proposed property tax rate ceiling for the 2023 fiscal year. The decision served to set a maximum rate that the council could approve for the fiscal year, although McKinney Chief Financial Officer Mark Holloway and Mayor George Fuller both said the rate actually approved by the City Council usually comes below the ceiling rate. In fact, Hollway said, the tax rate recommended by City Manager Paul Grimes in the FY 2023 budget will be lower than the ceiling rate set Tuesday.
The 10 Most Expensive Home Listings in Texas — July 2022 Edition
The Texas market remains as hot as the state’s sweltering temperatures, so why not have a little voyeuristic fun? After all, perusing the most expensive home listings in the state feels more akin to appreciating great art than actual house hunting (at least for most). In a scenario where money is no option, what level of craftsmanship can be achieved? Which brilliant architect can you enlist? Which sought-after interior designer do you choose to plot your flow and finishes?
15 Reasons Why Fort Worth is the Chicken Fried Steak Capital
For me, and maybe you, too, chicken-fried steak started and stopped at Massey’s, an old-school diner on Eighth Avenue that served simple and delicious comfort food to all walks of Fort Worth life. The wealthy, the poor, blue collars, and white collars lined up to sit at wobbly tables and red plastic booths for meatloaf and fried chicken and chicken and dumplings and freshly made dinner rolls and desserts.
Need back-to-school supplies? Here’s where you can get some for free in North Texas
Back-to-school shopping season is upon us and officials across North Texas are helping underprivileged families get necessary school supplies.
How to make the perfect compound butter with this recipe from Frisco steakhouse III Forks
Want a secret ingredient that will enhance your streak? Compound butter (my mouth is watering as I type this).
