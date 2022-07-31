Lindsey seeing progress from the d-line

247sports.com
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. James
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
saturdaydownsouth.com
10 most critical questions South Carolina must answer in 2022
A 7-6 record in the SEC usually doesn’t generate much excitement, and it normally raises some red flags for a football program. In Columbia and throughout the state, the South Carolina fanbase is energized about last year’s 7-6 campaign after a 6-16 compiled mark over the previous 2 seasons.
Sports betting analyst intrigued by the Gamecocks
Last season, South Carolina caught a lot of people off guard after going 7-6 in head coach Shane Beamer's first season at the helm. In 2022, the Gamecocks have gotten more attention and will look to take another step forward and try to catch even more people off guard. On...
Babalade announces new decision date, time
On Wednesday morning, four-star Oluwatosin Babalade posted a new decision date and time. Friday, Aug. 5 at 2 o’clock - that is now the commitment release time for Babalade, who was originally scheduled to make the call on Sunday. His first decision date was postponed late last week. Then...
The Post and Courier
No more Sir Big Spur? Controversy over Gamecocks' live mascot ruffles feathers
COLUMBIA — You’ve seen him, petted him, perhaps held him. Ever since Mary Snelling got the idea to start bringing a live rooster to University of South Carolina athletic events, Sir Big Spur has been a sideline staple and a photo favorite. He’ll still be there for this...
In-state cornerback enjoyed South Carolina camp
This in-state cornerback is the younger player of a current South Carolina player and is someone secondary coach Torrian Gray has his eye on. Find out more in this VIP update.
2022 Preview: Ninety Six Wildcats
The Ninety Six Wildcats are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.
WLTX.com
Wallace named girls head basketball coach at Gray Collegiate Academy
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Basketball has been a part of Brandon Wallace's life from the get-go, His dad was a longtime coach in Augusta, putting in more thn 30 years in the business/. Brandon won a state championship at Silver Bluff and was named the 2003 Gatorade Player of...
Report: Controversy Growing With Live College Football Mascot
Since 2006, South Carolina's football team has had a live mascot. The program's live bird is known as Sir Big Spur. Well, the future of Sir Big Spur is up in the air due to a dispute over its appearance. According to The Post and Courier, the old owners of...
abccolumbia.com
Benedict to host SCHSL football championships for second consecutive year
COLUMBIA, S.C.— All five South Carolina High School League football championships will be played at Benedict College for the second straight year. The SCHSL executive committee voted 15-1 Tuesday evening, keeping the championships at Charlie W. Johnson stadium. The championships will take place between Friday December 1st and Saturday...
South Carolina State Fair is hiring for temporary positions
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Looking for a unique way to make some extra money? The South Carolina State Fair is now hiring for temporary positions available during the 12-day event in October. The South Carolina State Fair, the state’s largest annual event, is now accepting temporary employment applications for this...
Joe Cunningham taps Columbia attorney as running mate
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A 52-year-old attorney from Greenville, Tally Parham Casey, is gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham’s pick for his running mate. The potential new Lieutenant Governor of South Carolina was also the state’s first female fighter pilot. Casey served in the Iraq War as a combat pilot and logged over 100 hours fighting. In addition […]
WIS-TV
South Carolina faced with superintendent vote amid teacher shortage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Students in South Carolina are starting a new school year but returning to an old problem. The state has a well-documented teacher shortage which will be back on display this fall. The issue is pronounced in Richland County, where Richland School District 1 reports being short...
What South Carolina counties have the highest COVID-19 case rates within the last week?
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Both urban and rural counties in South Carolina top the list for the areas with the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases, according to information updated Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the top of the list is Cherokee County, with an average of 534.03 new […]
The Post and Courier
Ex-Charleston superintendent starts school year leading Columbia-area district
LEXINGTON — Lexington County School District One's search for a permanent superintendent is underway a month into former head of Charleston County Schools Gerrita Postlewait's stint as the Midlands district's interim superintendent. Postlewait plans to serve the state's sixth-largest school district for at least the upcoming school year, but...
wach.com
WACH FOX investigates: When will Lexington One get a new superintendent?
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WACH) — There are less than 2 weeks until school starts in one of the biggest districts in the Midlands and still no superintendent. We’re talking about Lexington One – whose superintendent stepped down at the end of June. The district is home to...
Rural South Carolina water projects waiting for pandemic relief funds
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina is dedicating at least $900 million of its $2.4 billion in federal American Rescue Act (ARPA) Funds to water, sewer, and storm water infrastructure. On Tuesday, Sumter City Council approved spending $2.8 million in federal ARPA funds towards water plant upgrades. "Like many...
abccolumbia.com
Former Irmo Police Chief passes away
Irmo, S.C. (WOLO)– The town of Irmo is honoring one of their former police chiefs. Police say retired Chief David Graham recently died. He was hired by the Town of Irmo in 1987 and served as police chief from 1995 to 1998. Graham also served our country in the...
WIS-TV
Prisma Health employee death ruled a homicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Prisma Health employee’s death after being struck in the groin has been ruled a homicide. In May Kevin Robinson was attacked by a patient with mental and emotional issues. During the altercation he was struck in the groin. Several days later he died. An...
Kershaw County kicks off a new school year with a new superintendent
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Students returned to the classroom Monday morning in Kershaw County for the kick-off of the 2022-2023 school year. Along with a new year for the district comes a new superintendent, Dr. Harrison Goodwin, who visited 10 schools on Monday and plans to visit the remaining 9 on Tuesday.
metro-magazine.com
The COMET Names New Director, Operations
Columbia, S.C.’s Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (The COMET) named Jackie Bowers as its new director, operations. In this position, Bowers will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the prime contractor to ensure service is being delivered every day and she will continue to direct the customer experience department. She will report to LeRoy DesChamps, Chief Operating Officer.
