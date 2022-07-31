Augusta polling place moved to Defiance winery

www.emissourian.com
The Shapley Ross House in Lincoln County, Missouri also known as the Old Rock House has stood strong since 1821CJ CoombsLincoln County, MO
The historical Big Chief Roadhouse is a garden to table restaurant that's over 90 years oldCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
Legion Baseball TryoutsRussell KlickerSaint Charles County, MO
kttn.com
Election results across north central Missouri in the August 2, 2022 Missouri Primary
A political newcomer wins the Republican nomination for 2nd District State Representative, a current state representative wins a nomination for 12th District State Senate, and a Grundy County incumbent wins re-election in his contest. For presiding commissioner, Phillip Ray defeated Bill Wilson by a vote of 1,083 to 738. Others...
Washington Missourian
Brinkmann wins county judge race by wide margin
Mark Brinkmann handily beat Carl Ward in the race for the Associate Circuit Judge Division VII primary election. The Republicans were vying to fill the role vacated by retiring judge Stanley Williams. Brinkmann, who lives in Washington won 69.6 percent of the vote compared to Ward’s 30.4 percent, according to preliminary results from the Franklin County Clerk’s office. He will run unopposed in the November general election.
Here’s who voters will see on the ballot to represent Missouri’s District 7 in November
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Republican Eric Burlison and Democrat Kristen Radaker-Sheafer will be on the November ballot to represent Missouri’s District 7 in the U.S. House. The District Seven primary winners will be on the ballot in November in hopes of representing Greene, Christian, Polk, Stone, Taney and Lawrence counties in the U.S. House. Billy Long […]
Light voter turnout for primary election in St. Louis region
While thousands made way to Missouri polls Tuesday, the number of voters filling out those ballots seems a little lighter than officials expected.
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Unofficial August Primary Election results are in
(Jefferson County) The unofficial August Primary Election results are in for Jefferson County. Korey Johnson has more.
Low voter turnout expected St. Charles County, Jefferson County
As the primary election takes place, local election officials are predicting no more than 30% voter turnout in some places, with some saying it’s due to a lack of voter enthusiasm.
mymoinfo.com
Gannon receives Republican nomination in August Primary for county executive, will be opposed in November election
(Jefferson County) Current Jefferson County Executive Dennis Gannon pulled away with the Republican nomination over Paul Wieland 15,119 votes to 12,029 votes in Tuesday’s Primary Election. Gannon’s excited to grab the republican bid and looks forward to working with various organizations to continue to improve and help the county...
KSDK
Election results for hot races in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis area voters headed to the polls Tuesday for the Missouri Primary Election. On the federal level, voters were choosing between candidates running for U.S. Congress and Senate. You can find more information about those races here. On the local level, voters in St. Louis,...
Washington Missourian
Newcomer Banderman is Jeff City bound
A new face will be representing the newly redrawn state House District 119 when it convenes in 2023. Brad Banderman, a St. Clair resident who is youth pastor at Bethel Baptist Church in Lonedell, as well as a substitute teacher and bus driver in the St. Clair R-XIII School District, credited a transparent campaign with his surprisingly decisive victory.
Missouri election results 2022 | August Primary
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.
Notice of Aug 02 Missouri's 2nd Congressional District Election
The 2nd Congressional District of Missouri covers all or part of Jefferson County, St. Louis County, St. Charles County. All U.S. House districts, including the 2nd Congressional District of Missouri, are holding elections in 2022. The general election is scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for August 2, 2022. The filing deadline was March 29, 2022.
mymoinfo.com
Two separate ambulance district propositions pass, one school district’s fails in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A number of voters throughout Jefferson County had the chance to vote on different propositions in Tuesday’s August Primary Election. Voters in the Hillsboro School District ultimately decided against Proposition KIDS which was a no tax increase $25-million bond issue. The measure needed 57 percent to pass...
ozarkradionews.com
Tomorrow is Election Day in Missouri: Check Here For Important Info & Sample Ballots
Primary Election Day is coming to Missouri tomorrow! Get ready for one of the days where your voice matters by checking here on important information here, including sample ballots. Voting begins at 6AM and goes until 7PM. You can check your voting location by going here: https://s1.sos.mo.gov/elections/voterlookup/. Registration ended in...
KYTV
Camden County voters upset with hate mailers ahead of primary election
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) -Missouri’s primary election is on Tuesday. Candidates have spent several months campaigning at the state and local levels. In Camden County, some are frustrated with how many spend time bashing a candidate vs. supporting a candidate. One registered voter in the county says the mailers and the ads are more about what one candidate can’t do versus what a candidate can do.
Here’s what the U.S. Senate race will look like in November
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has won the Republican spot on the November ballot in the race for U.S. Senate and Trudy Busch-Valentine will be on the ballot as the Democrat choice. The seat is being left open U.S. Senate seat left open by Roy Blunt. A poll released on July 26 […]
939theeagle.com
Missourians need to bring one form of identification with them to vote on Tuesday
Boone County’s clerk is projecting a 35 percent voter turnout in Tuesday’s primary election. Polls are open statewide tomorrow from 6 am until 7 pm, and county clerk Brianna Lennon reminds you to bring one form of identification with you. “Right now a voter ID that you get...
Missouri election: What to know before you go to the poll
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The candidates representing each political party in the November general election will be decided today. Primaries in several federal, state, and local races will take place today, August 2. Here’s what you need to know before heading to the polls. What identification do you need to take to be able to vote? […]
KOMU
Smart Decision: What to know before heading to the polls Tuesday for Missouri's primary election
MISSOURI - The Missouri primary election is almost here, and Missouri voters may still be wondering how to cast their vote and what's on their ballot. Before heading out to the polls, there are a few deadlines voters should keep their eye on. Polls will be open Tuesday from 6...
NPR
Here are the key primary election results from Missouri
Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. Missouri's top race is an open contest for U.S. Senate following the retirement of Republican Roy Blunt.
